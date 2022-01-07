Log in
    KISB   US49771A1016

KISH BANCORP, INC.

(KISB)
Kish Bancorp : Bank Presents Donations to Local Cancer-Fighting Nonprofits

01/07/2022
PRESS RELEASE

STATE COLLEGE, PA - January 7, 2022 - Kish Bank recently awarded donations totaling $43,912 to the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund, PA Pink Zone, and Relay For Life of Mifflin/Juniata. The funds were raised through Kish Bank's 2021 Kish for the Cure campaign, an employee-led annual fundraising effort supporting local cancer-related nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, Kish's annual campaign has raised more than $307,000 in support of cancer-related charities.


Greg Hayes, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kish Bank, and Bill Hayes, Chairman and CEO of Kish Bank, presented checks to the three beneficiary organizations at Kish Bank's South Atherton branch in State College. Representing each organization were Amanda Peck and Jennifer Mitchell for Relay For Life of Mifflin/Juniata; Holly Johnson, Treasurer, and Mitch Kirsch, President, for Pink Zone; and Doreen Perks, Founder, and Linda Gall, Vice Chair, for the Bob Perks Fund.
In presenting the checks, Greg Hayes said, "On behalf of our Kish team members who are so passionate about supporting local cancer-fighting charities and everyone who raised funds for these amazing causes that serve our local cancer patients, thank you for everything you do."
The Bob Perks Fund, Pink Zone, and Relay For Life of Mifflin/Juniata lead the fight against cancer in central Pennsylvania and beyond by funding breast cancer awareness, cancer research, cancer treatment and prevention programs at local hospitals, and financial support for individuals and families facing cancer.

About Kish Bank
Kish Bank is a $1.2 billion regional community bank that operates eighteen offices and financial centers serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties, and northeastern Ohio. Affiliates of Kish Bank include: Kish Insurance, Kish Financial Solutions, Kish Benefits Consulting, and Kish Travel. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com. Kish Bank is a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., trading under the OTC stock ticker symbol of KISB.

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 22:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
