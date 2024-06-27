Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Action Plan for FY 2024-25

Sr.

Name of the

Activities

Manner of Execution

Allocated

Implementation

Modalities

Details of

No.

CSR Project

under Schedule

(Direct/Through

Budgets

Schedule

of

need and

VII of the

Implementing Agency)

(In. Rs.

utilization

impact

Companies Act

Cr.)

of funds in

assessment,

2013

FY 2024-25

if any

1

Community

VII

(x) -

Rural

Through

Implementing

0.09

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Development

Development

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

Project

-

1. Dr. V. T. Patil

prescribed

towards

(Rural)

Foundation

(CSR

under

CSR

livelihood

Registration

No.

Policy

enhancement,

Training

on

CSR 00005167) -

Rural

Poultry

Rs. 0.07 Cr.

Development,

manure

2.

Dr.Babasaheb

/promoting

making

and

Ambedkar

education

tailoring

for

Vidyakiya

Impact

women

Pratisthan

(CSR

Assessment -

Registration

No.

Not Applicable

CSR00000181)

-

Rs. 0.02 Cr

2

Community

VII

(ii)

-

Through

Implementing

0.13

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Development

Livelihood

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

Project

enhancement

1. Dr. V. T. Patil

prescribed

towards

(Urban)

VII

(i)

-

Foundation

(CSR

under

CSR

livelihood

Preventive

Registration

No.

Policy

enhancement,

Income

health care and

CSR

00005167)

-

/promoting

Generation

sanitation

Rs. 0.03 Cr

education and

training

for

VII

(ii)

-

2.

Work for Equality

Health

women,

Promoting

(CSR Registration

Impact

promoting

education

No. CSR 0009788)

Assessment

-

health

and

- Rs. 0.10 Cr

Not Applicable

education

Sr.

Name of the

Activities

Manner of Execution

Allocated

Implementation

Modalities

Details of

No.

CSR Project

under Schedule

(Direct/Through

Budgets

Schedule

of

need and

VII of the

Implementing Agency)

(In. Rs.

utilization

impact

Companies Act

Crs.)

of funds in

assessment,

2013

FY 2024-25

if any

3

Health

VII

(i)

-

Through

Implementing

0.09

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Preventive

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

General

health

care

and

1.

Dr.

V. T.

Patil

prescribed

towards

Health,

Cancer

sanitation

Foundation

under

CSR

Preventive

awareness

&

(CSR

Policy

health

care

Eye

check-up

Registration

No.

and

and

Cataract

CSR 00005167) -

sanitation

Operation

Rs. 0.06 Cr

Impact

for Adivasi

2.

Dr.Babasaheb

Assessment

-

Ambedkar

Not Applicable

Vidyakiya

Pratisthan

(CSR

Registration

No.

CSR00000181) -

Rs. 0.03 Cr

4

Waste

Water

VII

(iv)

-

Through

Implementing

0.15

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Management

Ensuring

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

environmental

prescribed

towards

Water

sustainability

Laxmi

Multipurpose

under

CSR

Environmental

Policy

Sustainability

treatment

on

and

Foundation

(CSR

Registration

No.

CSR

Impact

sewage water

maintaining

00022254)

Assessment

-

quality

of

Not Applicable

water

Sr.

Name of the

Activities

Manner of Execution

Allocated

Implementation

Modalities

Details of need

No.

CSR Project

under

(Direct/Through

Budgets

Schedule

of

and impact

Schedule VII of

Implementing Agency)

(In. Rs.

utilization

assessment, if

the Companies

Crs.)

of funds in

any

Act 2013

FY 2024-25

5

Kirloskar

VII

(iv)

-

Through

Implementing

0.07

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Vasundhara

Ensuring

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

Eco

Rangers

Environmental

prescribed

towards

(KVER)

Sustainability

1.

Laxmi

under

CSR

Environmental

Multipurpose

Policy

Sustainability

Awareness on

Foundation (CSR

Impact

Environment

Registration

No.

Assessment

-

CSR 00022254) -

Not Applicable

Rs. 0.05 Cr

2.

