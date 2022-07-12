Kitex Garments : Newspaper Advertisements

|
|
|
Kitex Garments Limited
|
|
|
(CIN: L18101KL1992PLC006528)
|
|
|
Regd. office: P. B. No. 5, Kizhakkambalam, Alwaye,
|
|
|
Kochi, Kerala - 683562, India
|
|
|
Phone: 91 484 4142000, Fax: 91 484 2680604
|
|
|
Email: sect@kitexgarments.com
|
|
|
website: www.kitexgarments.com
|
Ref: KGL/SE/2022-23/JULY/05
|
|
|
July 12, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Secretary
|
The Secretary
|
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
|
|
Corporate Relationship Dept,
|
'Exchange Plaza',
|
|
|
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
|
Bandra - Kurla Complex
|
|
|
Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal
|
Bandra (E),
|
|
|
Street, Fort Mumbai - 400001,
|
Mumbai- 400051,
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
Maharashtra
|
|
|
Scrip code: 521248
|
Scrip: KITEX
|
|
Dear Sir/ Madam,
|
|
SUB:- NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT - SHAREHOLDERS COMMUNICATION
REGARDING 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
This is to inform you that shareholders' communication regarding 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to update/ register/ provide their email ID, Bank account particulars, contact details, form 15G/ 15H through Company's RTA or DPs, was published today in English language in the Business Line newspaper (All India Editions) and in Malayalam language in Chandrika newspaper (Kochi Edition). The scanned copy of the same is being attached herewith.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
For Kitex Garments Limited
CS. Mithun B Shenoy
Company Secretary & Compliance officer (ICSI Membership no. FCS 10527)
Enclosure: As above
Disclaimer
Kitex Garments Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.