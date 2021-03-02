Kish Bancorp : James Troha Appointed to Kish Bancorp Board

James Troha Appointed to Kish Bancorp Board

STATE COLLEGE, PA - March 2, 2021 - William P. Hayes, Chairman and CEO of Kish Bank and Kish Bancorp, has announced that James A. Troha has been appointed to the Kish Bank and Kish Bancorp Boards of Directors. Troha is the

President of Juniata College, where his leadership over the past eight years has led to wider visibility for the institution, a new curriculum, the largest comprehensive campaign in Juniata's history, the renovation and expansion of key facilities, and greater participation in national conversations about higher education.

In making the announcement, Hayes stated, "Dr. Troha has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision since stepping into his role as Juniata's President. In addition to navigating the challenging environment for higher education, Jim has elevated Juniata's contributions and partnerships with the regional community. Additionally, he has earned the respect of the community by assuming leadership and governance roles in a number of community organizations that are critical to the quality of life in Huntingdon." Hayes added, "Jim will represent the region and Kish's key constituencies well and will help ensure that Kish sustains its unwavering focus on making the lives of our customers, communities and team members better."

Troha stated, "I am humbled by the opportunity to join the great team at Kish Bank. Kish is not just an outstanding and respected banking institution-they are a generous community partner in this region. I am looking forward to helping them, in any way that I can, to continue the excellence they have established."

Troha is active in both the local community and the higher education field. In addition to having served on Kish Bank's Huntingdon County Regional Board since 2015, he currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Huntingdon County Business and Industry, is a former board member of the Huntingdon County Chamber of Commerce, and is a former campaign chair for Huntingdon County United Way with his wife, Jennifer. He is Treasurer of the Board of the Association of

Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania, a board member of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, and a member of the NCAA President's Council.

An Ohio native, Troha earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Edinboro University in 1991, a master's degree in counseling from Edinboro University in 1993, and a doctorate in educational policy and leadership from the University of Kansas in 2005. He and his wife reside in Huntingdon and have three children.

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA with executive offices in State College. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates seventeen officesand financial centers in Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, and Juniata counties. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. For additional information, please visit www.kishbank.com.KISB is the OTC stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc.