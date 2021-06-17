Log in
    KRBP   US4976341051

KIROMIC BIOPHARMA, INC.

(KRBP)
Kiromic BioPharma : KRBP Presenting at July 2021 Gamma Delta T Cell Summit to Showcase Our Off-The-Shelf Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy

06/17/2021 | 07:50am EDT
Kiromic is being recognized as a pioneer of Gamma Delta T (GDT) cell therapy manufacturing and has been invited to present its off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T technology at the prestigious Gamma Delta T Cell Summit in July 2021.

— April 2021. KRBP presented its manufacturing of GDT cells at the recent AACR 2021 annual meeting.

— June 2021. KRBP received an invitation from the GDT cell summit organizers to present Kiromic’s technology.

— July 2021. KRBP will present at the GDT Cell summit.

— 3Q 2021. Projected First In-Human dosing for solid tumors.

Early clinical data is starting to come in. The excitement is building. The race is on.

The Annual Gamma Delta T Therapies Summit is gathering the world leaders in Gamma Delta T therapies who will harness GDT cells and bring to market the first effective, allogeneic GDT cell therapy for solid tumors. Gamma Delta T-cell Summit Link: https://gamma-delta-t-therapies.com/

Chief Executive Officer of Kiromic, Maurizio Chiriva-Internati, DBSc, PhDs, stated:

"We are developing what we believe is ground-breaking innovative technologies and have demonstrated that our chPD1 receptor was effective on solid tumors in both in vitro and in vivo models with minimal toxicity.

This invitation to present at the July conference is a recognition of our progress and we are grateful for this opportunity.

GDT cell manufacturing has been a challenge for the cell therapy space.

At this conference, we will be reviewing how we have faced the challenges of cell extraction, cell gene edits, manufacturing yields, and product purity."

Chief Operating & Manufacturing Officer of Kiromic, Ignacio Núñez comments:

"Our end-to-end operations organization, including manufacturing, supply chain, QA, QC and compliance continues the preparation and readiness for Phase 1 of the clinical trials targeted for 3Q 2021.

Our operations team is growing, incorporating industry veterans with exceptional cell and gene therapy experience.

We are excited with the launch of this high performing team and a revolutionary process around a continuous improvement mindset."

Chief Strategy and Innovation of Kiromic, Gianluca Rotino, stated:

"The GDT cell industry is taking notice of our progress, and as such our GDT cell technology will be the exclusive domain of Kiromic for years to come."

------------------------------------------------------

About Kiromic Scientific Posters Presented at AACR 2021

Session

PO.IM02.01

Focus

Adoptive Cell Therapy

Poster No.

LB148

Link to AACR Poster

Gamma delta T cells engineered with a chimeric PD-1 receptor effectively control PD-L1 positive tumors in vitro and in vivo with minimal toxicities.

Take Away

Chimeric PD-1 (chPD1)

Demonstrated that Kiromic’s chPD1 receptor was effective on solid tumors in both in vitro and in vivo models with minimal toxicity.

Previous Press Release:

Kiromic announces 6 posters presented at AACR 2021 showcasing our Artificial Intelligence (AI) Biomarker engine

About AACR (American Association of Cancer Research)

www.aacr.org

About Kiromic

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP) is a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) platform focused on unleashing the power of the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer.

Kiromic’s pipeline development is leveraged through the Company’s proprietary target discovery Artificial Intelligence engine called "DIAMOND." Kiromic's DIAMOND is big data science meeting target identification, dramatically compressing the man-years and the millions of drug development dollars needed to develop a live drug.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year and subsequent reports filed after the date of the annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and our company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
