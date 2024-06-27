CORPORATE

RESPONSIBILITY

REPORT 2023

CONTENTS

I. Introduction

About this Report

KRG ESG Mission Statement

Message from our CEO

ESG Task Force

II. About Kite Realty Group

About KRG

Materiality Matrix

Stakeholder Engagement

ESG Highlights

5-Year ESG Goals

III. Environmental

Key Environmental Highlights Performance: Energy, Water, Waste Initiatives & Accomplishments

KRG's Approach to Climate Change Risk - TCFD Climate Risk Assessment

IV. Social

Key Social Highlights

Our Team

Employee Benefits & Recognition

Employee Training & Engagement

Kite Cares

Community Development

Community Events & Partnerships

Indirect & Direct Socioeconomic Impacts

Supplier Code of Conduct, Tenant

Engagement & Human Rights

V. Governance

Key Governance Highlights

Overview & Board of Trustees

Trustee Diversity and Tenure

Governance Policies

Trustee Skills and Experience Matrix

Governance Best Practices

Corporate Responsibility Report 2023

VI. Contact Information

VII. Appendix

LRQA Independent Assurance Statement

Global Reporting Initiative (Core) Index

SASB Index

THE SHOPS AT LEGACY EAST

MSA: DALLAS / FORT WORTH, TX

Introduction

About this Report

KRG ESG Mission Statement

Message from our CEO

ESG Task Force

MAIN STREET PROMENADE

MSA: CHICAGO, IL

About this Report

Overview

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) "The Company" is committed to transparent and consistent disclosure. This Corporate Responsibility Report, primarily highlighting our 2023 calendar year, contains quantitative and qualitative data detailing our commitment to corporate responsibility. This annual report serves to record our progress as we continuously aim to improve the sustainability of our operating platform

Reporting Period

The data in this 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report covers Kite Realty Group activity from the 2023 calendar year, unless otherwise stated. The scope of this report encompasses assets over which KRG has operational control.

Data Management

KRG has a systematic approach to recording, measuring, and reporting Corporate Responsibility performance. We gather data on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy use, water, waste, electric vehicle charging, employee retention, engagement, training, diversity, social initiatives, and other metrics. This data informs the direction of our Corporate Responsibility efforts. While we take appropriate and reasonable steps to ensure the accuracy of our data, it is possible the information in this 2023 report could evolve over time. In cases where we become aware of updates to data from previous years, we will provide updated data in subsequent corporate responsibility reports if we believe the changes are material.

Reporting Boundaries

Kite Realty Group's environmental data is calculated in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Protocol (GHG Protocol) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines. We use the control approach to set the organizational boundary and define operational boundary/ control as common areas and vacant spaces. For this report, Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions are from sources within our operational boundary and primarily relate to energy used for exterior parking lot lighting, common areas, and maintaining the inside of vacant tenant spaces. Scope 3 includes emissions from sources that are not owned or controlled by us, and are outside the boundaries of Scope 1 and Scope 2. These emissions are reported based on the data that is available to us. Regarding waste, we do not generate the majority of waste at our properties considered within our operational control boundary, but we are primarily responsible for its disposal.

Reporting Frameworks

We align our data collection, measurement, and reporting activities with industry-leading standards and frameworks, including the GHG Protocol, Global Reporting Initiative™ (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Corporate Responsibility Report, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by KRG, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: our ability to satisfy our internal environmental, social, and governance goals on the anticipated timeline or at all; our ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; and other risks identified in reports KRG files with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled "Risk Factors" in KRG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in KRG's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. KRG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KRG ESG Mission

Statement

KRG Organizational Vision, Purpose & Values

KRG is dedicated to growing a thriving and viable business, and ESG is a critical component in delivering sustained value to our stakeholders.

Our ESG practices have long been woven into our corporate culture, and we greatly value the opportunity to formally report these efforts while continuously setting and achieving ambitious goals for future improvement. We believe intentional ESG initiatives are critical to providing long- term value to our shareholders, customers, colleagues, and communities.

Our

ESG Task Force is

dedicated

to

implementing

the

Company's

Environmental, Social,

and

Governance

vision.

OUR VISION

To create communities, foster relationships, and enable positive human interaction.

OUR PURPOSE

Serve as the most compelling, flexible, and effective link between retailers and consumers.

Create meaningful experiences and long-term value for our customers, colleagues, communities, and shareholders.

OUR VALUES

At KRG, we strive to be...

orward-

We are curious, we prize innovation, and we

Fthinking

welcome change.

Optimistic

We begin with a positive attitude, and while

we assume the best, we prepare for the

worst.

Collaborative

We are receptive to different perspectives

and are obligated to coordinate our efforts.

Urgent

We are fast and persistent, but not at the

expense of accuracy.

Sound

We are built on a stable foundation and

we make judgments in a measured and

thoughtful way.

Empowered

We are independent thinkers with

confidence to take the initiative and solve

problems.

Dedicated

We refuse to lose, we will grind till the end,

and we are never complacent.

Message from our CEO

At Kite Realty Group, our vision remains steadfast: to create communities, foster relationships, and enable positive human interaction. As we reflect on the past year, we have continued to serve as the most compelling, flexible, and effective link between retailers and consumers, delivering meaningful experiences and long-term value.

