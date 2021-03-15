Kitanotatsujin : Notice of Establishment of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

March 15, 2021
To whom it may concern:
Company name
Kitanotatsujin Corporation
Representative
Katsuhisa Kinoshita
Representative Director & President
Stock code: 2930 TSE First Section, SSE
Inquiries
Takahito Kudo, Director
Phone number
050-2018-7864 (Direct line to department)
Notice of Establishment of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Kitanotatsujin Corporation (the "Company") provides notice that at a Board of Directors Meeting held on March 15, 2021, a resolution was passed to establish a Nomination and Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") as a voluntary advisory body to the Board of Directors.
1. Objective of the Establishment of the Committee
The Company's objective in establishing the Committee is to further enhance corporate governance by ensuring the fairness, transparency, and objectivity of procedures related to decisions on the nomination of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and the remuneration of Directors, etc.
2. Role of the Committee
The role of the Committee will be to deliberate and provide replies in response to questions from the Board of Directors concerning the election and dismissal of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the remuneration of Directors, etc., and other matters about which the Board of Directors consults the Committee.
3. Composition of the Committee The Committee will consist of three or more members (of whom a majority will be independent Outside
Directors) selected by resolution of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Chair of the Committee will be determined by resolution of the Board of Directors from among independent Outside Directors.
4. Date of Establishment
March 16, 2021
