About this Report Overview Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is committed to transparent and consistent disclosure. This Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting our 2022 calendar year, contains quantitative and qualitative data detailing our commitment to corporate responsibility. This annual report serves to record our progress as we continuously improve our sustainable operating platform. Reporting Period The data in this 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report covers Kite Realty Group activity from the 2022 calendar year, unless otherwise stated. The scope of this report encompasses assets over which KRG has operational control. Data Management

Reporting Boundaries Kite Realty Group's environmental data is calculated in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Protocol (GHG Protocol) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines. We use the control approach to set the organizational boundary and define operational boundary/control as common areas and vacant spaces. For this report, Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions are from sources within our operational boundary and primarily relate to energy used for exterior parking lot lighting, common areas, and maintaining the inside of vacant tenant spaces. Scope 3 covers emissions from sources we do not directly control and are reported based on data availability. As for waste, we do not generate the majority of waste at our properties considered within our operational control boundary, but we are primarily responsible for its disposal.