Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Action Plan for FY 2024-25
Sr.
Name of the
Activities
Manner of Execution
Allocated
Implementation
Modalities
Details of
No.
CSR Project
under Schedule
(Direct/Through
Budgets
Schedule
of
need and
VII of the
Implementing Agency)
(In. Rs.
utilization
impact
Companies Act
Cr.)
of funds in
assessment,
2013
FY 2024-25
if any
1
Community
VII
(x) -
Rural
Through
Implementing
0.09
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Development
Development
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
Project
-
1. Dr. V. T. Patil
prescribed
towards
(Rural)
Foundation
(CSR
under
CSR
livelihood
Registration
No.
Policy
enhancement,
Training
on
CSR 00005167) -
Rural
Poultry
Rs. 0.07 Cr.
Development,
manure
2.
Dr.Babasaheb
/promoting
making
and
Ambedkar
education
tailoring
for
Vidyakiya
Impact
women
Pratisthan
(CSR
Assessment -
Registration
No.
Not Applicable
CSR00000181)
-
Rs. 0.02 Cr
2
Community
VII
(ii)
-
Through
Implementing
0.13
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Development
Livelihood
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
Project
enhancement
1. Dr. V. T. Patil
prescribed
towards
(Urban)
VII
(i)
-
Foundation
(CSR
under
CSR
livelihood
Preventive
Registration
No.
Policy
enhancement,
Income
health care and
CSR
00005167)
-
/promoting
Generation
sanitation
Rs. 0.03 Cr
education and
training
for
VII
(ii)
-
2.
Work for Equality
Health
women,
Promoting
(CSR Registration
Impact
promoting
education
No. CSR 0009788)
Assessment
-
health
and
- Rs. 0.10 Cr
Not Applicable
education
Sr.
Name of the
Activities
Manner of Execution
Allocated
Implementation
Modalities
Details of
No.
CSR Project
under Schedule
(Direct/Through
Budgets
Schedule
of
need and
VII of the
Implementing Agency)
(In. Rs.
utilization
impact
Companies Act
Crs.)
of funds in
assessment,
2013
FY 2024-25
if any
3
Health
VII
(i)
-
Through
Implementing
0.09
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Preventive
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
General
health
care
and
1.
Dr.
V. T.
Patil
prescribed
towards
Health,
Cancer
sanitation
Foundation
under
CSR
Preventive
awareness
&
(CSR
Policy
health
care
Eye
check-up
Registration
No.
and
and
Cataract
CSR 00005167) -
sanitation
Operation
Rs. 0.06 Cr
Impact
for Adivasi
2.
Dr.Babasaheb
Assessment
-
Ambedkar
Not Applicable
Vidyakiya
Pratisthan
(CSR
Registration
No.
CSR00000181) -
Rs. 0.03 Cr
4
Waste
Water
VII
(iv)
-
Through
Implementing
0.15
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Management
Ensuring
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
environmental
prescribed
towards
Water
sustainability
Laxmi
Multipurpose
under
CSR
Environmental
Policy
Sustainability
treatment
on
and
Foundation
(CSR
Registration
No.
CSR
Impact
sewage water
maintaining
00022254)
Assessment
-
quality
of
Not Applicable
water
Sr.
Name of the
Activities
Manner of Execution
Allocated
Implementation
Modalities
Details of need
No.
CSR Project
under
(Direct/Through
Budgets
Schedule
of
and impact
Schedule VII of
Implementing Agency)
(In. Rs.
utilization
assessment, if
the Companies
Crs.)
of funds in
any
Act 2013
FY 2024-25
5
Kirloskar
VII
(iv)
-
Through
Implementing
0.07
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Vasundhara
Ensuring
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
Eco
Rangers
Environmental
prescribed
towards
(KVER)
Sustainability
1.
Laxmi
under
CSR
Environmental
Multipurpose
Policy
Sustainability
Awareness on
Foundation (CSR
Impact
Environment
Registration
No.
Assessment
-
CSR 00022254) -
Not Applicable
Rs. 0.05 Cr
2.
