Kirloskar Oil Engines : Closure of trading window

1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 19th May 2022, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2022.

The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any for the Financial Year 2021‐22.