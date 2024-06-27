CORPORATE
RESPONSIBILITY
REPORT 2023
CONTENTS
I. Introduction
About this Report
KRG ESG Mission Statement
Message from our CEO
ESG Task Force
II. About Kite Realty Group
About KRG
Materiality Matrix
Stakeholder Engagement
ESG Highlights
5-Year ESG Goals
III. Environmental
Key Environmental Highlights Performance: Energy, Water, Waste Initiatives & Accomplishments
KRG's Approach to Climate Change Risk - TCFD Climate Risk Assessment
IV. Social
Key Social Highlights
Our Team
Employee Benefits & Recognition
Employee Training & Engagement
Kite Cares
Community Development
Community Events & Partnerships
Indirect & Direct Socioeconomic Impacts
Supplier Code of Conduct, Tenant
Engagement & Human Rights
V. Governance
Key Governance Highlights
Overview & Board of Trustees
Trustee Diversity and Tenure
Governance Policies
Trustee Skills and Experience Matrix
Governance Best Practices
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
VI. Contact Information
VII. Appendix
LRQA Independent Assurance Statement
Global Reporting Initiative (Core) Index
SASB Index
THE SHOPS AT LEGACY EAST
MSA: DALLAS / FORT WORTH, TX
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
Introduction
About this Report
KRG ESG Mission Statement
Message from our CEO
ESG Task Force
MAIN STREET PROMENADE
MSA: CHICAGO, IL
About this Report
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
Overview
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) "The Company" is committed to transparent and consistent disclosure. This Corporate Responsibility Report, primarily highlighting our 2023 calendar year, contains quantitative and qualitative data detailing our commitment to corporate responsibility. This annual report serves to record our progress as we continuously aim to improve the sustainability of our operating platform
Reporting Period
The data in this 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report covers Kite Realty Group activity from the 2023 calendar year, unless otherwise stated. The scope of this report encompasses assets over which KRG has operational control.
Data Management
KRG has a systematic approach to recording, measuring, and reporting Corporate Responsibility performance. We gather data on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy use, water, waste, electric vehicle charging, employee retention, engagement, training, diversity, social initiatives, and other metrics. This data informs the direction of our Corporate Responsibility efforts. While we take appropriate and reasonable steps to ensure the accuracy of our data, it is possible the information in this 2023 report could evolve over time. In cases where we become aware of updates to data from previous years, we will provide updated data in subsequent corporate responsibility reports if we believe the changes are material.
Reporting Boundaries
Kite Realty Group's environmental data is calculated in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Protocol (GHG Protocol) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines. We use the control approach to set the organizational boundary and define operational boundary/ control as common areas and vacant spaces. For this report, Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions are from sources within our operational boundary and primarily relate to energy used for exterior parking lot lighting, common areas, and maintaining the inside of vacant tenant spaces. Scope 3 includes emissions from sources that are not owned or controlled by us, and are outside the boundaries of Scope 1 and Scope 2. These emissions are reported based on the data that is available to us. Regarding waste, we do not generate the majority of waste at our properties considered within our operational control boundary, but we are primarily responsible for its disposal.
Reporting Frameworks
We align our data collection, measurement, and reporting activities with industry-leading standards and frameworks, including the GHG Protocol, Global Reporting Initiative™ (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
Forward-Looking Statements
This Corporate Responsibility Report, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by KRG, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include but are not limited to: our ability to satisfy our internal environmental, social, and governance goals on the anticipated timeline or at all; our ability to satisfy environmental, social or governance standards set by various constituencies; and other risks identified in reports KRG files with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in other documents that it publicly disseminates, including, in particular, the section titled "Risk Factors" in KRG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in KRG's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. KRG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
KRG ESG Mission
Statement
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
KRG Organizational Vision, Purpose & Values
KRG is dedicated to growing a thriving and viable business, and ESG is a critical component in delivering sustained value to our stakeholders.
Our ESG practices have long been woven into our corporate culture, and we greatly value the opportunity to formally report these efforts while continuously setting and achieving ambitious goals for future improvement. We believe intentional ESG initiatives are critical to providing long- term value to our shareholders, customers, colleagues, and communities.
Our
ESG Task Force is
dedicated
to
implementing
the
Company's
Environmental, Social,
and
Governance
vision.
OUR VISION
To create communities, foster relationships, and enable positive human interaction.
OUR PURPOSE
Serve as the most compelling, flexible, and effective link between retailers and consumers.
Create meaningful experiences and long-term value for our customers, colleagues, communities, and shareholders.
OUR VALUES
At KRG, we strive to be...
orward-
We are curious, we prize innovation, and we
Fthinking
welcome change.
Optimistic
We begin with a positive attitude, and while
we assume the best, we prepare for the
worst.
Collaborative
We are receptive to different perspectives
and are obligated to coordinate our efforts.
Urgent
We are fast and persistent, but not at the
expense of accuracy.
Sound
We are built on a stable foundation and
we make judgments in a measured and
thoughtful way.
Empowered
We are independent thinkers with
confidence to take the initiative and solve
problems.
Dedicated
We refuse to lose, we will grind till the end,
and we are never complacent.
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
Message from our CEO
At Kite Realty Group, our vision remains steadfast: to create communities, foster relationships, and enable positive human interaction. As we reflect on the past year, we have continued to serve as the most compelling, flexible, and effective link between retailers and consumers, delivering meaningful experiences and long-term value.
