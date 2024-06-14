Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: KISB), parent company of Kish Bank, today announced its inclusion in American Banker magazine’s annual list of Top 100 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts under $2.0 billion in asset size.

In its June 10, 2024 article, American Banker ranked Kish Bancorp, Inc. 38th on its Top 100 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts list based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/2023 (Source: Capital Performance Group). The rankings are derived from all publicly traded banks and thrifts in the U.S. with less than $2 billion in assets.

“It is an honor to once again be recognized on this prestigious list of top-performing community banks by American Banker magazine,” stated William P. Hayes, Executive Chairman of Kish Bank and Kish Bancorp, Inc. “Being listed in the Top 100 is a great affirmation of our extraordinary staff and their focus on performance for our customers and communities. I am especially proud that this marks our 16th of the last 17 years of being ranked as a top-performing community bank by American Banker, all against a backdrop of double-digit average annual growth in total assets. We recognize that the fight for sustainability in a consolidating industry means a disciplined focus on our clients by one of the top teams in community banking.”

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA with executive offices in State College and an Innovation Center in Reedsville. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates 18 offices and financial centers serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties, and northeastern Ohio. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. KISB is the OTCQX stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc. For additional information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com or otcmarkets.com/stock/KISB.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240614933822/en/