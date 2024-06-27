Overview Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) "The Company" is committed to transparent and consistent disclosure. This Corporate Responsibility Report, primarily highlighting our 2023 calendar year, contains quantitative and qualitative data detailing our commitment to corporate responsibility. This annual report serves to record our progress as we continuously aim to improve the sustainability of our operating platform Reporting Period The data in this 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report covers Kite Realty Group activity from the 2023 calendar year, unless otherwise stated. The scope of this report encompasses assets over which KRG has operational control. Data Management KRG has a systematic approach to recording, measuring, and reporting Corporate Responsibility performance. We gather data on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy use, water, waste, electric vehicle charging, employee retention, engagement, training, diversity, social initiatives, and other metrics. This data informs the direction of our Corporate Responsibility efforts. While we take appropriate and reasonable steps to ensure the accuracy of our data, it is possible the information in this 2023 report could evolve over time. In cases where we become aware of updates to data from previous years, we will provide updated data in subsequent corporate responsibility reports if we believe the changes are material.

Reporting Boundaries Kite Realty Group's environmental data is calculated in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Protocol (GHG Protocol) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines. We use the control approach to set the organizational boundary and define operational boundary/ control as common areas and vacant spaces. For this report, Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions are from sources within our operational boundary and primarily relate to energy used for exterior parking lot lighting, common areas, and maintaining the inside of vacant tenant spaces. Scope 3 includes emissions from sources that are not owned or controlled by us, and are outside the boundaries of Scope 1 and Scope 2. These emissions are reported based on the data that is available to us. Regarding waste, we do not generate the majority of waste at our properties considered within our operational control boundary, but we are primarily responsible for its disposal. Reporting Frameworks We align our data collection, measurement, and reporting activities with industry-leading standards and frameworks, including the GHG Protocol, Global Reporting Initiative™ (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).