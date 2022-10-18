Advanced search
    KISB   US49771A1016

KISH BANCORP, INC.

(KISB)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:25 2022-10-18 am EDT
30.00 USD    0.00%
05:33pKish Bancorp : Announces Third Quarter Financial Results, Notes Seventh Consecutive Year of Increased Dividends
PU
10/13KISH BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03Kish Bancorp : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
Kish Bancorp : Announces Third Quarter Financial Results, Notes Seventh Consecutive Year of Increased Dividends

10/18/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
There has been an increase in fraudulent calls and texts in which fraudsters claim to be a customer's bank, then attempt to coach them into providing or changing their digital banking login info. Remember: Kish will NEVER ask for, or ask you to change, your password/login info. Learn more ›

Disclaimer

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 21:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 44,0 M - -
Net income 2021 9,88 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 79,1 M 79,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William P. Hayes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory T. Hayes President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark J. Cvrkel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
William L. Dancy Director
William S. Lake Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KISH BANCORP, INC.-18.14%79
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%339 841
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%269 782
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%203 584
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.38%166 848
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 703