Dr.Babasaheb

Ambedkar

Vidyakiya

Pratisthan

(CSR

Registration

No.

CSR00000181) -

Rs. 0.02 Cr

6

Tree Plantation

VII

(iv)

-

Through

Implementing

0.075

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

in Rural Area

Ensuring

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

Environmental

1.

Dr. Babasaheb

prescribed

towards

Sustainability

Ambedkar

under

CSR

Environmental

Vidyakiya

Policy

Sustainability

Pratisthan

(CSR

Impact

Registration

No.

Assessment

-

CSR00000181) -

Not Applicable

Rs. 0.025

2.

Sartha Education

Society

(CSR

Registration

No.

CSR00000181) -

Rs. 0.05

Sr.

Name of the

Activities

Manner of Execution

Allocated

Implementation

Modalities

Details of

No.

CSR Project

under Schedule

(Direct/Through

Budgets

Schedule

of

need and

VII of the

Implementing Agency)

(In. Rs.

utilization

impact

Companies Act

Crs.)

of funds in

assessment, if

2013

FY 2024-25

any

7

Creative

VII

(ii)

-

Through

Implementing

0.03

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Development

Promoting

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

workshop for

education

prescribed

towards

school

MANAS

(CSR

under

CSR

promoting

children

Registration

No.

CSR

Policy

education

00010118) - Rs. 0.03 Cr

Impact

Creative

Assessment

-

thinking

Not Applicable

workshops

8

"SAAKAV"-

VII

(ii)

-

Through

Implementing

0.075

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Life

Skill

Promoting

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

Training

education

1.

MANAS

(CSR

prescribed

towards

Registration

under

CSR

promoting

Counselling

No.

CSR

Policy

education

session

for

00010118) - Rs.

Impact

Adolescent

0.07 Cr

Assessment

-

Not Applicable

2.

Dr.

Babasaheb

Ambedkar

Vidyakiya

Pratisthan

(CSR

Registration No.

CSR00000181) -

Rs. 0.005 Cr

9

Promotion of

VII

(vii)

-

Through

Implementing

0.05

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Rural sports

Training

to

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

promote rural

Sham

Swayamsevi

prescribed

towards

Wrestling

sports

under

CSR

promoting

Sanstha

(CSR

training

Policy

rural sports

Registration

No.

CSR

Impact

00032363)

Assessment

-

Not Applicable

Sr.

Name of

Activities

Manner of Execution

Allocated

Implementation

Modalities

Details of

No.

the CSR

under Schedule

(Direct/Through

Budgets

Schedule

of

need and

Project

VII of the

Implementing Agency)

(In. Rs.

utilization

impact

Companies Act

Crs.)

of funds in

assessment,

2013

FY 2024-25

if any

10

Organic

VII

(iv)

-

Through

Implementing

0.03

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Farming

Ensuring

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

Environmental

prescribed

towards

Training,

Sustainability

Dr. V. T. Patil Foundation

under

CSR

Environmental

(CSR

Registration No.

CSR

Policy

Sustainability

assistance

&

support

00005167)

Impact

Assessment

-

to farmers

Not Applicable

11

Waste

VII

(iv)

-

Through

Implementing

0.20

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need -

Segregation

Ensuring

Agency -

March 2025

mechanism

Project

environmental

prescribed

Initiative

sustainability

1.

Laxmi Multipurpose

under

CSR

towards

Dry & wet

Foundation

(CSR

Policy

Environmental

waste

Registration

No.

Sustainability

segregation

CSR 00022254) - Rs.

Impact

&

manure

0.08 Cr

Assessment

-

Not Applicable

making

2.

AVANI

(CSR

training

Registration

No.

CSR00039375) - Rs.

0.04 Cr

3. Sampuenearth Livelihood Foundation (CSR CSR

Registration No. 00071909) - Rs. 0.08 Cr

Sr.

Name of the

Activities

Manner of Execution

Allocated

Implementat

Modalities

Details of need

No.

CSR Project

under

(Direct/Through

Budgets

ion Schedule

of utilization

and impact

Schedule VII of

Implementing Agency)

(In. Rs.

of funds in

assessment, if

the Companies

Crs.)

