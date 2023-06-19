Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kistos Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIST   GB00BP7NQJ77

KISTOS HOLDINGS PLC

(KIST)
  Report
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
272.00 GBX   +3.42%
06:08aKistos notes "sub-commercial" resource at Benriach well
AN
05:04aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Abingdon launches saliva-based pregnancy test
AN
05/30Kistos shares still down despite swing to annual profit, revenue jumps
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kistos notes "sub-commercial" resource at Benriach well

06/19/2023 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Kistos Holdings PLC on Monday - London-based low carbon intensity hydrocarbon producer seeking assets "with a role to play in the energy transition" - Completes exploration drilling on the Benriach well, in Shetland. Says well encountered gas bearing sands in the target Royal Foreign formation, but notes resource is sub-commercial. Says the well was drilled ahead of schedule.

Kistos holds a 25% non-operated working interest in P.2411 licence, with TotalEnergies SA holding 50% as operator, and Rockrose Energy holding the remainder.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Austin says: "Kistos remains committed to bringing additional gas volumes through the Shetland Gas Plant to add shareholder value and contribute towards domestic energy security, and we look forward to providing further updates to the markets in due course."

Current stock price: 256.65 pence, down 5.6% on Monday

12-month change: down 41%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.28% 76.24 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
KISTOS HOLDINGS PLC 3.42% 272 End-of-day quote.-37.47%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.00% 54.34 Real-time Quote.-8.27%
WTI 0.21% 71.547 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
All news about KISTOS HOLDINGS PLC
06:08aKistos notes "sub-commercial" resource at Benriach well
AN
05:04aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Abingdon launches saliva-based pregnancy test
AN
05/30Kistos shares still down despite swing to annual profit, revenue jumps
AN
05/30Earnings Flash (KIST.L) KISTOS HOLDINGS Posts FY22 Revenue EUR411.5M
MT
05/30Earnings Flash (KIST.L) KISTOS HOLDINGS Posts FY22 EPS EUR0.31
MT
05/30Kistos Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
05/30Kistos Holdings plc Announces the Production Results for the Year Ended 31 December 202..
CI
05/23Kistos Holdings enters Norway with completion of Mime acquisition
AN
05/23Kistos Closes Purchase of Norway's Mime Petroleum Under $111 Million Deal
MT
05/22Summons For A Written Resolution - I : NO0011142036, NO0012867318, NO0012867326 and NO0012..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 375 M 410 M 410 M
Net income 2023 146 M 160 M 160 M
Net cash 2023 202 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2023 1,81x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 265 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float -
Chart KISTOS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Kistos Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KISTOS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,19 €
Average target price 7,39 €
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter George Mann Director
Andrew Philip Austin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KISTOS HOLDINGS PLC-37.47%289
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.39%297 952
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.08%126 959
CNOOC LIMITED12.63%71 834
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.44%66 329
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.50%60 249
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer