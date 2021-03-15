Kitanotatsujin : Notice of Establishment of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Company's objective in establishing the Committee is to further enhance corporate governance by ensuring the fairness, transparency, and objectivity of procedures related to decisions on the nomination of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and the remuneration of Directors, etc.

The role of the Committee will be to deliberate and provide replies in response to questions from the Board of Directors concerning the election and dismissal of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the remuneration of Directors, etc., and other matters about which the Board of Directors consults the Committee.

3. Composition of the Committee The Committee will consist of three or more members (of whom a majority will be independent Outside

Directors) selected by resolution of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Chair of the Committee will be determined by resolution of the Board of Directors from among independent Outside Directors.