  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533293   INE146L01010

KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LIMITED

(533293)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 12/27
180 INR   +2.65%
09:47aKIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES : SE detailsofinvestorcall 27dec2021
PU
09:07aKIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES : SEdetailsofinvestorcall28Dec2021
PU
08:57aKIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES : SE IntimationrelatedtoAFL 28122021
PU
Kirloskar Oil Engines : SE detailsofinvestorcall 27dec2021

12/28/2021 | 09:47am EST
Date: 27th December 2021

BSE Scrip Code: 533293

NSE Scrip Code: KIRLOSENG

To

To

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

1st Floor, Rotunda Building,

Exchange Plaza, C -1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Financial Institution/Investor Meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find below the schedule for Analyst/Financial Institution/Investor Meetings:

Sr.

Day & Date

Name of Analyst / Financial

Type of Meeting

No.

Institution/Investor

1.

Tuesday,

Max Life Insurance, organised by Motilal

Virtual One

on

One

28th December 2021

Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Meeting

11.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (IST)

2.

Tuesday,

Ventura Securities Ltd.

Virtual One

on

One

28th December 2021

Meeting

12.00 Noon to 1.00 PM (IST)

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Smita Arun Raichurkar

Digitally signed by Smita Arun Raichurkar Date: 2021.12.27 10:04:18 +05'30'

Smita Raichurkar Company Secretary

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 32 825 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2022 1 658 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 25 770 M 344 M 345 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 122
Free-Float 34,9%
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 180,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Sanjeev Nimkar Managing Director & Director
Pawan Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Atul Chandrakant Kirloskar Executive Chairman
M. N. Kumar Head-Research Engineering
Smita A. Raichurkar Secretary & Compliance Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LIMITED41.62%347
ATLAS COPCO AB47.95%79 281
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.20%40 679
FANUC CORPORATION-5.19%40 163
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED39.96%36 403
SANDVIK AB25.09%34 671