Our commitment to corporate responsibility is inherent to our organization, woven into our daily operations and long-term strategy. This integration enables us to measure and enhance our efforts consistently. In 2023, we made significant strides toward achieving our 5-Year Corporate Responsibility goals, underscoring our relentless pursuit of sustainable excellence. Notably, we reduced electricity usage and Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions significantly. Additionally, 72% of our properties now feature energy-efficient LED parking lot lighting, and our reforestation efforts have resulted in the planting of over 37,000 trees.

Our core value of Collaboration drives us to continuously seek ways to improve and evolve, both individually and collectively, with a constant focus on advancement. The remarkable dedication and attitude of our team are the cornerstones of our success. In a testament to our organizational culture, 94% of our team members express pride in working for Kite Realty Group and are motivated to exceed expectations for our collective success.

The creation and delivery of superior value is ongoing, and our potential for further growth and advancement fuels our commitment to surpassing our benchmarks.

I extend my sincere gratitude to the KRG team for their continuous dedication and hard work. It is through our collective efforts that we succeed, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.

Thank you for your ongoing support and trust in Kite Realty Group.

John A. Kite

Chairman & Chief

Executive Officer

ESG Task Force

Our ESG Task Force is a multi- disciplinary committee designed to ensure our organization stays on course to exceed our corporate responsibility goals while also exploring potential new avenues of sustainable operations for KRG. The ESG Task Force meets regularly and is dedicated to company-wide collaboration and to continually advancing corporate responsibility initiatives throughout KRG.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Corporate Governance &

Nominating Committee

CEO

ESG Task Force

Mellissa Boggs

David Buell

Dean Papadakis

SVP, Chief Accounting

EVP, Employee Experience

SVP, Chief Legal Officer

Officer

Tyler Henshaw

Bryan McCarthy

Robert McGuinness

Matt Hunt

SVP, Capital Markets &

SVP, Corporate Marketing &

Director, Property

Director, Capital Markets &

Investor Relations

Communications

Management & ESG

Investor Relations

RIVERCHASE PLAZA

MSA: NAPLES, FL

About KRG

About KRG

Materiality Matrix

Stakeholder Engagement

ESG Highlights

5-Year ESG Goals

ONE LOUDOUN

MSA: WASHINGTON, D.C.

About KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN. We are one of the largest owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets.

KRG's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-

HIGH-QUALITYOPEN-AIR PORTFOLIO

Predominantly Sun Belt with Strategic Gateway Components

Seattle - 4%

New York - 8%

Washington, D.C./

Baltimore - 10%

Raleigh/Durham - 3%

ABR Concentration

68%

Sun Belt Markets1

60%

Top 15 Population

Growth States2

22%

Strategic Gateway Markets

(D.C., Seattle, and NYC)

anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix

Las Vegas - 5%

Phoenix - 2%

Charlotte - 2%

Tampa - 2%

Top 5 States (ABR)

26%Texas

for both retailers and consumers.

Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders.

Atlanta - 4%

Orlando/

Dallas/Fort Worth - 17%

Daytona - 2%

Houston - 4%

Miami/Fort

San Antonio - 2%

Lauderdale - 3%

Naples/Fort Meyers - 2%

  1. Sun Belt states include AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, NM, NV, OK, SC,TN,TX, UT and VA.
  2. Source: US Census Bureau, Vintage 2022 Population Estimates from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. Top 15 states include FL, ID, SC,TX, SD, MT, DE, AZ, NC, UT, TN, GA, NV, OK and ME.

11%

Florida

6%

Maryland

6%

North Carolina

5%

Indiana

CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 1100 Indianapolis, IN 46204

U.S. open-air shopping

28

Square feet of gross

232Employees

180centers and mixed-use assets

leasable space

MILLION

All information as of March 31, 2024.

Materiality Assessment and Matrix

KRG performed a materiality assessment in 2024 that sought feedback from our Board of Trustees, employees, investors, tenants, community leaders and patrons of our shopping centers to assist in guiding our corporate responsibility strategy. Outlined below are the key material topics identified by stakeholders, along with our approach to addressing them.

Business Ethics

The Company's Investor Relations and Corporate Responsibility web pages contain all documents on file with the Securites and Exchange Commission, our Corporate Governance Guidelines, our ESG & Corporate Citizenship Policy, our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, our Vendor Code of Conduct, and various Committee Charters that provide more detail and guidelines for how the Company maintains strong business ethics policies and practices.

Long-Term Value Creation

Our investor relations web page features our most up-to-date annual and quarterly investor materials, showcasing our performance status and dedication to creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

Employee Culture, Development, Satisfaction, and Engagement

Pages 22 through 29 of this report highlight our company's approach to employee culture, development, satisfaction, and engagement through various initiatives.

Cybersecurity

Page 37 of this report details the Company's approach to cybersecurity.

Tenant and Center Experience

Page 5 of this report outlines our company's purpose of serving as the most compelling, flexible, and effective link between retailers and consumers. We strive to create meaningful experiences at our shopping centers for communities to gather, foster relationships, and enable positive human interaction.

Categories:zEnvironmental zSocial zGovernance

12 2

KRG

1

11 34

TO

IMPORTANCE

6

5

9

10

7

8

IMPORTANCE TO SHAREHOLDER

Category

1.

Corporate Governance

7.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

2.

Business Ethics

8.

Climate Related Risks & Opportunities

3.

Cybersecurity

9.

Sustainable Operations & Resource Efficiency

4.

Employee Culture, Development,

10.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging

Satisfaction, and Engagement

11.

Tenant and Center Experience

5.

Community Engagement

12.

Long-Term Value Creation

6.

Local Community Impacts

