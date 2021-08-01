General Announcement::LODGEMENT OF REPORT WITH THE COMMERCIAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT

KITCHEN CULTURE HOLDINGS LTD.

(Company Registration No: 201107179D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 25 March 2011)

LODGEMENT OF REPORT WITH THE COMMERCIAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that, after taking into consideration the legal advice from the Company's legal counsel, it has on 30 July 2021, through its legal counsel, lodged a police report with the Commercial Affairs Department ("CAD") of the Singapore Police Force in relation to suspected payroll irregularities of approximately S$520,000 arising from the employment of 2 former employees of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, KHL Marketing Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd..

The CAD is now in possession of the relevant documents provided by the Company to assist in its investigations.

The Board and the members of Management will fully co-operate with the relevant authorities if and when needed. The Board will continue to take all necessary actions in the best interests of the shareholders and the Group and will update the shareholders by making further announcements as and when material developments occur in this regard.

By Order of the Board

Hao Dongting

Non-Executive Chairperson

31 July 2021

