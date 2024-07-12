Oil Engines
From Innovation to Impact
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
A Kirloskar Group Company
Annual Report 2023-24
About the Report
We are pleased to present our Annual Report which includes voluntary information to the extent available to us, in accordance with reporting framework developed and designed by International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). This report is primarily intended to address the information requirements of investors (our equity and prospective investors). Our endeavour is to present this information in a manner that is also relevant to all the key stakeholders. This report also aligns with the Companies Act, 2013, Indian Accounting Standards and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
The financial year 2023-24 has been a remarkable journey marked by significant achievements, challenges, and growth opportunities. As we reflect on the year gone by, we are
Scope and boundary
This report provides comprehensive information about the business activities of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), suitably communicated through the six capitals as per the guidelines defined by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). The document encapsulates our business model, overarching performance, and corresponding results. It's important to note that the financial capital parameters discussed in this report pertain exclusively to 'Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited' on a standalone operation.
Reporting period
The major reporting period for the Annual Report is 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024. However, certain portions of the
report provide facts and numbers from prior years in order to give readers
a complete picture.
Auditor's Report
To ensure the integrity of facts and information, the financial statements are audited by
G. D. Apte & Co., Chartered Accountants and the 'Independent Auditor's Report' has been duly incorporated as part of this report.
Stakeholder feedback
Stakeholders' constructive participation and feedback are welcomed
and appreciated. Please send us your feedback to:
Email: investors@kirloskar.com
Website: www.kirloskaroilengines.com
Forward-looking statements
This report contains forward looking statements that describe our expectations, based on reasonable assumptions and past performances. These are subject to change in light of developments in the industry, geographical market conditions, government regulations, laws and other incidental factors. These statements must not
be used as a guarantee of our future performance, as the underlying assumptions could change materially.
Capitals that drive our business forward
proud of the resilience, adaptability, and commitment demonstrated by our teams, stakeholders, and partners.
Atul Kirloskar
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
Chairman
As society changes and progresses, we at Kirloskar keep up with the pace by constantly evolving. Our philosophy, which has been the foundation of our organisation for over 135 years, focuses on the progress of humanity.
We encourage our customers to boldly embrace the future by breaking free from convention and living up to their limitless potential.
Guided by our values, we have a vision that propels us towards an exciting future full of endless possibilities. With innovation as our driving force, we engineer solutions for tomorrow, always keeping human progress at the forefront. We strive to see beyond challenges and envision the unlimited potential that the future holds.
Being limitless also means a firm commitment to the values we live by: Innovative Thinking, Empathy, Collaboration, Integrity, Excellence, and Value Creation. By designing groundbreaking solutions,
we create avenues for innovative services that address problems, generate value for our customers and society, and hope to exceed their expectations. We operate with empathy and a strong commitment to moving forward together with our customers and partners because, together, we are limitless.
Innovation to impact
Ours is a story of relentless GROWTH, punctuated with equal measures of INNOVATION and a FUTURISTIC approach.
What fuels our desire to touch new milestones is a firm focus on meeting the expectations of our customers. From pre-empting their needs to consistently designing and delivering new-age solutions, we are determined to make client service and satisfaction a priority.
Harnessing the power of technology and engineering expertise, we have developed skills to produce engines used for different purposes, across sectors. Our desire to build future-proof solutions gives us an edge over others, empowers us to improve lives, and provides us with the strength to adopt sustainable practices within our operations.
With an extensive portfolio covering power generators, industrial engines, water solutions and farm mechanisation equipments, we have set up a nation-wide network of operations with an uncompromising focus on quality and excellence. Relying on advanced R&D efforts, we are determined to take the pioneering spirit of our founders ahead. We adopt the latest machinery, cutting-edge processes for manufacturing and environmentally-safe methods - encouraging us to aspire for excellence, every step of the way.
For us, innovation is the cornerstone of our success. Keeping advanced research at the centre of our manufacturing universe, we aim to build our technological leadership through the design and development
of engines and customised engineering solutions that sustain our business growth and colour the ambitious plans of our customers.
