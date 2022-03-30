KISMET ACQUISITION TWO : INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT - Form 8-K/A 03/30/2022 | 11:03am EDT Send by mail :

KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Balance Sheet (As Restated) F-3 Notes to Financial Statement (As Restated) F-4 F-1 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (the "Company") as of February 22, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of February 22, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Restatement of Financial Statement As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statement, the February 22, 2021, financial statement has been restated to correct certain misstatements. Going Concern The accompanying financial statement has been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the financial statement, if the Company is unable to raise additional funds to alleviate liquidity needs and complete a business combination by February 22, 2023 then the Company will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. The liquidity condition and date for mandatory liquidation and subsequent dissolution raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ WithumSmith+Brown, PC We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020. New York, New York February 26, 2021 except for the effects of the restatement disclosed in Note 2, as to which the date is March 30, 2022 F-2 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. BALANCE SHEET February 22, 2021 (As Restated - See Note 2) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,000,000 Prepaid expenses 26,800 Total current assets 2,026,800 Cash held in Trust Account 230,000,000 Total Assets $ 232,026,800 Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 266,934 Accrued expenses 87,284 Note payable - related party 110,780 Total current liabilities 464,998 Warrant liabilities 10,827,334 Deferred underwriting commissions 8,050,000 Total liabilities 19,342,332 Commitments and Contingencies Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption; $0.001 par value; 23,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share redemption value 230,000,000 Shareholders' Deficit: Class A ordinary shares, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; no non-redeemable shares issued or outstanding - Class B ordinary shares, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 6,250,000 shares issued and outstanding 6,250 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (17,321,782 ) Total shareholders' deficit (17,315,532 ) Total Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Deficit $ 232,026,800 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statement. F-3 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on September 15, 2020. The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses that the Company has not yet identified ("Business Combination"). As of February 22, 2021, the Company had not yet commenced operations. All activity for the period from September 15, 2020 (inception) through February 22, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering"), which is described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on cash and cash equivalents from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The Company's sponsor is Kismet Sponsor Limited, a British Virgin Islands company ("Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on February 17, 2021. On February 22, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 23,000,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A ordinary shares included in the Units being offered, the "Public Shares"), including 3,000,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments (the "Over-Allotment Units"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $230.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $13.1 million, of which approximately $8.1 million was for deferred underwriting commissions (Note 7). Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 4,400,000 warrants (each, a "Private Placement Warrant" and collectively, the "Private Placement Warrants"), at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant with the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $6.6 million (Note 5). Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $230.0 million ($10.00 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee and invested U.S. government treasury obligations with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act, which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of its Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. The Company's initial Business Combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (as defined below) (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable, if any, on the income accrued on the trust account) at the time the Company signs a definitive agreement in connection with the initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act 1940, as amended, or the Investment Company Act. F-4 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Company will provide its holders of the Public Shares (the "Public Shareholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a shareholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). The per-share amount to be distributed to Public Shareholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 7). These Public Shares will be recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering, in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon such consummation of a Business Combination and a majority of the shares are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a shareholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association which will be adopted by the Company upon the consummation of the Initial Public Offering (the "Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, a shareholder approval of the transactions is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain shareholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each Public Shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the holders of the Founder Shares prior to this Initial Public Offering (the "Initial Shareholders") agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. In addition, the Initial Shareholders agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. In addition, the Company agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial Business Combination without the prior consent of the Sponsor. