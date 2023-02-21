Kirloskar Oil Engines : Analyst Interaction on 22 February 2023
02/21/2023 | 07:50am EST
Date: 21st February 2023
BSE Scrip Code: 533293
NSE Scrip Code: KIRLOSENG
Corporate Relationship Department
Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
1st Floor, Rotunda Building,
Exchange Plaza, C ‐1, Block G,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra‐Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Financial Institution/Investor Meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that management interactions with the following investors/analyst/ financial institutions have been scheduled with the Company as under:
Day and Date
Nature of Interaction
Name of Investor/ Analyst/ Financial
Institute
Wednesday, 22nd February 2023
Virtual
Group
Group meeting arranged by Antique
at 5.00 pm
Meeting
Stock Broking Ltd
Please note that no unpublished price‐sensitive information shall be shared/ discussed at the Call/Interview.
You are kindly requested to take the same on record.
