Kitanotatsujin : Notice of Change in Sector Classification of the Company's Stock

September 1, 2021
To whom it may concern:
Company name
Kitanotatsujin Corporation
Representative
Katsuhisa Kinoshita
Representative Director & President
Stock code: 2930 TSE First Section, SSE
Inquiries
Takahito Kudo, Director
Phone number
050-2018-7864 (Direct line to department)
Notice of Change in Sector Classification of the Company's Stock
Kitanotatsujin Corporation (the "Company") provides notice that the sector classification of the Company's stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Sapporo Securities Exchange, where the Company's stock is listed, will be changed from current "Foods" to "Chemicals" by the decision of the Securities Identification Code Committee.
In accordance with this change, the Company's stock will be displayed in the "Chemicals" section in the stock price column of various newspapers, etc. There will be no change in the securities code (2930).
1. Details of Change
Current sector classification
New sector classification
Main classification
Manufacturing
Manufacturing
Sub classification
Foods
Chemicals
2. Reason for Change
Due to an increase in the ratio of sales of skincare cosmetics and other chemical-related businesses to the
Company's total sales, it has been decided to change the sector classification of the Company's stock to "Chemicals" as a result of the determination of sector classification based on the criteria for changing sector classification set forth in the "Handling Guidelines for Sector Classifications" established by the Securities Identification Code Committee.
3. Date of Change Friday, October 1, 2021
End
