Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Matsumoto, Nagano; Chairman and CEO: Mutsuo Kanzawa, "Kissei") has introduced SciBite Search, a natural language processing*1 system from SciBite Ltd. (Head Office: Cambridge, U.K.; Vice President of Sales and Alliances: Y Julien Debeauvais, "SciBite").

This system is an information retrieval platform that uses SciBite's proprietary dictionary (collection of synonyms) and natural language processing to extract important content, taking into account fluctuations in the expression of the data to be retrieved. The introduction of this system will enable efficient extraction and analysis of target information and relationships among information from vast amounts of data in scientific literature and other sources, shortening the drug discovery research process and leading to the development of innovative and highly original drug discovery hypotheses that are difficult to conceive using conventional methods.

"We are promoting DX through the use of digital and data throughout the company. The introduction of this system will further accelerate our DX efforts, and we are particularly pleased that we can expect to see the creation of more original concepts in the field of drug discovery research." said Mutsuo Kanzawa, CEO of Kissei.

"We are excited to collaborate with Kissei on their digital transformation journey. SciBite's expertise in transforming vast scientific datasets into machine readable data will be instrumental in building a strong data foundation for digital transformation initiatives today and others such as Generative AI tomorrow. Together, we will unlock new possibilities in drug discovery," said Julien Debeauvais, Vice President of Sales and Alliances at SciBite.

We are committed to strengthening our drug discovery research infrastructure by integrating it with digital technology. By utilizing SciBite Search, which is based on cutting-edge technologies, we will increase the speed and quality of drug discovery research and, as a drug discovery R&amp;amp;amp;D-oriented company, realize the creation of innovative and highly useful new drugs that can contribute to the health of people around the world.

*1 Natural language processing; technology to process human language (natural language) on a computer and convert it into a form that can be analyzed and extracted by a computer.

《 Reference 》

About SciBite Ltd.

SciBite is a data-first software company headquartered in the U.K.The company's technology leads the industry in pioneering state-of-the-art machine learning and ontology*2 approaches to maximize the value and potential of linguistic data to provide critical answers to business problems. Supporting the world's leading research and development organizations, the company's technology is a key component in the development and execution of scientific data-driven strategies.

https://scibite.com/

*2 Ontology; a technology that organizes knowledge in a specific domain to facilitate the organization and computer processing of information.