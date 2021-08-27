Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kismet Acquisition One Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSMT   VGG527531039

KISMET ACQUISITION ONE CORP

(KSMT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kismet Acquisition One : Game developer Nexters debuts on Nasdaq with help of Kismet

08/27/2021 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Video game developer Nexters and a Russian special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Kismet have completed their business combination to start trading Nexters Inc. shares on the U.S. Nasdaq on Friday, the two companies said.

The deal, Kismet said, is the first cooperation of its kind, involving a company from Russia and a Russian SPAC to list shares in the United States.

It follows another one by a company with Russian roots. In March, British electric automobile startup Arrival, founded by Russia's former deputy minister of communications, debuted on Nasdaq with the help of U.S. vehicle CIIG Merger Corp.

Nexters, a global company with Russian co-founders, entered into an agreement with Russian SPAC Kismet Acquisition One Corp in early 2021 and secured funds to proceed with the Nasdaq listing in July.

Nexters' Inc. ordinary shares and warrants will be traded on Nasdaq under the tickers GDEV and GDEVW, respectively, the company said in a statement.

The transaction will deliver around $132 million in cash to Nexters and its shareholders, comprising funds from the Kismet trust account, Kismet Sponsor Limited, and PIPE investors Mubadala Investment Company and VPE Capital.

One of Europe's top five independent game developers, Nexters plans to spend the raised funds on developing new products and to boost its position in the gaming space.

It was founded in Russia in 2010 but is headquartered in Cyprus. In common with other gaming firms, its sales have risen during the pandemic. In the first quarter, the developer of popular games Hero Wars and Throne Rush recorded a 48% year-on-year revenue increase.

In July, Nexters said investment worth $50 million from Kismet, alongside $50 million from the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co and VPE Capital, took the company to the $100 million minimum requirement for the Nasdaq listing.

Kismet, created by Ivan Tavrin, the former CEO of Russian telecoms firm Megafon, staged an initial public offering on the Nasdaq in August 2020, raising $250 million to invest in telecoms, technology, consumer goods and services.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about KISMET ACQUISITION ONE CORP
06:03aKISMET ACQUISITION ONE : Game developer Nexters debuts on Nasdaq with help of Ki..
RE
06:01aKISMET ACQUISITION ONE : Nexters and Kismet Acquisition One Corp Complete Busine..
BU
08/19KISMET ACQUISITION ONE : Wins Shareholder Approval for Merger With Nexters Globa..
MT
08/19KISMET ACQUISITION ONE : Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Nexters ..
PU
08/19KISMET ACQUISITION ONE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
08/19KISMET ACQUISITION ONE CORP : Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Nex..
AQ
08/12KISMET ACQUISITION ONE : AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT (Form..
PU
08/12KISMET ACQUISITION ONE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
08/06KISMET ACQUISITION ONE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/06Kismet Acquisition One Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter E..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,11 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 333 M 333 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart KISMET ACQUISITION ONE CORP
Duration : Period :
Kismet Acquisition One Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KISMET ACQUISITION ONE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivan Vladimirovich Tavrin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Per Brilioth Independent Director
Clifford Peter Tompsett Independent Director
Verdi Israelian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KISMET ACQUISITION ONE CORP3.86%333
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)37.31%72 095
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.10%28 378
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)14.59%15 488
HAL TRUST31.96%15 374
LIFCO AB (PUBL)59.06%13 066