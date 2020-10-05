Notre Dame and Kite Realty Group announce the addition of Trader Joe's at Eddy Street Commons

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Notre Dame and Kite Realty Group Trust announced today that Trader Joe’s will open a new grocery store in South Bend, a half-mile south of the University campus at the Notre Dame-inspired Eddy Street Commons.

“Ever since Notre Dame’s leadership and our partners in the Northeast Neighborhood began to envision a lively retail, residential and restaurant district adjacent to campus, the hope was that a grocery store would be an anchor business,” University Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan said. “This vision has been realized with Trader Joe’s, a truly iconic brand in America. We are confident that this key addition to Eddy Street Commons will be a wonderful resource in many ways for both the campus and broader communities.”

Notre Dame has partnered with Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) of Indianapolis for 15 years to create Eddy Street Commons (ESC), a mixed-use, new-urbanist, pedestrian-oriented development that extends for three blocks south of the campus.

“We are thrilled about the impending arrival of Trader Joe’s and what it will mean for the community,” said Tom McGowan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kite Realty Group. “Over the past 15 years, Eddy Street Commons has grown with South Bend and the University, and the arrival of Trader Joe’s is a crowning addition to the neighborhood and development. We want to thank Trader Joe’s, the City of South Bend, and Notre Dame for making this partnership a reality.”

Phase I of Eddy Street Commons, extending from Angela Boulevard to Napoleon Street, opened in late 2009 and includes 170,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space, 266 apartments, 123 condominiums, 78 row/townhouses, Fairfield Inn & Suites and Embassy Suites hotels, and a parking garage. Phase II, from Napoleon to Howard Street, features new quarters for the Robinson Community Learning Center, an educational initiative of the University in partnership with the Northeast Neighborhood; approximately 450 apartment units; 8,500 square feet of restaurant space; a dog park and additional green space. The two phases combined represent a nearly $300 million investment in the Northeast Neighborhood.

Trader Joe’s will anchor the south end of Eddy Street Commons and provide what focus groups over the years have said was most desired in the development — a small-format, specialty grocer, and specifically Trader Joe’s. Construction of the new grocery store is underway with an opening date to be announced in the future.

“Kite Realty Group has been a wonderful partner since 2005, developing Eddy Street Commons in a manner consistent with the University’s vision to revitalize the Northeast Neighborhood and at the same time create a ‘college town’ adjacent to our campus,” Cullinan said. “We are deeply grateful to the Kite team for their tireless efforts in helping us bring Trader Joe’s to the region.”

Other components of the Northeast Neighborhood revitalization plan include the Notre Dame Avenue Housing Program and the Triangle housing development.

Cullinan also expressed his appreciation to South Bend leaders who over the years have worked closely with the University and Kite on ESC plans and their implementation.

“Mayors Luecke, Buttigieg and Mueller, as well as other city officials, have been incredibly helpful in bringing this attractive and functional development to fruition,” Cullinan said. “Eddy Street Commons would not have been possible without their guidance and partnership.

“Likewise, the insight, support and leadership provided by Notre Dame Trustees, advisory council members and others have been indispensable.”

Opening its first store in 1967, Trader Joe’s is headquartered in Monrovia, California, and has opened more than 500 stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. Its products include gourmet, organic and vegetarian foods, domestic and imported wine and beer, as well as everyday basics.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