Our commitment to corporate responsibility is inherent to our organization, woven into our daily operations and long-term strategy. This integration enables us to measure and enhance our efforts consistently. In 2023, we made significant strides toward achieving our 5-Year Corporate Responsibility goals, underscoring our relentless pursuit of sustainable excellence. Notably, we reduced electricity usage and Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions significantly. Additionally, 72% of our properties now feature energy-efficient LED parking lot lighting, and our reforestation efforts have resulted in the planting of over 37,000 trees.
Our core value of Collaboration drives us to continuously seek ways to improve and evolve, both individually and collectively, with a constant focus on advancement. The remarkable dedication and attitude of our team are the cornerstones of our success. In a testament to our organizational culture, 94% of our team members express pride in working for Kite Realty Group and are motivated to exceed expectations for our collective success.
The creation and delivery of superior value is ongoing, and our potential for further growth and advancement fuels our commitment to surpassing our benchmarks.
I extend my sincere gratitude to the KRG team for their continuous dedication and hard work. It is through our collective efforts that we succeed, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.
Thank you for your ongoing support and trust in Kite Realty Group.
John A. Kite
Chairman & Chief
Executive Officer
ESG Task Force
Our ESG Task Force is a multi- disciplinary committee designed to ensure our organization stays on course to exceed our corporate responsibility goals while also exploring potential new avenues of sustainable operations for KRG. The ESG Task Force meets regularly and is dedicated to company-wide collaboration and to continually advancing corporate responsibility initiatives throughout KRG.
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Corporate Governance &
Nominating Committee
CEO
ESG Task Force
Mellissa Boggs
David Buell
Dean Papadakis
SVP, Chief Accounting
EVP, Employee Experience
SVP, Chief Legal Officer
Officer
Tyler Henshaw
Bryan McCarthy
Robert McGuinness
Matt Hunt
SVP, Capital Markets &
SVP, Corporate Marketing &
Director, Property
Director, Capital Markets &
Investor Relations
Communications
Management & ESG
Investor Relations
RIVERCHASE PLAZA
MSA: NAPLES, FL
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
About KRG
IN THIS SECTION:
About KRG
Materiality Matrix
Stakeholder Engagement
ESG Highlights
5-Year ESG Goals
ONE LOUDOUN
MSA: WASHINGTON, D.C.
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
About KRG
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN. We are one of the largest owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets.
KRG's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-
HIGH-QUALITYOPEN-AIR PORTFOLIO
Predominantly Sun Belt with Strategic Gateway Components
Seattle - 4%
New York - 8%
Washington, D.C./
Baltimore - 10%
Raleigh/Durham - 3%
ABR Concentration
68%
Sun Belt Markets1
60%
Top 15 Population
Growth States2
22%
Strategic Gateway Markets
(D.C., Seattle, and NYC)
anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix
Las Vegas - 5%
Phoenix - 2%
Charlotte - 2%
Tampa - 2%
Top 5 States (ABR)
26%Texas
for both retailers and consumers.
Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders.
Atlanta - 4%
Orlando/
Dallas/Fort Worth - 17%
Daytona - 2%
Houston - 4%
Miami/Fort
San Antonio - 2%
Lauderdale - 3%
Naples/Fort Meyers - 2%
- Sun Belt states include AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, NM, NV, OK, SC,TN,TX, UT and VA.
- Source: US Census Bureau, Vintage 2022 Population Estimates from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. Top 15 states include FL, ID, SC,TX, SD, MT, DE, AZ, NC, UT, TN, GA, NV, OK and ME.
11%
Florida
6%
Maryland
6%
North Carolina
5%
Indiana
CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS
30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 1100 Indianapolis, IN 46204
U.S. open-air shopping
28
Square feet of gross
232Employees
180centers and mixed-use assets
leasable space
MILLION
All information as of March 31, 2024.
Materiality Assessment and Matrix
KRG performed a materiality assessment in 2024 that sought feedback from our Board of Trustees, employees, investors, tenants, community leaders and patrons of our shopping centers to assist in guiding our corporate responsibility strategy. Outlined below are the key material topics identified by stakeholders, along with our approach to addressing them.
Business Ethics
The Company's Investor Relations and Corporate Responsibility web pages contain all documents on file with the Securites and Exchange Commission, our Corporate Governance Guidelines, our ESG & Corporate Citizenship Policy, our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, our Vendor Code of Conduct, and various Committee Charters that provide more detail and guidelines for how the Company maintains strong business ethics policies and practices.
Long-Term Value Creation
Our investor relations web page features our most up-to-date annual and quarterly investor materials, showcasing our performance status and dedication to creating long-term value for all stakeholders.
Employee Culture, Development, Satisfaction, and Engagement
Pages 22 through 29 of this report highlight our company's approach to employee culture, development, satisfaction, and engagement through various initiatives.
Cybersecurity
Page 37 of this report details the Company's approach to cybersecurity.
Tenant and Center Experience
Page 5 of this report outlines our company's purpose of serving as the most compelling, flexible, and effective link between retailers and consumers. We strive to create meaningful experiences at our shopping centers for communities to gather, foster relationships, and enable positive human interaction.
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023
Categories:zEnvironmental zSocial zGovernance
12 2
KRG
1
11 34
TO
IMPORTANCE
6
5
9
10
7
8
IMPORTANCE TO SHAREHOLDER
Category
1.
Corporate Governance
7.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
2.
Business Ethics
8.
Climate Related Risks & Opportunities
3.
Cybersecurity
9.
Sustainable Operations & Resource Efficiency
4.
Employee Culture, Development,
10.
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging
Satisfaction, and Engagement
11.
Tenant and Center Experience
5.
Community Engagement
12.
Long-Term Value Creation
6.
Local Community Impacts
