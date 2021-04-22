Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Kish Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KISB

KISH BANCORP, INC.

(KISB)
  Report
News 
Summary

Kish Bancorp : Matthew Heaps Appointed Commercial Relationship Manager at Kish Bank

04/22/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

STATE COLLEGE, PA - April 22, 2021 - Kish Bank has announced the appointment of Matthew Heaps to the position of Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager. In his role, Heaps will work with commercial clients in the Centre County region and collaborate closely with Kish's commercial lending staff in Centre County.
Heaps joins Kish with 20 years of experience in banking, most recently as Vice President and Commercial Banker for First National Bank of Pennsylvania in State College. He also previously held positions as a Business Banking Lender for First National Bank of Pennsylvania, and as a Credit Analyst for Omega Financial Corporation, which was acquired by First National Bank of Pennsylvania in 2008.
Heaps is a graduate of Penn State University. He currently serves as Treasurer and a member of the finance committee for the YMCA of Centre County Board of Directors and as a member of the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation Board of Directors. He resides in Bellefonte with his family.

About Kish Bank
Kish Bank is a $1.14 billion regional community bank that operates eighteen offices and financial centers serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties, and northeastern Ohio. Affiliates of Kish Bank include: Kish Insurance, Kish Financial Solutions, Kish Benefits Consulting, and Kish Travel. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com. Kish Bank is a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., trading under the OTC stock ticker symbol of KISB.

Disclaimer

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 19:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