Dr.Babasaheb
Ambedkar
Vidyakiya
Pratisthan
(CSR
Registration
No.
CSR00000181) -
Rs. 0.02 Cr
6
Tree Plantation
VII
(iv)
-
Through
Implementing
0.075
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
in Rural Area
Ensuring
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
Environmental
1.
Dr. Babasaheb
prescribed
towards
Sustainability
Ambedkar
under
CSR
Environmental
Vidyakiya
Policy
Sustainability
Pratisthan
(CSR
Impact
Registration
No.
Assessment
-
CSR00000181) -
Not Applicable
Rs. 0.025
2.
Sartha Education
Society
(CSR
Registration
No.
CSR00000181) -
Rs. 0.05
Sr.
Name of the
Activities
Manner of Execution
Allocated
Implementation
Modalities
Details of
No.
CSR Project
under Schedule
(Direct/Through
Budgets
Schedule
of
need and
VII of the
Implementing Agency)
(In. Rs.
utilization
impact
Companies Act
Crs.)
of funds in
assessment, if
2013
FY 2024-25
any
7
Creative
VII
(ii)
-
Through
Implementing
0.03
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Development
Promoting
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
workshop for
education
prescribed
towards
school
MANAS
(CSR
under
CSR
promoting
children
Registration
No.
CSR
Policy
education
00010118) - Rs. 0.03 Cr
Impact
Creative
Assessment
-
thinking
Not Applicable
workshops
8
"SAAKAV"-
VII
(ii)
-
Through
Implementing
0.075
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Life
Skill
Promoting
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
Training
education
1.
MANAS
(CSR
prescribed
towards
Registration
under
CSR
promoting
Counselling
No.
CSR
Policy
education
session
for
00010118) - Rs.
Impact
Adolescent
0.07 Cr
Assessment
-
Not Applicable
2.
Dr.
Babasaheb
Ambedkar
Vidyakiya
Pratisthan
(CSR
Registration No.
CSR00000181) -
Rs. 0.005 Cr
9
Promotion of
VII
(vii)
-
Through
Implementing
0.05
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Rural sports
Training
to
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
promote rural
Sham
Swayamsevi
prescribed
towards
Wrestling
sports
under
CSR
promoting
Sanstha
(CSR
training
Policy
rural sports
Registration
No.
CSR
Impact
00032363)
Assessment
-
Not Applicable
Sr.
Name of
Activities
Manner of Execution
Allocated
Implementation
Modalities
Details of
No.
the CSR
under Schedule
(Direct/Through
Budgets
Schedule
of
need and
Project
VII of the
Implementing Agency)
(In. Rs.
utilization
impact
Companies Act
Crs.)
of funds in
assessment,
2013
FY 2024-25
if any
10
Organic
VII
(iv)
-
Through
Implementing
0.03
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Farming
Ensuring
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
Environmental
prescribed
towards
Training,
Sustainability
Dr. V. T. Patil Foundation
under
CSR
Environmental
(CSR
Registration No.
CSR
Policy
Sustainability
assistance
&
support
00005167)
Impact
Assessment
-
to farmers
Not Applicable
11
Waste
VII
(iv)
-
Through
Implementing
0.20
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need -
Segregation
Ensuring
Agency -
March 2025
mechanism
Project
environmental
prescribed
Initiative
sustainability
1.
Laxmi Multipurpose
under
CSR
towards
Dry & wet
Foundation
(CSR
Policy
Environmental
waste
Registration
No.
Sustainability
segregation
CSR 00022254) - Rs.
Impact
&
manure
0.08 Cr
Assessment
-
Not Applicable
making
2.
AVANI
(CSR
training
Registration
No.
CSR00039375) - Rs.
0.04 Cr
3. Sampuenearth Livelihood Foundation (CSR CSR
Registration No. 00071909) - Rs. 0.08 Cr
Sr.
Name of the
Activities
Manner of Execution
Allocated
Implementat
Modalities
Details of need
No.
CSR Project
under
(Direct/Through
Budgets
ion Schedule
of utilization
and impact
Schedule VII of
Implementing Agency)
(In. Rs.
of funds in
assessment, if
the Companies
Crs.)
FY 2024-25
any
Act 2013
12
Waste
VII
(iv)
-
Through
Implementing
0.02
On
or before
As per the
Need -
collection from
Ensuring
Agency -
31st
March
mechanism
Water
environmenta
2025
prescribed
Initiative
l sustainability
AVANI
(CSR Registration
under CSR
towards
Cleaning
of
No. CSR00039375)
Policy
Environmental
Panchganga
Sustainability
Impact
River
&
Assessment
-
Rankala
lake
Not Applicable
cleaning
13
Plastic
Waste
VII
(iv)
-
Through
Implementing
0.40
On
or before
As per the
Need -
Collection
Ensuring
Agency -
31st
March
mechanism
Initiative
Project
environmenta
2025
prescribed
towards
l sustainability
1.
Laxmi
under CSR
Environmental
Multipurpose
Policy
Sustainability
Foundation (CSR
Impact
Registration No.
Assessment
-
CSR 00022254) -
Not Applicable
Rs. 0.10 Cr
2.
AVANI
(CSR
Registration
No.
CSR00039375) -
Rs. 0.10 Cr
3. Sampuenearth Livelihood Foundation (CSR CSR Registration No. 00071909) - Rs. 0.20 Cr
Sr.
Name of the CSR
Activities
Manner of Execution
Allocated
Implementation
Modalities
Details of
No.
Project
under Schedule
(Direct/Through
Budgets
Schedule
of
need and
VII of the
Implementing
(In. Rs.
utilization
impact
Companies Act
Agency)
Crs.)
of funds in
assessment,
2013
FY 2024-25
if any
14
Watershed
VII
(iv)
-
Through
0.10
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Development
Ensuring
Implementing Agency
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
Project
environmental
-
Education
prescribed
towards
(Surveys will be
sustainability
Sartha
under
CSR
Environmental
Society
(CSR
conducted
by
Policy
Sustainability
Registration
No.
Impact
Geography
&
CSR00000181) -
Rs.
Assessment -
Environment
0.05
Not
department.
Applicable
The watershed
work
will
be
carried
out
based
on
the
survey report)
15
Promoting
VII
(ii)
-
Through
1.50
On or before 31st
As per
the
Need
-
Education
Promoting
Implementing Agency
March 2025
mechanism
Initiative
including Skills
education
-
prescribed
towards
Development,
VII
(i)
-
S. L.
Kirloskar
CSR
under
CSR
promoting
Preventive
Policy
education,
Health,
health care and
Foundation
(CSR
Environmental
Environment
sanitation and
Registration
No.
Sustainability
VII
(iv)
-
CSR00003594)
and
Ensuring
Preventive
environmental
health
care
sustainability
and
sanitation
Impact
Assessment -
Not
Applicable
Sr.
Name of the CSR
Activities
Manner of Execution
Allocated
Implementation
Modalities
Details of
No.
Project
under Schedule
(Direct/Through
Budgets
Schedule
of
need and
VII of the
Implementing
(In. Rs.
utilization
impact
Companies Act
Agency)
Crs.)
of funds in
assessment,
2013
FY 2024-25
if any
16
Financial
VII
(ii)
-
Through
4.19
On or
before
As per the
Need
-
Assistance for
Promoting
Implementing
31st
March
mechanism
Initiative
Education
education
Agency - Kirloskar
2025
prescribed
towards
Institute
of
under CSR
promoting
Salary, Library
Management (KIM)
Policy
education
subscription,
(CSR Registration
Impact
visiting faculty
No. CSR00004586)
Assessment
fees
-
Not
Applicable
TOTAL
7.20
Note:
- The Monitoring and Reporting mechanism will be as per Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company.
- In case of the projects mentioned at Sr. No. 1 to 15 are not carried out due to any circumstances before 31st March 2025, funds allocated to these projects to be utilized for Project at Sr. No. 16 with the approval of Ms. Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director of the Company before 31st March 2025.
