Kitanotatsujin : Notice of Application for Selection of “Prime Market” in New Market Segments

November 15, 2021
|
To whom it may concern:
|
|
Company name
|
Kitanotatsujin Corporation
|
Representative
|
Katsuhisa Kinoshita
|
|
Representative Director & President
|
|
Stock code: 2930 TSE First Section, SSE
|
Inquiries
|
Takahito Kudo, Director
|
Phone number
|
050-2018-7864 (Direct line to department)
Notice of Application for Selection of "Prime Market" in New Market Segments
Kitanotatsujin Corporation (the "Company") received the "Results of Initial Assessment of Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for New Market Segments" from Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") on July 9, 2021, and has confirmed compliance with listing maintenance criteria for the "Prime Market."
The Company provides notice that at a Board of Directors' Meeting held on November 15, 2021, a resolution was passed to select and apply for the "Prime Market" when transitioning to the new market segments scheduled to be implemented on April 4, 2022.
Going forward, the Company will proceed with the prescribed procedures related to the application for the selection of the new market segment in accordance with the schedule determined by TSE.
End
Disclaimer
Kitanotatsujin Corporation published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.