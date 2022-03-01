Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Kish Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KISB   US49771A1016

KISH BANCORP, INC.

(KISB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kish Bancorp : Michael Halloran Appointed to Kish Bancorp Board

03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PRESS RELEASE

STATE COLLEGE, PA - March 1, 2022 - William P. Hayes, Chairman and CEO of Kish Bank and Kish Bancorp, has announced that Michael K. Halloran has been appointed to the Kish Bank and Kish Bancorp Boards of Directors. Halloran is Founder and President of Advent Medical Technologies, located in Reedsville. Prior to establishing Advent Medical, Halloran's extensive experience in marketing, corporate sales, and business development for biotechnology/medical device companies included a 10-year tenure with Orthovita, where he was consistently recognized as a national and global sales leader.
In making the announcement, Hayes stated, "We are pleased that an individual with Mike Halloran's keen business and community insight is willing to elevate his commitment to the Kish organization by joining the corporate governance team. As a past member of Kish's Mifflin County Regional Board, he has demonstrated a deep interest in seeing Kish continue to grow and prosper. Through the exercise of governance and oversight responsibilities, Kish's board members are central to our drive to deliver for our customers, team members, communities, and shareholders. In that endeavor, we seek to assure that the board's composition reflects the Bancorp's geographic footprint and the key customer segments we strive to serve. With the imminent retirement of several Mifflin County-based board members, this appointment was of heightened priority."

Halloran is active in the community and is passionate about tennis and fitness. In addition to having served on Kish Bank's Mifflin County Regional Board, he is a member of Lewistown Borough's Planning Commission, a board member and Director of Tennis for the Walnut Springs Racquet Club, and past chairman of the Lancaster Tennis Patrons Association Board of Directors.

Halloran attended Antioch College in Philadelphia. He is a graduate of Van Der Meer Tennis University and is a certified member of the Professional Tennis Registry. He currently resides in Lewistown with his wife, Marjorie. They have one adult son.

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.
Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA with executive offices in State College. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates eighteen offices and financial centers in Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, and Juniata counties. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com. KISB is the OTC stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Disclaimer

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:03:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KISH BANCORP, INC.
05:06pKISH BANCORP : Michael Halloran Appointed to Kish Bancorp Board
PU
02/11KISH BANCORP : Supports Local Communities with End-of-Year Contributions
PU
01/31KISH BANCORP : Board of Directors Renews Stock Repurchase Authorization
PU
01/15Kish Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/13KISH BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/12KISH BANCORP : Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results
PU
01/12KISH BANCORP : 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Statement
PU
01/07KISH BANCORP : Bank Presents Donations to Local Cancer-Fighting Nonprofits
PU
01/03KISH BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
2021Mark Yerger Appointed Chief Information Officer at Kish Bank
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,9 M - -
Net income 2021 9,88 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,72x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 94,5 M 94,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KISH BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kish Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William P. Hayes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory T. Hayes President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark J. Cvrkel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
William L. Dancy Director
James J. Lakso Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KISH BANCORP, INC.-1.36%94
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%418 708
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.65%356 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 020
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.23%203 583
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.3.14%201 497