As we move ahead and redefine our growth narrative, we realise the importance of innovation, integrity, excellence and experience to set new standards and intricately weave sustainable thinking into our day-to-day operations. Fuelled by groundbreaking innovation, we can now envision a brighter future and take concrete steps to make it a reality.
Corporate Information
Decade at a Glance
Board of Director
Statutory Auditors
Registered Office
J in crore (unless otherwise stated)
Mr. Atul Kirloskar
Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director & Chairman
Ms. Gauri Kirloskar
Managing Director
Mr. Rahul Kirloskar
Mr. Mahesh R. Chhabria
Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath
Mr. Satish Jamdar
Mr. Sunil Shah Singh
up to 11th September 2023
Mr. Kandathil Mathew Abraham Dr. Shalini Sarin
Mr. Yogesh Kapur
Ms. Purvi Sheth
Mr. Arvind Goel
Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 19th May 2023
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Anurag Bhagania
up to 22nd November 2023
Mr. Sachin Kejriwal
w.e.f. 9th May 2024
G. D. Apte & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Secretarial Auditor
Mr. Mahesh J. Risbud
Practicing Company Secretary
Bankers
State Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
HDFC Bank Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
HSBC Limited
Registrar and Share Transfer Agent
Link Intime India Private Limited Block No. 202, 2nd Floor,
'Akshay' Complex, Near Ganesh Temple,
Off Dhole Patil Road, Pune- 411 001
Ph. No. 020 - 46014473
Location of Factories
Pune, Kagal, Nasik, Rajkot and Bhare
Laxmanrao Kirloskar Road, Khadki, Pune - 411003, Maharashtra
Sr. Particulars
No.
- Gross Sales
- Net Sales
- Profit Before Tax
- Profit After Tax
- Dividend (%)
- Dividend per share (H)
- Dividend Amount
- Earning Per Share (H)
- Book Value Per Share (H)
- Share Capital
- Reserves and Surplus
- Shareholders' Funds
- Loan Funds
- Total Capital Employed
Ind AS
Indian
GAAP
2023-24
2022-232021-222020-212019-202018-192017-182016-172015-16
2014-15
4,806
4,073
3,268
2,664
2,841
3,117
2,860
2,818
2,587
2,641
4,806
4,073
3,268
2,664
2,841
3,117
2,804
2,614
2,406
2,473
487
364
263
231
225
336
222
252
205
205
362
270
208
170
170
225
150
174
165
143
250
250
200
200
200
250
250
250
250
250
5
5
4
4
4
5
5
5
5
5
72
72
58
58
58
72
72
72
72
72
25
19
14
12
12
16
10
12
11
10
181
161
148
137
126
123
113
112
100
93
29
29
29
29
29
29
29
29
29
29
2,594
2,303
2,111
1,954
1,801
1,746
1,608
1,588
1,415
1,313
2,623
2,332
2,139
1,983
1,830
1,775
1,637
1,617
1,444
1,341
209
75
97
78
15
13
17
12
7
-
2,832
2,407
2,236
2,061
1,845
1,788
1,654
1,629
1,451
1,341
Company Secretary and Head Legal
Ms. Smita Raichurkar
15
Net Block
491
425
450
446
362
399
422
440
477
514
CIN: L29100PN2009PLC133351
As a part of our constant endeavor to improve shareholder services, we have initiated a shareholders' satisfaction survey. Please spare a few minutes of your valuable time to fill this questionnaire.
The Link is available on the Company's website viz.https://www.kirloskaroilengines.com/shareholders-survey
Till 30th June, 2017, Excise duty was applicable and included in Gross sale. All numbers are rounded off.
06
07
About Kirloskar Group
An inspiring beacon of innovation and excellence
Built over decades and powered by a rich legacy, Kirloskar Group has always evolved with a sharp focus on fulfilling the needs of the future through innovation and proactive execution.
The Group's legacy dates back to 1888, pre-independent India when indigenous entrepreneurship and business acumen were largely unheard of. It was in the early 1900s that our first products, the iron plough and chaff cutters were introduced by our founder, Honourable Late Shri Laxmanrao Kirloskar to encourage modernisation in the agricultural and farming sector. This step unveiled a series of engineering innovations in the decades that followed, creating employment opportunities and benefiting millions of people in India and worldwide.
Today, our Group operates across diverse sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, food and beverage, oil and gas, infrastructure and real estate. However, strong focus on growth, diversification, innovation and sustainability remain the key characteristic of Kirloskar companies.
The saga that began with the vision and initiative of our founder, more than a century ago continues to grow and add exciting new chapters, as the Group expands its horizons and touches more lives.
Kirloskar Oil Engines
Kirloskar Ferrous and ISMT
Engines, Gensets, Farm Mechanization,
Pig Iron, Iron Castings Steel, Seamless
Pumps, Electric Motors
Pipes and Value added products
Kirloskar Chillers
Kirloskar Industries
Chillers
Unregistered Core Investment
Company and Real Estate
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (KPCL)
Air and Gas Compressors, Refrigeration systems, Gears
ARKA Fincap
Financial Services and Lending
Kirloskar Group in numbers
135+
5
Years of Excellence
Listed companies
J 45,101 Cr
7,000+
Market Cap**
Total Group employees#
J 10,830 Cr
Combined shareholders' funds*
Late Shri Laxmanrao Kashinath Kirloskar
Founder - Kirloskar Group
- Listed companies include Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. and Indian Seamless Tubes Ltd. (ISMT).
**Market cap based on closing market price of 31st May, 2024.
- Employees on payroll.
08
09
About KOEL
Accelerating growth, delivering unmatched standards industry
Kirloskar Oil Engines
Limited (hereinafter referred to as 'KOEL' or 'the Company' or 'we' or us), belongs to the Kirloskar Group, and is one of the leading manufacturers of Gensets, industrial engines, water management solutions and farm mechanisation equipments.
We are one of the world's largest selling Genset brands and have the highest number of IoT-connected DG sets.
We are present in both the domestic as well as international markets. We cater to diverse segments which include indigenous engines for Gensets, industrial segments such as construction, railways, marine, defence, agriculture and others, which enables us to cater
to an extensive range of customers. We also offer products ranging from pumps, farm mechanisation equipment to motors and related lines as well as other allied products. These products are designed to be durable and adaptable, empowering our customers to achieve their goals.
Our product range spans a broad spectrum of engines, ranging from
2.5 HP to 1500 HP engines to fuel- agnostic Gensets with an impressive power output of 2.8 kVA to 3000 kVA. Driven by a passion for excellence, our exceptional engineering capabilities and state-of-the-art research centre allow us to continually craft innovative solutions for our customers. With world- class manufacturing facilities, a skilled workforce, and a robust service and distribution network, we deliver top-tier products and support functions globally.
10
11
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
A Kirloskar Group Company
OUR VALUES
VISION & MISSION
EXCELLENCE INTEGRITY COLLABORATION
EMPATHY
VALUE CREATION
INNOVATIVE THINKING
ARE THE VALUES THAT PROPEL OUR VISION WHERE
WE POWER A CARING, PROSPEROUS AND SUSTAINABLE FUTURE.
THIS VISION PROPELS US ON A MISSION WHERE
WE ENGINEER SOLUTIONS TO ENABLE OUR CUSTOMERS TO LIVE THEIR LIMITLESS POTENTIAL.
16 Chairman's Letter
18 Managing Director's Letter
20 Businesses
22 Milestones
24 Our Strategy
28 Stakeholder Engagement
30 Materiality Assessment
32 Business Model
34 Governance
42 Risk Management
We are leveraging progressive growth opportunities in various sectors. Our strategic initiatives, coupled with a sharp focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, will accelerate our growth trajectory in the
years ahead.
Chairman's Letter
At KOEL, we are first a technology company and then a product company. We are very proud of this DNA, and we believe our technology, backed by our great engineering and R&D capabilities and manufacturing skills, generates great products that meet the evolving needs of our customers.
