Kirloskar Oil Engines : SE detailsofinvestorcall 27dec2021
Date: 27
th December 2021
BSE Scrip Code:
533293
NSE Scrip Code:
KIRLOSENG
To
Corporate Relationship Department
Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
1st Floor, Rotunda Building,
Exchange Plaza, C -1, Block G,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Financial Institution/Investor Meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find below the schedule for Analyst/Financial Institution/Investor Meetings:
Sr.
Day & Date
Name of Analyst / Financial
Type of Meeting
No.
Institution/Investor
1.
Tuesday,
Max Life Insurance, organised by Motilal
Virtual One
on
One
28
th December 2021
Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Meeting
11.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (IST)
2.
Tuesday,
Ventura Securities Ltd.
Virtual One
on
One
28
th December 2021
Meeting
12.00 Noon to 1.00 PM (IST)
You are requested to take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
Digitally signed by Smita Arun Raichurkar Date: 2021.12.27 10:04:18 +05'30'
Smita Raichurkar Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 14:46:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
