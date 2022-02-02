Kiromic BioPharma : CHARTER OF THE DISCLOSURE COMMITTEE - Form 8-K

L. The Committee and/or certain members of senior management shall provide certifications as may be requested by the Committee Chair in connection with the filing of the Company's periodic reports with the SEC.

The Company's Board of Directors shall, to the extent appropriate, direct the Company's executive officers to, apprise the Committee of all material changes and developments with respect to the Company and its business so that the Committee shall have access to the information that it will need to fulfill its obligations pursuant to this Charter, including determining the appropriateness and timing for public release of material information and determining whether, or to what extent, certain information should remain confidential. As a general matter, the Committee is not responsible for generating forecasts or plans and may rely on the information provided to it by the Company's Board or appropriate officers, as applicable, to be accurate.

In discharging its duties, the Committee shall have full access to all Company books, records, facilities, and personnel.

V. Other Responsibilities

The Committee shall have such other responsibilities, consistent with the Committee's purpose, as the Committee Chair may assign to it from time to time.

VI. Interpretation

Questions regarding, or requests for interpretation of, this Charter, or questions regarding the Committee's responsibilities or Disclosure Controls shall by determined by the Committee Chair, with recommendations made by the Committee as appropriate.