About the Report

We are pleased to present our Annual Report which includes voluntary information to the extent available to us, in accordance with reporting framework developed and designed by International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). This report is primarily intended to address the information requirements of investors (our equity and prospective investors). Our endeavour is to present this information in a manner that is also relevant to all the key stakeholders. This report also aligns with the Companies Act, 2013, Indian Accounting Standards and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

The financial year 2023-24 has been a remarkable journey marked by significant achievements, challenges, and growth opportunities. As we reflect on the year gone by, we are

Scope and boundary

This report provides comprehensive information about the business activities of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), suitably communicated through the six capitals as per the guidelines defined by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). The document encapsulates our business model, overarching performance, and corresponding results. It's important to note that the financial capital parameters discussed in this report pertain exclusively to 'Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited' on a standalone operation.

Reporting period

The major reporting period for the Annual Report is 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024. However, certain portions of the

report provide facts and numbers from prior years in order to give readers

a complete picture.

Auditor's Report

To ensure the integrity of facts and information, the financial statements are audited by

G. D. Apte & Co., Chartered Accountants and the 'Independent Auditor's Report' has been duly incorporated as part of this report.

Stakeholder feedback

Stakeholders' constructive participation and feedback are welcomed

and appreciated. Please send us your feedback to:

Email: investors@kirloskar.com

Website: www.kirloskaroilengines.com

Forward-looking statements

This report contains forward looking statements that describe our expectations, based on reasonable assumptions and past performances. These are subject to change in light of developments in the industry, geographical market conditions, government regulations, laws and other incidental factors. These statements must not

be used as a guarantee of our future performance, as the underlying assumptions could change materially.

Capitals that drive our business forward

proud of the resilience, adaptability, and commitment demonstrated by our teams, stakeholders, and partners.

Atul Kirloskar

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Chairman

As society changes and progresses, we at Kirloskar keep up with the pace by constantly evolving. Our philosophy, which has been the foundation of our organisation for over 135 years, focuses on the progress of humanity.

We encourage our customers to boldly embrace the future by breaking free from convention and living up to their limitless potential.

Guided by our values, we have a vision that propels us towards an exciting future full of endless possibilities. With innovation as our driving force, we engineer solutions for tomorrow, always keeping human progress at the forefront. We strive to see beyond challenges and envision the unlimited potential that the future holds.

Being limitless also means a firm commitment to the values we live by: Innovative Thinking, Empathy, Collaboration, Integrity, Excellence, and Value Creation. By designing groundbreaking solutions,

we create avenues for innovative services that address problems, generate value for our customers and society, and hope to exceed their expectations. We operate with empathy and a strong commitment to moving forward together with our customers and partners because, together, we are limitless.

Innovation to impact

Ours is a story of relentless GROWTH, punctuated with equal measures of INNOVATION and a FUTURISTIC approach.

What fuels our desire to touch new milestones is a firm focus on meeting the expectations of our customers. From pre-empting their needs to consistently designing and delivering new-age solutions, we are determined to make client service and satisfaction a priority.

Harnessing the power of technology and engineering expertise, we have developed skills to produce engines used for different purposes, across sectors. Our desire to build future-proof solutions gives us an edge over others, empowers us to improve lives, and provides us with the strength to adopt sustainable practices within our operations.

With an extensive portfolio covering power generators, industrial engines, water solutions and farm mechanisation equipments, we have set up a nation-wide network of operations with an uncompromising focus on quality and excellence. Relying on advanced R&D efforts, we are determined to take the pioneering spirit of our founders ahead. We adopt the latest machinery, cutting-edge processes for manufacturing and environmentally-safe methods - encouraging us to aspire for excellence, every step of the way.

For us, innovation is the cornerstone of our success. Keeping advanced research at the centre of our manufacturing universe, we aim to build our technological leadership through the design and development

of engines and customised engineering solutions that sustain our business growth and colour the ambitious plans of our customers.

As we move ahead and redefine our growth narrative, we realise the importance of innovation, integrity, excellence and experience to set new standards and intricately weave sustainable thinking into our day-to-day operations. Fuelled by groundbreaking innovation, we can now envision a brighter future and take concrete steps to make it a reality.

