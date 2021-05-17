KITO : Directions for the next Medium-Term Business Plan

Previous MTP review (qualitative)
Qualitative Review
Product portfolio expansion
Expand product lines through M&A
Launching new products of Powered Chain Hoists, Light Cranes and others
Risk-hedgingthrough global production and development
Partial transfers of production to plants in Thailand, the US, elsewhere
Yamanashi 'mother' plant
Strategy review
Raise production efficiency with new ERP system, and customer convenience with e-commerce.
Start programs to train next generation of leaders.
Strengthen global management system.
Standardize and audit product quality groupwide.
Achievements:
High margin business structure and globally integrated enterprise
Challenges:
PMI of European subsidiaries, shorter product-launch cycle, and capital efficiency
Previous MTP review (quantitative)
EBITDA: Decline for two years since the FY2018 peak at 9.2 billion yen.
OCF:
¥4.5B (FY2015) ⇒ ¥6.6B
(FY2020)
OCF margin:
8.1%
(FY2015) ⇒ 12.9%
(FY2020)
OP margin:
7.7%
(FY'11-15*)⇒
9.1%
(FY'16-20*)
ROE:
8.4%
(FY'11-15*)⇒
11.8%
(FY'16-20*)
*Average
The EBITDA goal of ¥13 billion was not achieved, but the company is back on track to high earnings.
Future direction (2. KPIs)
1．Qualitative improvement in management to a new stage in global strategy
Redefine corporate mission, toward sustainable management Enhance HR development and increase diversity.
Raise both earnings power and capital efficiency.
KPI candidates:
Enhance and build up production capacity abroad,
optimize supply chain.
・ROIC
Promote PMI with new subsidiaries and strengthen
・CCC
inter-subsidiary ties
・New product sales ratio
2．Enhance brand value for customers
・Female management ratio
Further product differentiation
・Reduction of env. impact
Safety training for users
(CO2, etc.)
3. Continuous innovation as anti-gravity equipment
・BoD Effectiveness
manufacturer.
・Customer satisfaction rate
Develop and acquire new products and business.
・Overseas production ratio
Expand tailor-made business by strengthening engineering
etc.
capability.
Reduce environmental impact through product life cycle
Kito is working to achieve total equity value of ¥100 billion in near future based on these three policies.
