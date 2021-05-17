KITO : Directions for the next Medium-Term Business Plan

Previous MTP review (quantitative)

Quantitative review

EBITDA: Decline for two years since the FY2018 peak at 9.2 billion yen.

OCF: ¥4.5B (FY2015) ⇒ ¥6.6B (FY2020)

OCF margin: 8.1% (FY2015) ⇒ 12.9% (FY2020) OP margin: 7.7% (FY'11-15*)⇒ 9.1% (FY'16-20*) ROE: 8.4% (FY'11-15*)⇒ 11.8% (FY'16-20*)

*Average

The EBITDA goal of ¥13 billion was not achieved, but the company is back on track to high earnings.