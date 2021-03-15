Kitanotatsujin : Notice of Transition to Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

The Company intends to further increase the speed of management decision-making and execution under the appropriate supervision of the Board of Directors by delegating to Directors certain rights of the Board of Directors concerning operational execution and decisions.

The Company intends to enhance the effectiveness of the supervisory function of the Board of Directors and further enhance management transparency through measures including the establishment of an Audit and Supervisory Committee, a majority of whose members will be Outside Directors, and the granting of voting rights at meetings of the Board of Directors to members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, which will be responsible for audits of the execution of duties by Directors, etc.

2. Timing of Transition

The Company intends to transition to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee after receiving approval for any changes to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, etc., required for the transition at the 20th

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 25, 2021.