Kitanotatsujin : Notice of Application for Selection of “Prime Market” in New Market Segments

November 15, 2021

To whom it may concern: Company name Kitanotatsujin Corporation Representative Katsuhisa Kinoshita Representative Director & President Stock code: 2930 TSE First Section, SSE Inquiries Takahito Kudo, Director Phone number 050-2018-7864 (Direct line to department)

Notice of Application for Selection of "Prime Market" in New Market Segments

Kitanotatsujin Corporation (the "Company") received the "Results of Initial Assessment of Compliance with Listing Maintenance Criteria for New Market Segments" from Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") on July 9, 2021, and has confirmed compliance with listing maintenance criteria for the "Prime Market."

The Company provides notice that at a Board of Directors' Meeting held on November 15, 2021, a resolution was passed to select and apply for the "Prime Market" when transitioning to the new market segments scheduled to be implemented on April 4, 2022.

Going forward, the Company will proceed with the prescribed procedures related to the application for the selection of the new market segment in accordance with the schedule determined by TSE.

