Kirloskar Oil Engines : Closure of trading window

1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 19thMay 2022,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31stMarch 2022 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31stMarch 2022.
The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any for the Financial Year 2021‐22.
2. Trading Window closure:The Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from 1stApril 2022 as communicated earlier vide our letter dated 31stMarch 2022 and shall remain closed till 24thMay 2022, as per the Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended.
