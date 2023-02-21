Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIRLOSENG   INE146L01010

KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LIMITED

(KIRLOSENG)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:19 2023-02-21 am EST
331.60 INR   +5.59%
07:50aKirloskar Oil Engines : Analyst Interaction on 22 February 2023
PU
02/10Kirloskar Oil Engines : Investor Presentation_December 2022
PU
02/10Transcript : Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirloskar Oil Engines : Analyst Interaction on 22 February 2023

02/21/2023 | 07:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 21st February 2023

BSE Scrip Code: 533293

NSE Scrip Code: KIRLOSENG

To

To

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

1st Floor, Rotunda Building,

Exchange Plaza, C ‐1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra‐Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Financial Institution/Investor Meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that management interactions with the following investors/analyst/ financial institutions have been scheduled with the Company as under:

Day and Date

Nature of Interaction

Name of Investor/ Analyst/ Financial

Institute

Wednesday, 22nd February 2023

Virtual

Group

Group meeting arranged by Antique

at 5.00 pm

Meeting

Stock Broking Ltd

Please note that no unpublished price‐sensitive information shall be shared/ discussed at the Call/Interview.

You are kindly requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Smita

Arun Raichurka r

Digitally signed by Smita Arun Raichurkar

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=35a3e5f29ca0ccb1f6340 c2033ee5368ed0a22db764a0b64 20868359ce115004, postalCode=411021, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=0a4ca58d116a72f6 0c65afb50d7636fc73f75f07ae309 c44de9e4ef367b5f63e, cn=Smita Arun Raichurkar

Date: 2023.02.21 17:28:01 +05'30'

Smita Raichurkar

Company Secretary and Head Legal

Disclaimer

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 12:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LIMITED
07:50aKirloskar Oil Engines : Analyst Interaction on 22 February 2023
PU
02/10Kirloskar Oil Engines : Investor Presentation_December 2022
PU
02/10Transcript : Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 20..
CI
02/10Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Declares Interim Dividend
CI
02/10Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Decemb..
CI
02/01Kirloskar Oil Engines : SE_Investor Call_10th February 2023
PU
2019KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim divide..
FA
2018KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim divide..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 40 775 M 493 M 493 M
Net income 2023 2 841 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 2,52%
Capitalization 45 447 M 549 M 549 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 184
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 314,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aseem Srivastav Chief Executive Officer
Anurag Bhagania Chief Financial Officer
Atul Chandrakant Kirloskar Executive Chairman
M. N. Kumar Head-Research Engineering
Smita A. Raichurkar Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LIMITED-2.65%549
ATLAS COPCO AB2.05%56 870
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION22.16%45 596
FANUC CORPORATION14.44%32 263
SANDVIK AB16.35%26 611
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.95%24 477