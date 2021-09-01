Log in
    2930   JP3240100002

KITANOTATSUJIN CORPORATION

(2930)
  Report
Kitanotatsujin : Notice of Change in Sector Classification of the Company's Stock

09/01/2021
September 1, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company name

Kitanotatsujin Corporation

Representative

Katsuhisa Kinoshita

Representative Director & President

Stock code: 2930 TSE First Section, SSE

Inquiries

Takahito Kudo, Director

Phone number

050-2018-7864 (Direct line to department)

Notice of Change in Sector Classification of the Company's Stock

Kitanotatsujin Corporation (the "Company") provides notice that the sector classification of the Company's stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Sapporo Securities Exchange, where the Company's stock is listed, will be changed from current "Foods" to "Chemicals" by the decision of the Securities Identification Code Committee.

In accordance with this change, the Company's stock will be displayed in the "Chemicals" section in the stock price column of various newspapers, etc. There will be no change in the securities code (2930).

1. Details of Change

Current sector classification

New sector classification

Main classification

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

Sub classification

Foods

Chemicals

2. Reason for Change

Due to an increase in the ratio of sales of skincare cosmetics and other chemical-related businesses to the

Company's total sales, it has been decided to change the sector classification of the Company's stock to "Chemicals" as a result of the determination of sector classification based on the criteria for changing sector classification set forth in the "Handling Guidelines for Sector Classifications" established by the Securities Identification Code Committee.

3. Date of Change Friday, October 1, 2021

End

Disclaimer

Kitanotatsujin Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