Dear Shareholders,
It gives me great pleasure to present to you the Annual Report for Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) for the financial year 2023-24. This year has been a remarkable journey marked by significant achievements, challenges, and growth opportunities. As we reflect on the year gone by, we are proud
of the resilience, adaptability, and commitment demonstrated by our teams, stakeholders, and partners.
The environment we operate in
The business environment that we operate in constantly challenges us. The nature of challenges may vary as times change, but this unpredictability is not something new. Sometimes the change is internal, within the industry or the organisation, like changes in technology, changes in regulation, and so forth and sometimes external to the organisation, like geopolitical changes, introduction of complimentary or alternate products and so on. What makes organisations succeed in the long term is adapting to these changes in a nimble and swift manner. This year, for KOEL, was no exception; we had our own challenges, both internal and external , and I am proud of the way we responded to them as an organisation.
KOEL is uniquely poised to lead the transformation of the power generation sector
At KOEL, we are first a technology company and then a product company. We are very proud of this DNA, and we believe our technology, backed by our great engineering and R&D capabilities and manufacturing skills, generates great products that meet the evolving needs
of our customers. Our R&D is in house, and we take great pride in developing our own products, that fit the markets that we serve. The entire fleet of CPCB IV+ Gensets that we launched in the last year, were developed in house, and we were the first manufacturer in the country to get our entire range certified by the regulatory agencies.
We are excited to be in the middle of this great transformation of our industry, where the products are getting cleaner, technically is becoming more advanced, and efficient. We believe this presents a significant opportunity to pioneer the industry with products that cater to our customers' needs while making a positive environmental impact. In the previous year, we made significant progress, firstly with a completely new range of products in the Genset segment, which not only met the latest CPCBIV+ norms, but also global emission standards.
This is a testimony to the R&D prowess of the company to build world class products in India.
We are also significantly expanding our product range, both in terms of power ranges, and fuels. We have made significant forays into the High Horse Power segment with new products like OptiPrime, and we are confident that we will make significant inroads in our market share in these segments. We also have Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) products that run on a range of fuels like Hythane, Natural Gas, Ethanol, Methanol, Hydrogen and the thought is to have the products ready as these fuels become available. We are also researching and developing products on other non-ICE power generation technologies like
fuel cells, hybrid products, batteries, and micro grids. We are committed to leading this transition of the industry,
and we will continue to focus on our core, whether it is in the form of capital allocation or R&D spends.
Sustainability is at the heart of our business and products
As the world strives to be more sustainable, cleaner and greener initiatives form the core of our industry. Energy drives the progress we witness today, it The world needs energy
and it is energy that is behind all the advancements that we see today. Energy has alleviated the quality of human life on this planet and it will continue to do so. It will continue to move the world.
As its demand keeps increasing the need for energy will not go down, so the question is how can we have technology that creates energy in a clean, green and sustainable way?
The next big part in the journey of sustainability is clean manufacturing. At KOEL, sustainability is central to our operations.
For us, this starts with our products, because our products are meant to create the power that meets the energy needs of our customers. Our current range of CPCBIV+ products meet the stringest
of emission norms, and is a significant step forward in our journey towards clean power. Our products that run on cleaner fuels like Hythane, natural gas and other
fuel mixtures, hold immense potential and as these fuels become widely available, they will start playing a bigger role in this journey.
The next big part in the journey of sustainability is clean manufacturing. At KOEL, sustainability is central to our operations, we plan to achieve this through integrating renewable energy sources, enhancing energy efficiency, implementing effective waste and water management, employing green building practices, and investing in carbon offset projects. Our Kagal plant showcases our commitment to reducing harmful environmental impact, setting industry benchmarks, and supporting our customers' decarbonisation efforts with eco-friendly solutions. We aim to expand these sustainable practices across all operations, driving a greener and more sustainable future.
In conclusion, I see KOEL , by being a responsible manufacturer, is in a unique position to make a significant impact on our customers, the society in which we operate and the world at large, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their unwavering support and confidence in KOEL. I also extend my gratitude to our customers, partners, and employees for their relentless dedication and contribution to our success
Thank you for your continued support.
Warm regards,
Atul Kirloskar
Chairman
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
16
17
