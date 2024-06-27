Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing of engines, generating sets, pump sets and power tillers and spares thereof. The Company operates through three segments: Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customer (B2C) and Financial Services. Its B2B segment includes businesses related to fuel agnostic internal combustion engine platforms. The businesses include power generation, industrial and distribution & aftermarket and international business. Its power generation business includes engines, gensets, backup solutions, across a range of power output from two kilovolt amperes (kVA) to 3000 kVA. The industrial engine business activities are molded completely according to the motive power needs of customers who require products from over 20 horsepower (hp) to 750 hp in the industrial engine space globally. Its B2C segment consists of water management solutions and farm mechanization solutions.