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association provides that a Public Shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 20% or more of the Class A ordinary shares sold in the Initial Public Offering, without the prior consent of the Company. The Company's Sponsor, executive officers, directors and director nominees agreed not to propose an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association that would affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to provide for the redemption of its Public Shares in connection with a Business Combination or to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination, unless the Company provides the Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Class A ordinary shares in conjunction with any such amendment. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or February 22, 2023, (the "Combination Period"), the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem all Public Shares then outstanding at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the Trust Account, less any interest released to the Company for the payment of taxes, if any (and less up to $100,000 in interest reserved for expenses in connection with the Company's dissolution), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. In connection with the redemption of 100% of the Company's outstanding Public Shares for a portion of the funds held in the Trust Account, each holder will receive a full pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay the Company's taxes payable (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses). F-5 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Initial Shareholders agreed to waive their liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Initial Shareholders should acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 7) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within in the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Company's Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution (including Trust Account assets) will be only $10.00 per share initially held in the Trust Account. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a written letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or business combination agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per public share and (ii) the actual amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have vendors, service providers (except the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Liquidity, Capital Resources, and Going Concern As of February 22, 2021, the Company had $2.0 million in its operating bank account, and working capital of approximately $1.6 million. In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standard Board's Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2014-15, "Disclosures of Uncertainties about an Entity's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern," the Company has until February 22, 2023 to consummate a Business Combination. It is uncertain that the Company will be able to consummate a Business Combination by this time. If a Business Combination is not consummated by this date, there will be a mandatory liquidation and subsequent dissolution of the Company. Management has determined that the liquidity condition and mandatory liquidation, should a Business Combination not occur, and potential subsequent dissolution raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should the Company be required to liquidate after February 22, 2023. The Company's liquidity needs to date have been satisfied through a contribution of $25,000 from Sponsor to cover for certain expenses in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares, a loan of approximately $111,000 from the Sponsor pursuant to the Note (as defined in Note 6), and the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. The Company repaid the Note in full on February 24, 2021. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans (as defined in Note 6). As of February 22, 2021, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loan. Based on the foregoing, management believes that the Company will have sufficient working capital and borrowing capacity from the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, the Company will be using these funds for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial Business Combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. F-6 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 2. RESTATEMENT OF PREVIOUSLY FILED BALANCE SHEET The Company concluded it should restate its previously issued balance sheet to i) reclassify all Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption from permanent equity to temporary equity; and ii) classify the warrants issued in connection with the initial public offering and private placement and units that may be issued in connection with the forward purchase agreement as liabilities. In accordance with ASC 480-10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Class A ordinary shares in permanent equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter currently provides that the Company will not redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. The Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Additionally, the Company reevaluated the accounting treatment of (i) the 7,666,667 redeemable warrants (the "Public Warrants") that were included in the units issued by the Company in its Initial Public Offering, (ii) the 4,400,000 Private Placement Warrants that were issued to the Company's sponsor in a private placement (together with the Public Warrants, the "Warrants"), and (iii) units committed to be issued in connection with the forward purchase agreement (the "Forward Purchase Units") that closed concurrently with the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Company previously classified the Warrants and the Forward Purchase Units in shareholders' equity. In further consideration of the guidance in FASB ASC Topic 815, "Derivatives and Hedging" ("ASC 815"), the Company concluded that a provision included in both the warrant agreement and forward purchase agreement related to certain tender or exchange offers precludes the warrants from being accounted for as components of equity. As the warrants meet the definition of a derivative as contemplated in ASC 815, the Warrants and the Forward Purchase Units should be recorded as derivative liabilities/assets on the balance sheet and measured at fair value at inception (on the date of the Initial Public Offering) and at each subsequent reporting date, with changes in fair value recognized in income and losses. In accordance with FASB ASC Topic 340, "Other Assets and Deferred Costs," as a result of the classification of the Warrants and the Forward Purchase Units as derivative liabilities/assets, the Company expensed a portion of the offering costs originally recorded as a reduction in equity. The portion of offering costs that was expensed was determined based on the relative fair value of the Warrants and the Forward Purchase Units. In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the corrections and has determined that the related impact was material to the previously filed balance sheet that contained the error, reported in the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021 (the "Post-IPO Balance Sheet"). Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that the Post-IPO Balance Sheet should be restated i) to present all outstanding Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption as temporary equity and recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering; and ii) to classify the warrants issued in connection with the initial public offering and private placement and units that may be issued in connection with the forward purchase agreement as liabilities. As such, the Company is reporting these restatements to the February 22, 2021 balance sheet that is filed as an exhibit to the Company's Form 8-K/A. The previously presented Post-IPO Balance Sheet should no longer be relied upon. The restatement did not have any impact on the Company's cash position or cash held in the trust account established in connection with the Initial Public Offering. F-7 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The following tables summarize the effect of the restatement on each financial statement line item as of the date indicated: As of February 22, 2021 As Previously Reported Adjustment As Restated Balance Sheet Total assets $ 232,026,800 $ - $ 232,026,800 Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption, and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Total current liabilities $ 464,998 $ - $ 464,998 Deferred underwriting commissions 8,050,000 - 8,050,000 Warrant liabilities - 10,827,334 10,827,334 Total liabilities 8,514,998 10,827,334 19,342,332 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption 218,511,800 11,488,200 230,000,000 Shareholders' equity (deficit) Class A ordinary shares Class B ordinary shares 1,149 (1,149 ) - Additional paid-in-capital 6,250 - 6,250 Accumulated deficit 5,024,850 (5,024,850 ) - Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (32,247 ) (17,289,535 ) (17,321,782 ) 5,000,002 (22,315,534 ) (17,315,532 ) Total liabilities, Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 232,026,800 $ - $ 232,026,800 NOTE 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of presentation The accompanying financial statement is presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging growth company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Concentration of credit risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation limit of $250,000. As of February 22, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such accounts. F-8 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Cash and cash equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company had no cash equivalents as of February 22, 2021. Cash held in Trust Account As of February 22, 2021, the Company had $230.0 million in cash held in the Trust Account. Use of estimates The preparation of financial statement in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. One of the more significant accounting estimates included in these financial statements is the determination of the fair value of the derivative assets and liabilities. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Fair Value of financial instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under the FASB ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the Initial Public Offering that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with derivative liabilities/assets are expensed as incurred and presented as non-operating expenses in the statements of operations. Offering costs associated with the Class A ordinary shares were charged against the carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company classifies deferred underwriting commissions as non-current liabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. Fair Value Measurements Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers consist of: ● Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets; ● Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and ● Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Warrant Liabilities and Forward Purchase Agreement The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates all of its financial instruments, including issued warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and ASC 815-15. The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. F-9 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Company accounts for its warrants issued in connection with its Initial Public Offering and Private Placement and Forward Purchase Units (as defined below) as derivative assets/liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the instruments as assets/liabilities at fair value and adjusts the instruments to fair value at the end of each reporting period. The assets/liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the Company's statement of operations. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering was measured using Monte-Carlo simulation at the measurement date. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement has been estimated using Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model at the measurement date while the fair value of the Forward Purchase Units has been measured using the John C Hull's Options, Futures and Other Derivatives model. Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of February 22, 2021, 23,000,000 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. This method would view the end of the reporting period as if it were also the redemption date for the security. Effective with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount, which resulted in charges against additional paid-in capital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Share-based Compensation The Company complies with the accounting and disclosure requirement of ASC Topic 718, "Compensation - Stock Compensation." Share-based compensation to employees and non-employees is recognized over the requisite service period based on the estimated grant-date fair value of the awards. Share-based awards with graded-vesting schedules are recognized on a straight-line basis over the requisite service period for each separately vesting portion of the award. The Company recognizes the expense for share-based compensation awards subject to performance-based milestone vesting over the remaining service period when management determines that achievement of the milestone is probable. Management evaluates when the achievement of a performance-based milestone is probable based on the expected satisfaction of the performance conditions at each reporting date. Share-based compensation will be recognized in general and administrative expense in the statements of operations. The Company issued option awards that contain both a performance condition and service condition. The option awards vest upon the consummation of the initial business combination and will expire in five years after the date on which they first become exercisable. F-10 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Income taxes ASC Topic 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company's management determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's only major tax jurisdiction. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of February 22, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. There is currently no taxation imposed on income by the Government of the Cayman Islands. In accordance with Cayman federal income tax regulations, income taxes are not levied on the Company. Consequently, income taxes are not reflected in the Company's financial statement. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. Recent accounting pronouncements Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement. NOTE 4. INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING On February 22, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 23,000,000 Units, including 3,000,000 Over-Allotment Units, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $230.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $13.1 million, of which approximately $8.1 million was for deferred underwriting commissions. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 10). F-11 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 5. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the Private Placement of 4,400,000 Private Placement Warrants, at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant with the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $6.6 million. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole share of Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants to the Sponsor was added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable for cash and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. NOTE 6. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares On September 21, 2020, the Company issued 4,812,500 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share (the "Founder Shares") to the Sponsor. On September 23, 2020, the Sponsor paid an aggregate of $25,000 for certain expenses on behalf of the Company in exchange for issuance of the Founder Shares. On January 25, 2021, the Company effected a stock dividend of 1,437,500 shares with respect to Class B ordinary shares, resulting in an aggregate of 6,250,000 shares outstanding. The holders of the Founder Shares agreed to forfeit up to an aggregate of 750,000 Founder Shares, on a pro rata basis, to the extent that the option to purchase additional Units was not exercised in full by the underwriters, so that the Founder Shares would represent 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering plus the 2,000,000 Forward Purchase Shares underlying the Forward Purchase Units (which at the option of the Sponsor can be increased to up to 5,000,000 Forward Purchase Shares). On February 22, 2021, the underwriter fully exercised its over-allotment option; thus, these 750,000 Founder Shares were no longer subject to forfeiture. The Initial Shareholders agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of (i) one year after the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination, or earlier if, subsequent to the initial Business Combination, (x) the last reported sale price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share dividends, reorganizations and recapitalizations) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination or (y) the Company consummates a subsequent liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction which results in all of the shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Related Party Loans On September 23, 2020, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company up to $250,000 to cover for costs related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note, which was later amended on January 22, 2021 (the "Note"). The Note was non-interest bearing, unsecured and due upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. As of February 22, 2021, the Company borrowed approximately $111,000 under the Note. The Company repaid the Note in full on February 24, 2021. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, members of the Company's founding team or any of their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lenders' discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $1.50 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. As of February 22, 2021, the Company had no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. F-12 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Administrative Services Agreement Commencing on the Company's effective date of the prospectus through the earlier of consummation of the initial Business Combination and the liquidation, the Company agreed to pay an affiliate of the Sponsor $10,000 per month for office space, utilities, secretarial support and administrative services. Commencing on the date that the Company's securities were first listed on Nasdaq through the earlier of consummation of the initial Business Combination and the Company's liquidation, the Company agreed to pay its directors certain cash fee each and will grant each of the independent directors an option to purchase certain number of Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $10.00 per share, which will vest upon the consummation of the initial Business Combination and will expire five years after the date on which it first became exercisable. In addition, the Sponsor, executive officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on the Company's behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable Business Combinations. Once established, the Company's audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to the Sponsor, officers or directors, or the Company's or their affiliates. Forward Purchase Agreement In connection with the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, the Company entered into a forward purchase agreement (the "Forward Purchase Agreement") with the Sponsor (either directly or through an affiliate), which provides for the purchase of $20.0 million of units, which at the option of the Sponsor can be increased to $50.0 million, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share (the "Forward Purchase Shares") and one-third of one warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share (the "Forward Purchase Warrants"), for a purchase price of $10.00 per unit, in a private placement to occur concurrently with the closing of the initial Business Combination. The purchase under the Forward Purchase Agreement is required to be made regardless of whether any Class A ordinary shares are redeemed by the Public Shareholders. The forward purchase securities will be issued only in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination. The proceeds from the sale of forward purchase securities may be used as part of the consideration to the sellers in the initial Business Combination, expenses in connection with the initial Business Combination or for working capital in the post-transaction company. NOTE 7. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Registration Rights The holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants, and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any Class A ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans) were entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement signed upon the effective date of the Initial Public Offering. The holders of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of the initial Business Combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Pursuant to the Forward Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to use its commercially reasonable efforts (i) to file within 30 days after the closing of the initial Business Combination a registration statement with the SEC for a secondary offering of the Forward Purchase Shares and the Forward Purchase Warrants (and underlying Class A ordinary shares), (ii) to cause such registration statement to be declared effective promptly thereafter but in no event later than sixty (60) days after the initial filing, (iii) to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement until the earliest of (A) the date on the Sponsor or its assignees cease to hold the securities covered thereby and (B) the date all of the securities covered thereby can be sold publicly without restriction or limitation under Rule 144 under the Securities Act and (iv) after such registration statement is declared effective, cause the Company to conduct firm commitment underwritten offerings, subject to certain limitations. In addition, the Forward Purchase Agreement provides for "piggy-back" registration rights to the holders of forward purchase securities to include their securities in other registration statements filed by the Company. F-13 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Underwriting Agreement The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of this prospectus to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Units at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On February 22, 2021, the underwriter fully exercised its over-allotment option. The underwriters were entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per unit, or $4.6 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per unit, or approximately $8.1 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. NOTE 8. WARRANTS As of February 22, 2021, the Company had 7,666,667 Public Warrants and 4,400,000 Private Placement Warrants outstanding. Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available and such shares are registered, qualified or exempt from registration under the securities, or blue sky, laws of the state of residence of the holder (or the Company permit holders to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis under certain circumstances). The Company agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days after the closing of the initial Business Combination, the Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC and have an effective registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those Class A ordinary shares until the warrants expire or are redeemed, as specified in the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th day after the closing of the initial Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, it will use commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. The warrants have an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per Class A ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination on the date of the completion of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume-weighted average trading price of the Class A ordinary shares during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company completes its initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 and $18.00 per share redemption trigger prices described under "Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00" and "Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00" will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 100% and 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, respectively. F-14 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or such purchasers' permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the Initial Shareholders or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00: Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may call the outstanding warrants (excluding the Private Placement Warrants), in whole and not in part, at a price of $0.01 per warrant: ● upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; and ● if, and only if, the last reported sale price of the Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted) for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading day period ending three business days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders (the "Reference Value"). The Company will not redeem the warrants as described above unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is then effective and a current prospectus relating to those Class A ordinary shares is available throughout the 30-day redemption period. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00: Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants, in whole and not in part, at a price of $0.10 per warrant: ● upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of Class A ordinary shares to be determined by reference to an agreed table based on the redemption date and the "fair market value" of Class A ordinary shares; and ● if, and only if, and only if, the Reference Value equals or exceeds $10.00 per Public Share (as adjusted), and ● if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted), the Private Placement Warrants must also be concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants, as described above. The "fair market value" of Class A ordinary shares for the above purpose shall mean the volume-weighted average price of the Class A ordinary shares for the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants. In no event will the warrants be exercisable in connection with this redemption feature for more than 0.361 Class A ordinary shares per warrant (subject to adjustment). In no event will the Company be required to net cash settle any warrant. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. F-15 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 9. CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES SUBJECT TO POSSIBLE REDEMPTION The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of future events. The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of February 22, 2021, there were 23,000,000 Class A ordinary shares outstanding, which were all subject to possible redemption and are classified outside of permanent equity in the balance sheet. The Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption reflected on the balance sheets is reconciled on the following table: Gross proceeds received from Initial Public Offering $ 230,000,000 Less: Fair value of Public Warrants at issuance (6,823,334 ) Offering costs allocated to Class A ordinary shares (12,685,596 ) Plus: Accretion on Class A ordinary shares to redemption value 19,508,930 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption $ 230,000,000 NOTE 10. SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Class A Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of February 22, 2021, there were 23,000,000 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding, and all of which were subject to possible redemption and included as temporary equity (see Note 9). Class B Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 10,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.001 per share. On September 23, 2020, the Company issued 6,250,000 Class B ordinary shares, which amount had been retroactively restated to reflect the share dividend as discussed in Note 6. Of the 6,250,000 shares outstanding, up to 750,000 Class B ordinary shares were subject to forfeiture, to the Company by the Initial Stockholders for no consideration to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option was not exercised in full or in part, so that the Initial Stockholders would collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the Initial Public Offering plus the potential Forward Purchase Shares. On February 22, 2021, the underwriter fully exercised its over-allotment option; thus, these 750,000 Class B ordinary shares were no longer subject to forfeiture. Ordinary shareholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by shareholders. Except as described below, holders of Class A ordinary shares and holders of Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the shareholders except as required by law. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares at the time of the initial Business Combination or earlier at the option of the holders thereof at a ratio such that the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of (i) the total number of the ordinary shares issued and outstanding upon completion of the Initial Public Offering, plus (ii) the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued by the Company in connection with or in relation to the completion of the initial Business Combination (including the Forward Purchase Shares, but not the Forward Purchase Warrants), excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, deemed issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any private placement warrants issued to the Sponsor or any of its affiliates or any member of the Company's management team upon conversion of Working Capital Loans. In no event will the Class B ordinary shares convert into Class A ordinary shares at a rate of less than one-to-one. F-16 KISMET ACQUISITION TWO CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 11. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of February 22, 2021 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation techniques that the Company utilized to determine such fair value. Fair Value Measured as of February 22, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Liabilities: Warrant liabilities - public warrants $ - $ - $ 6,823,334 $ 6,823,334 Warrant liabilities - private warrants $ - $ - $ 4,004,000 $ 4,004,000 The estimated fair value of the warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering was measured using a Monte-Carlo simulation model at the measurement date. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement has been estimated using Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model at the measurement date. The Company utilizes John C Hull's Options, Futures and Other Derivatives model to estimate the fair value of the Forward Purchase Units. The Company determined that the initial fair value of the Forward Purchase Units was insignificant as of February 22, 2021. The estimated fair value of the warrant liabilities is determined using Level 3 inputs. However, inherent uncertainties are involved. If factors or assumptions change, the estimated fair values could be materially different. Inherent in a Monte-Carlo simulation and Black-Scholes Option Pricing model are assumptions related to expected stock-price volatility, expected life, risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The Company estimates the volatility of its ordinary shares based on historical volatility of select peer companies that matches the expected remaining life of the warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates remaining at zero. The following table provides quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements inputs for warrant liabilities as the measurement date: As of February 22,

2021 Exercise price $ 11.50 Stock Price $ 9.70 Term (in years) 6.00 Volatility 15.90 % Risk-free interest rate 0.76 % Dividend yield - The estimated fair value of the derivative assets/liabilities of the Forward Purchase Units is determined using Level 3 inputs. However, inherent uncertainties are involved. If factors or assumptions change, the estimated fair values could be materially different. Inherent in the John C Hull's Options, Futures and Other Derivatives model are assumptions related to expected, expected life, risk-free interest rate and probability of completing a business combination. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the Forward Purchase Units. The expected life of the Forward Purchase Units is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The following table provides quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements inputs for derivative assets/liabilities of the Forward Purchase Units at the measurement date: As of February 22,

2021 Stock price $ 9.70 Warrant price $ 0.89 Term (in years) 1.00 Risk-free interest rate 0.07 % NOTE 12. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statement was issued. Based upon this review, other than the restatements in Note 2 and the below, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statement. In February 2022, a military conflict started between Russia and Ukraine. The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has provoked strong reactions from the United States, the UK, the European Union and various other countries around the world, including the imposition of broad financial and economic sanctions against Russia. Further, the precise effects of the ongoing military conflict and these sanctions on the global economies remain uncertain as of the date of these financial statements. The specific impact on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows is also not determinable as of the date of these financial statements. F-17 Attachments Original Link

Original Link

Permalink