Corporate Information

Decade at a Glance

Board of Director

Statutory Auditors

Registered Office

J in crore (unless otherwise stated)

Mr. Atul Kirloskar

Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director & Chairman

Ms. Gauri Kirloskar

Managing Director

Mr. Rahul Kirloskar

Mr. Mahesh R. Chhabria

Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath

Mr. Satish Jamdar

Mr. Sunil Shah Singh

up to 11th September 2023

Mr. Kandathil Mathew Abraham Dr. Shalini Sarin

Mr. Yogesh Kapur

Ms. Purvi Sheth

Mr. Arvind Goel

Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 19th May 2023

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Anurag Bhagania

up to 22nd November 2023

Mr. Sachin Kejriwal

w.e.f. 9th May 2024

G. D. Apte & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Secretarial Auditor

Mr. Mahesh J. Risbud

Practicing Company Secretary

Bankers

State Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

HDFC Bank Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

HSBC Limited

Registrar and Share Transfer Agent

Link Intime India Private Limited Block No. 202, 2nd Floor,

'Akshay' Complex, Near Ganesh Temple,

Off Dhole Patil Road, Pune- 411 001

Ph. No. 020 - 46014473

Location of Factories

Pune, Kagal, Nasik, Rajkot and Bhare

Laxmanrao Kirloskar Road, Khadki, Pune - 411003, Maharashtra

Sr. Particulars

No.

  1. Gross Sales
  2. Net Sales
  3. Profit Before Tax
  4. Profit After Tax
  5. Dividend (%)
  6. Dividend per share (H)
  7. Dividend Amount
  8. Earning Per Share (H)
  9. Book Value Per Share (H)
  10. Share Capital
  11. Reserves and Surplus
  12. Shareholders' Funds
  13. Loan Funds
  14. Total Capital Employed

Ind AS

Indian

GAAP

2023-24

2022-232021-222020-212019-202018-192017-182016-172015-16

2014-15

4,806

4,073

3,268

2,664

2,841

3,117

2,860

2,818

2,587

2,641

4,806

4,073

3,268

2,664

2,841

3,117

2,804

2,614

2,406

2,473

487

364

263

231

225

336

222

252

205

205

362

270

208

170

170

225

150

174

165

143

250

250

200

200

200

250

250

250

250

250

5

5

4

4

4

5

5

5

5

5

72

72

58

58

58

72

72

72

72

72

25

19

14

12

12

16

10

12

11

10

181

161

148

137

126

123

113

112

100

93

29

29

29

29

29

29

29

29

29

29

2,594

2,303

2,111

1,954

1,801

1,746

1,608

1,588

1,415

1,313

2,623

2,332

2,139

1,983

1,830

1,775

1,637

1,617

1,444

1,341

209

75

97

78

15

13

17

12

7

-

2,832

2,407

2,236

2,061

1,845

1,788

1,654

1,629

1,451

1,341

About Kirloskar Group

An inspiring beacon of innovation and excellence

Built over decades and powered by a rich legacy, Kirloskar Group has always evolved with a sharp focus on fulfilling the needs of the future through innovation and proactive execution.

The Group's legacy dates back to 1888, pre-independent India when indigenous entrepreneurship and business acumen were largely unheard of. It was in the early 1900s that our first products, the iron plough and chaff cutters were introduced by our founder, Honourable Late Shri Laxmanrao Kirloskar to encourage modernisation in the agricultural and farming sector. This step unveiled a series of engineering innovations in the decades that followed, creating employment opportunities and benefiting millions of people in India and worldwide.

Today, our Group operates across diverse sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, food and beverage, oil and gas, infrastructure and real estate. However, strong focus on growth, diversification, innovation and sustainability remain the key characteristic of Kirloskar companies.

The saga that began with the vision and initiative of our founder, more than a century ago continues to grow and add exciting new chapters, as the Group expands its horizons and touches more lives.

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kirloskar Ferrous and ISMT

Engines, Gensets, Farm Mechanization,

Pig Iron, Iron Castings Steel, Seamless

Pumps, Electric Motors

Pipes and Value added products

Kirloskar Chillers

Kirloskar Industries

Chillers

Unregistered Core Investment

Company and Real Estate

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (KPCL)

Air and Gas Compressors, Refrigeration systems, Gears

ARKA Fincap

Financial Services and Lending

Kirloskar Group in numbers

135+

5

Years of Excellence

Listed companies

J 45,101 Cr

7,000+

Market Cap**

Total Group employees#

J 10,830 Cr

Combined shareholders' funds*

Late Shri Laxmanrao Kashinath Kirloskar

Founder - Kirloskar Group

  • Listed companies include Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. and Indian Seamless Tubes Ltd. (ISMT).

