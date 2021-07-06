Log in
KISH BANCORP, INC.

(KISB)
Kish Bancorp : Rimmey Appointed Senior Vice President

07/06/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

STATE COLLEGE, PA - July 6, 2021 - Kish Bank has announced the promotion of Kevin Rimmey, Vice President and Credit Administration Manager, to Senior Vice President and Credit Administration Manager. As Senior Vice President, Rimmey joins Kish's Senior Leadership Team and reports to the Chairman and CEO, and will continue to oversee Kish's Credit Administration department.
Rimmey began his career at Kish in 2016 as Assistant Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager, serving commercial clients in the Centre County region. He was appointed Vice President in 2018, and in early 2021 was promoted to Credit Administration Manager. Prior to joining Kish, Rimmey was a Business Development Lender for Jersey Shore State Bank and a Senior Commercial Loan Officer for Chemung Canal Trust Company.
Rimmey is a graduate of Penn State University and serves on the Pennsylvania Bankers Association's Agricultural & Rural Issues Advisory Committee, the Centre County United Way Funds Distribution Committee, and the Bellefonte Chamber of Commerce. He resides in Bellefonte with his family.

About Kish Bank
Kish Bank is a $1.14 billion regional community bank that operates eighteen offices and financial centers serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties, and northeastern Ohio. Affiliates of Kish Bank include: Kish Insurance, Kish Financial Solutions, Kish Benefits Consulting, and Kish Travel. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com. Kish Bank is a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., trading under the OTC stock ticker symbol of KISB.

Disclaimer

Kish Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 17:39:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
