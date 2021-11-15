Kitanotatsujin : Notice of Participation in the Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors

November 15, 2021
|
To whom it may concern:
|
|
Company name
|
Kitanotatsujin Corporation
|
Representative
|
Katsuhisa Kinoshita
|
|
Representative Director & President
|
|
Stock code: 2930 TSE First Section, SSE
|
Inquiries
|
Takahito Kudo, Director
|
Phone number
|
050-2018-7864 (Direct line to department)
Notice of Participation in the Electronic Voting Platform
for Foreign and Institutional Investors
Kitanotatsujin Corporation (the "Company") provides notice that at a Board of Directors' Meeting held on November 15, 2021, a resolution was passed regarding the exercise of voting rights for the 21st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in May 2022 to newly introduce the exercise of voting rights using the internet in addition to the existing exercise of voting rights in writing, as well as to participate in the Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors operated by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
1. Purpose of Adoption
In order to improve convenience and options for shareholders and provide an environment for smoother exercise of voting rights, the Company will introduce the exercise of voting rights using the internet in addition to the existing exercise of voting rights by postal mail, and will participate in the Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors.
2. About the Introduction of the Exercise of Voting Rights Using the Internet
Details will be announced in the convocation notice of the 21st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in May 2022.
3. About the Period for Participation in the Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors The platform will be supported starting from the exercise of voting rights for the 21st Ordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in May 2022.
End
Disclaimer
Kitanotatsujin Corporation published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.