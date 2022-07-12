Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kitex Garments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    521248   INE602G01020

KITEX GARMENTS LIMITED

(521248)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
233.55 INR   +3.55%
KITEX GARMENTS : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
05/30Kitex Garments Limited Announces Demise of E M. Paulose as Non Executive Independent Director
CI
05/19Kitex Garments' Consolidated Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q4
MT
Kitex Garments : Newspaper Advertisements

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Kitex Garments Limited

(CIN: L18101KL1992PLC006528)

Regd. office: P. B. No. 5, Kizhakkambalam, Alwaye,

Kochi, Kerala - 683562, India

Phone: 91 484 4142000, Fax: 91 484 2680604

Email: sect@kitexgarments.com

website: www.kitexgarments.com

Ref: KGL/SE/2022-23/JULY/05

July 12, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Dept,

'Exchange Plaza',

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal

Bandra (E),

Street, Fort Mumbai - 400001,

Mumbai- 400051,

Maharashtra

Maharashtra

Scrip code: 521248

Scrip: KITEX

Dear Sir/ Madam,

SUB:- NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT - SHAREHOLDERS COMMUNICATION

REGARDING 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

This is to inform you that shareholders' communication regarding 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to update/ register/ provide their email ID, Bank account particulars, contact details, form 15G/ 15H through Company's RTA or DPs, was published today in English language in the Business Line newspaper (All India Editions) and in Malayalam language in Chandrika newspaper (Kochi Edition). The scanned copy of the same is being attached herewith.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Kitex Garments Limited

CS. Mithun B Shenoy

Company Secretary & Compliance officer (ICSI Membership no. FCS 10527)

Enclosure: As above

Disclaimer

Kitex Garments Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
