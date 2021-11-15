Kitanotatsujin : Notice of Participation in the Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors

November 15, 2021

To whom it may concern: Company name Kitanotatsujin Corporation Representative Katsuhisa Kinoshita Representative Director & President Stock code: 2930 TSE First Section, SSE Inquiries Takahito Kudo, Director Phone number 050-2018-7864 (Direct line to department)

Notice of Participation in the Electronic Voting Platform

for Foreign and Institutional Investors

Kitanotatsujin Corporation (the "Company") provides notice that at a Board of Directors' Meeting held on November 15, 2021, a resolution was passed regarding the exercise of voting rights for the 21st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in May 2022 to newly introduce the exercise of voting rights using the internet in addition to the existing exercise of voting rights in writing, as well as to participate in the Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors operated by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

1. Purpose of Adoption

In order to improve convenience and options for shareholders and provide an environment for smoother exercise of voting rights, the Company will introduce the exercise of voting rights using the internet in addition to the existing exercise of voting rights by postal mail, and will participate in the Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors.

2. About the Introduction of the Exercise of Voting Rights Using the Internet

Details will be announced in the convocation notice of the 21st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in May 2022.

3. About the Period for Participation in the Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors The platform will be supported starting from the exercise of voting rights for the 21st Ordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in May 2022.

End