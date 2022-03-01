Kish Bancorp : Michael Halloran Appointed to Kish Bancorp Board

STATE COLLEGE, PA - March 1, 2022 - William P. Hayes, Chairman and CEO of Kish Bank and Kish Bancorp, has announced that Michael K. Halloran has been appointed to the Kish Bank and Kish Bancorp Boards of Directors. Halloran is Founder and President of Advent Medical Technologies, located in Reedsville. Prior to establishing Advent Medical, Halloran's extensive experience in marketing, corporate sales, and business development for biotechnology/medical device companies included a 10-year tenure with Orthovita, where he was consistently recognized as a national and global sales leader.

In making the announcement, Hayes stated, "We are pleased that an individual with Mike Halloran's keen business and community insight is willing to elevate his commitment to the Kish organization by joining the corporate governance team. As a past member of Kish's Mifflin County Regional Board, he has demonstrated a deep interest in seeing Kish continue to grow and prosper. Through the exercise of governance and oversight responsibilities, Kish's board members are central to our drive to deliver for our customers, team members, communities, and shareholders. In that endeavor, we seek to assure that the board's composition reflects the Bancorp's geographic footprint and the key customer segments we strive to serve. With the imminent retirement of several Mifflin County-based board members, this appointment was of heightened priority."

Halloran is active in the community and is passionate about tennis and fitness. In addition to having served on Kish Bank's Mifflin County Regional Board, he is a member of Lewistown Borough's Planning Commission, a board member and Director of Tennis for the Walnut Springs Racquet Club, and past chairman of the Lancaster Tennis Patrons Association Board of Directors.

Halloran attended Antioch College in Philadelphia. He is a graduate of Van Der Meer Tennis University and is a certified member of the Professional Tennis Registry. He currently resides in Lewistown with his wife, Marjorie. They have one adult son.

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA with executive offices in State College. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates eighteen offices and financial centers in Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, and Juniata counties. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com. KISB is the OTC stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc.