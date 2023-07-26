CORPORATE

RESPONSIBILITY

REPORT 2022

CONTENTS

I. Introduction

About this Report

KRG ESG Mission Statement

Message from our CEO

ESG Task Force

II. About Kite Realty Group

About KRG

Stakeholder Engagement

Materiality Matrix

ESG Highlights

5-Year ESG Goals

III. Environmental

Key Environmental Highlights Performance: Energy, Water, Waste In Focus (Case Studies)

Initiatives & Accomplishments

KRG's Approach to Climate Change Risk - TCFD Climate Risk Assessment

IV. Social

Key Social Highlights

Our Team

Employee Benefits & Recognition

Employee Training and Engagement

Kite Cares

Community Development

Community Events & Partnerships

Indirect & Direct Socioeconomic Impacts

Supplier Code of Conduct, Tenant

Engagement & Human Rights

V. Governance

Key Governance Highlights

Overview & Board of Trustees

Trustee Diversity and Tenure

Governance Policies

Trustee Skills and Experience Matrix

Governance Best Practices

VI. Contact Information

VII. Appendix

Global Reporting Initiative (Core) Index

SASB Index

About this Report

Overview

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is committed to transparent and consistent disclosure. This Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting our 2022 calendar year, contains quantitative and qualitative data detailing our commitment to corporate responsibility. This annual report serves to record our progress as we continuously improve our sustainable operating platform.

Reporting Period

The data in this 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report covers Kite Realty Group activity from the 2022 calendar year, unless otherwise stated. The scope of this report encompasses assets over which KRG has operational control.

Data Management

Reporting Boundaries

Kite Realty Group's environmental data is calculated in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Protocol (GHG Protocol) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines. We use the control approach to set the organizational boundary and define operational boundary/control as common areas and vacant spaces. For this report, Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions are from sources within our operational boundary and primarily relate to energy used for exterior parking lot lighting, common areas, and maintaining the inside of vacant tenant spaces. Scope 3 covers emissions from sources we do not directly control and are reported based on data availability. As for waste, we do not generate the majority of waste at our properties considered within our operational control boundary, but we are primarily responsible for its disposal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Corporate Responsibility Report, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by KRG, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

KRG has a systematic approach to recording, measuring, and reporting Corporate Responsibility performance. We gather data on GHG emissions, energy use, water, waste, electric vehicle charging, employee retention, engagement, training, diversity, social initiatives, and other metrics. This data informs the direction of our Corporate Responsibility efforts. While we take appropriate and reasonable steps to ensure the accuracy of our data, it is possible the information in this 2022 report could evolve over time. In cases where we become aware of updates to data from previous years, we will providing updated data in subsequent reports if we believe the changes are material.

Reporting Frameworks

We align our data collection, measurement, and reporting activities with industry-leading standards and frameworks, including the GHG Protocol, Global Reporting Initiative™ (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

KRG ESG Mission

Statement

KRG Organizational Vision, Purpose & Values

KRG is dedicated to growing a thriving and viable business, and ESG is a critical component in delivering sustained value to our stakeholders.

Our ESG practices have long been woven into our corporate culture, and we greatly value the opportunity to formally report these efforts while continuously setting and achieving ambitious goals for future improvement. We believe intentional ESG initiatives are critical to providing long- term value to our shareholders, customers, colleagues, and communities.

Our ESG Task Force exists to lead our corporate Environmental, Social, and Governance vision and execution.

OUR VISION

To create communities, foster relationships, and enable positive human interaction.

OUR PURPOSE

Serve as the most compelling, flexible, and effective link between retailers and consumers.

Create meaningful experiences and long-term value for our customers, colleagues, communities, and shareholders.

OUR VALUES

At KRG, we strive to be...

orward-

We are curious, we prize innovation, and we

F thinking

welcome change.

O ptimistic

We begin with a positive attitude, and while

we assume the best, we prepare for the

worst.

C ollaborative

We are receptive to different perspectives

and are obligated to coordinate our efforts.

U rgent

We are fast and persistent, but not at the

expense of accuracy.

S ound

We are built on a stable foundation and

we make judgments in a measured and

thoughtful way.

E mpowered

We are independent thinkers with

confidence to take the initiative and solve

problems.

D edicated

We refuse to lose, we will grind till the end,

and we are never complacent.

