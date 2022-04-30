Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533293   INE146L01010

KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LIMITED

(533293)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
162.95 INR   -0.43%
02:37pKIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES : Closure of trading window
PU
03/31Kirloskar Oil Engines Unit Forms Advisory Services Subsidiary
MT
03/21Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Announces Resignation of Dr. Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey as Additional Director in the Capacity as Independent Director
CI
Kirloskar Oil Engines : Closure of trading window

04/30/2022 | 02:37pm BST
Date: 30th April 2022

BSE Scrip Code: 533293

NSE Scrip Code: KIRLOSENG

To

To

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, Rotunda Building,

Exchange Plaza, C 1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Fort,

BandraKurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Notice of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that:

  • 1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 19th May 2022, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2022.

    The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any for the Financial Year 202122.

  • 2. Trading Window closure: The Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from 1st April 2022 as communicated earlier vide our letter dated 31st March 2022 and shall remain closed till 24th May 2022, as per the Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Smita Raichurkar

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 13:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