FY 2024-25

any

Act 2013

12

Waste

VII

(iv)

-

Through

Implementing

0.02

On

or before

As per the

Need -

collection from

Ensuring

Agency -

31st

March

mechanism

Water

environmenta

2025

prescribed

Initiative

l sustainability

AVANI

(CSR Registration

under CSR

towards

Cleaning

of

No. CSR00039375)

Policy

Environmental

Panchganga

Sustainability

Impact

River

&

Assessment

-

Rankala

lake

Not Applicable

cleaning

13

Plastic

Waste

VII

(iv)

-

Through

Implementing

0.40

On

or before

As per the

Need -

Collection

Ensuring

Agency -

31st

March

mechanism

Initiative

Project

environmenta

2025

prescribed

towards

l sustainability

1.

Laxmi

under CSR

Environmental

Multipurpose

Policy

Sustainability

Foundation (CSR

Impact

Registration No.

Assessment

-

CSR 00022254) -

Not Applicable

Rs. 0.10 Cr

2.

AVANI

(CSR

Registration

No.

CSR00039375) -

Rs. 0.10 Cr

3. Sampuenearth Livelihood Foundation (CSR CSR Registration No. 00071909) - Rs. 0.20 Cr

Sr.

Name of the CSR

Activities

Manner of Execution

Allocated

Implementation

Modalities

Details of

No.

Project

under Schedule

(Direct/Through

Budgets

Schedule

of

need and

VII of the

Implementing

(In. Rs.

utilization

impact

Companies Act

Agency)

Crs.)

of funds in

assessment,

2013

FY 2024-25

if any

14

Watershed

VII

(iv)

-

Through

0.10

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Development

Ensuring

Implementing Agency

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

Project

environmental

-

Education

prescribed

towards

(Surveys will be

sustainability

Sartha

under

CSR

Environmental

Society

(CSR

conducted

by

Policy

Sustainability

Registration

No.

Impact

Geography

&

CSR00000181) -

Rs.

Assessment -

Environment

0.05

Not

department.

Applicable

The watershed

work

will

be

carried

out

based

on

the

survey report)

15

Promoting

VII

(ii)

-

Through

1.50

On or before 31st

As per

the

Need

-

Education

Promoting

Implementing Agency

March 2025

mechanism

Initiative

including Skills

education

-

prescribed

towards

Development,

VII

(i)

-

S. L.

Kirloskar

CSR

under

CSR

promoting

Preventive

Policy

education,

Health,

health care and

Foundation

(CSR

Environmental

Environment

sanitation and

Registration

No.

Sustainability

VII

(iv)

-

CSR00003594)

and

Ensuring

Preventive

environmental

health

care

sustainability

and

sanitation

Impact

Assessment -

Not

Applicable

Sr.

Name of the CSR

Activities

Manner of Execution

Allocated

Implementation

Modalities

Details of

No.

Project

under Schedule

(Direct/Through

Budgets

Schedule

of

need and

VII of the

Implementing

(In. Rs.

utilization

impact

Companies Act

Agency)

Crs.)

of funds in

assessment,

2013

FY 2024-25

if any

16

Financial

VII

(ii)

-

Through

4.19

On or

before

As per the

Need

-

Assistance for

Promoting

Implementing

31st

March

mechanism

Initiative

Education

education

Agency - Kirloskar

2025

prescribed

towards

Institute

of

under CSR

promoting

Salary, Library

Management (KIM)

Policy

education

subscription,

(CSR Registration

Impact

visiting faculty

No. CSR00004586)

Assessment

fees

-

Not

Applicable

TOTAL

7.20

Note:

  1. The Monitoring and Reporting mechanism will be as per Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company.
  2. In case of the projects mentioned at Sr. No. 1 to 15 are not carried out due to any circumstances before 31st March 2025, funds allocated to these projects to be utilized for Project at Sr. No. 16 with the approval of Ms. Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director of the Company before 31st March 2025.

Disclaimer

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 02:51:11 UTC.