**Market cap based on closing market price of 31st May, 2024.

  • Employees on payroll.

16 Chairman's Letter

Chairman's Letter

At KOEL, we are first a technology company and then a product company. We are very proud of this DNA, and we believe our technology, backed by our great engineering and R&D capabilities and manufacturing skills, generates great products that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Dear Shareholders,

It gives me great pleasure to present to you the Annual Report for Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) for the financial year 2023-24. This year has been a remarkable journey marked by significant achievements, challenges, and growth opportunities. As we reflect on the year gone by, we are proud

of the resilience, adaptability, and commitment demonstrated by our teams, stakeholders, and partners.

The environment we operate in

The business environment that we operate in constantly challenges us. The nature of challenges may vary as times change, but this unpredictability is not something new. Sometimes the change is internal, within the industry or the organisation, like changes in technology, changes in regulation, and so forth and sometimes external to the organisation, like geopolitical changes, introduction of complimentary or alternate products and so on. What makes organisations succeed in the long term is adapting to these changes in a nimble and swift manner. This year, for KOEL, was no exception; we had our own challenges, both internal and external , and I am proud of the way we responded to them as an organisation.

KOEL is uniquely poised to lead the transformation of the power generation sector

At KOEL, we are first a technology company and then a product company. We are very proud of this DNA, and we believe our technology, backed by our great engineering and R&D capabilities and manufacturing skills, generates great products that meet the evolving needs

of our customers. Our R&D is in house, and we take great pride in developing our own products, that fit the markets that we serve. The entire fleet of CPCB IV+ Gensets that we launched in the last year, were developed in house, and we were the first manufacturer in the country to get our entire range certified by the regulatory agencies.

We are excited to be in the middle of this great transformation of our industry, where the products are getting cleaner, technically is becoming more advanced, and efficient. We believe this presents a significant opportunity to pioneer the industry with products that cater to our customers' needs while making a positive environmental impact. In the previous year, we made significant progress, firstly with a completely new range of products in the Genset segment, which not only met the latest CPCBIV+ norms, but also global emission standards.

This is a testimony to the R&D prowess of the company to build world class products in India.

We are also significantly expanding our product range, both in terms of power ranges, and fuels. We have made significant forays into the High Horse Power segment with new products like OptiPrime, and we are confident that we will make significant inroads in our market share in these segments. We also have Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) products that run on a range of fuels like Hythane, Natural Gas, Ethanol, Methanol, Hydrogen and the thought is to have the products ready as these fuels become available. We are also researching and developing products on other non-ICE power generation technologies like

fuel cells, hybrid products, batteries, and micro grids. We are committed to leading this transition of the industry,

and we will continue to focus on our core, whether it is in the form of capital allocation or R&D spends.

Sustainability is at the heart of our business and products

As the world strives to be more sustainable, cleaner and greener initiatives form the core of our industry. Energy drives the progress we witness today, it The world needs energy

and it is energy that is behind all the advancements that we see today. Energy has alleviated the quality of human life on this planet and it will continue to do so. It will continue to move the world.

As its demand keeps increasing the need for energy will not go down, so the question is how can we have technology that creates energy in a clean, green and sustainable way?

The next big part in the journey of sustainability is clean manufacturing. At KOEL, sustainability is central to our operations.

For us, this starts with our products, because our products are meant to create the power that meets the energy needs of our customers. Our current range of CPCBIV+ products meet the stringest

of emission norms, and is a significant step forward in our journey towards clean power. Our products that run on cleaner fuels like Hythane, natural gas and other

fuel mixtures, hold immense potential and as these fuels become widely available, they will start playing a bigger role in this journey.

The next big part in the journey of sustainability is clean manufacturing. At KOEL, sustainability is central to our operations, we plan to achieve this through integrating renewable energy sources, enhancing energy efficiency, implementing effective waste and water management, employing green building practices, and investing in carbon offset projects. Our Kagal plant showcases our commitment to reducing harmful environmental impact, setting industry benchmarks, and supporting our customers' decarbonisation efforts with eco-friendly solutions. We aim to expand these sustainable practices across all operations, driving a greener and more sustainable future.

In conclusion, I see KOEL , by being a responsible manufacturer, is in a unique position to make a significant impact on our customers, the society in which we operate and the world at large, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their unwavering support and confidence in KOEL. I also extend my gratitude to our customers, partners, and employees for their relentless dedication and contribution to our success

Thank you for your continued support.

Warm regards,

Atul Kirloskar

Chairman

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

16

17

