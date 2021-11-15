Log in
    2930   JP3240100002

KITANOTATSUJIN CORPORATION

(2930)
Kitanotatsujin : Notice of Application for Selection of “Prime Market” in New Market Segments

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
November 15, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company name

Kitanotatsujin Corporation

Representative

Katsuhisa Kinoshita

Representative Director & President

Stock code: 2930 TSE First Section, SSE

Inquiries

Takahito Kudo, Director

Phone number

050-2018-7864 (Direct line to department)

Notice of Application for Selection of "Prime Market" in New Market Segments

Kitanotatsujin Corporation (the "Company") received the "Results of Initial Assessment of Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for New Market Segments" from Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") on July 9, 2021, and has confirmed compliance with listing maintenance criteria for the "Prime Market."

The Company provides notice that at a Board of Directors' Meeting held on November 15, 2021, a resolution was passed to select and apply for the "Prime Market" when transitioning to the new market segments scheduled to be implemented on April 4, 2022.

Going forward, the Company will proceed with the prescribed procedures related to the application for the selection of the new market segment in accordance with the schedule determined by TSE.

End

Disclaimer

Kitanotatsujin Corporation published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
