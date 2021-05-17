Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. KITO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6409   JP3240800007

KITO CORPORATION

(6409)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KITO : Directions for the next Medium-Term Business Plan

05/17/2021 | 10:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Directions for the next

Medium-Term Business Plan

KITO CORPORATION (TSE: 6409)

May 18, 2021

Copyright © 2021 KITO CORPORATION All rights reserved.

Previous MTP review (qualitative)

  • Qualitative Review
    • Product portfolio expansion
      • Expand product lines through M&A
      • Launching new products of Powered Chain Hoists, Light Cranes and others
    • Risk-hedgingthrough global production and development
      • Partial transfers of production to plants in Thailand, the US, elsewhere
      • Yamanashi 'mother' plant
    • Strategy review
      • Raise production efficiency with new ERP system, and customer convenience with e-commerce.
      • Start programs to train next generation of leaders.
      • Strengthen global management system.
      • Standardize and audit product quality groupwide.

Achievements:

High margin business structure and globally integrated enterprise

Challenges:

PMI of European subsidiaries, shorter product-launch cycle, and capital efficiency

Copyright © 2021 KITO CORPORATION All rights reserved.

2

Previous MTP review (quantitative)

  • Quantitative review

EBITDA: Decline for two years since the FY2018 peak at 9.2 billion yen.

OCF:

¥4.5B (FY2015) ¥6.6B

(FY2020)

OCF margin:

8.1%

(FY2015) 12.9%

(FY2020)

OP margin:

7.7%

(FY'11-15*)

9.1%

(FY'16-20*)

ROE:

8.4%

(FY'11-15*)

11.8%

(FY'16-20*)

*Average

The EBITDA goal of ¥13 billion was not achieved, but the company is back on track to high earnings.

Copyright © 2021 KITO CORPORATION All rights reserved.

3

Future direction (1. Background for determining KPIs)

  • Background for determining KPI

Present

Future

Previous MTP review

Set direction for future

Internal

Slow ROI

Slow product launch

business and redefine the

Factor

Stronger inter-company

Kito mission

relationship

COVID-19

Changes in business environment

Higher awareness of sustainability

External Accelerating digital shift

Digital transformation

factor

Ongoing industrial

ESG-focused management

reorganization

Post COVID-19 era

Copyright © 2021 KITO CORPORATION All rights reserved.

4

Future direction (2. KPIs)

1Qualitative improvement in management to a new stage in global strategy

Redefine corporate mission, toward sustainable management Enhance HR development and increase diversity.

Raise both earnings power and capital efficiency.

KPI candidates:

Enhance and build up production capacity abroad,

optimize supply chain.

ROIC

Promote PMI with new subsidiaries and strengthen

CCC

inter-subsidiary ties

New product sales ratio

2Enhance brand value for customers

Female management ratio

Further product differentiation

Reduction of env. impact

Safety training for users

(CO2, etc.)

3. Continuous innovation as anti-gravity equipment

BoD Effectiveness

manufacturer.

Customer satisfaction rate

Develop and acquire new products and business.

Overseas production ratio

Expand tailor-made business by strengthening engineering

etc.

capability.

Reduce environmental impact through product life cycle

Kito is working to achieve total equity value of ¥100 billion in near future based on these three policies.

Copyright © 2021 KITO CORPORATION All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KITO Corporation published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 02:51:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KITO CORPORATION
05/17KITO  : Directions for the next Medium-Term Business Plan
PU
05/13KITO  : Announces Partners with Fall Safe of Portugal
PU
05/11IDEMITSU KOSAN  : halves mid-term profit outlook as COVID-19 hits fuel demand
RE
05/10KITO  : Evaluation of the Effectiveness of KITO's Board of Directors
PU
05/10KITO  : (Presentation Slides) Financial Results for the FY ended March 2021
PU
05/10KITO  : Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
04/22KITO  : Notice Regarding Election of Candidates for Directors
PU
03/30KITO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24KITO  : Raises Earnings Forecast for FY21; Shares Rise 3%
MT
02/16Japanese refiner Idemitsu enters car market with plans to launch electric veh..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 805 M 474 M 474 M
Net income 2021 2 344 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net Debt 2021 6 143 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 669 M 336 M 336 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 328
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart KITO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KITO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KITO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshio Kito President, CEO & Representative Director
Shigeki Osozawa CFO, MD & GM-Corporate Administration
Kazumitsu Ishikawa Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Keizo Tannawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Katsumi Nakamura Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KITO CORPORATION15.74%331
CATERPILLAR INC.33.08%132 690
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-16.87%38 078
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.93%14 032
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.66.27%4 383
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.21.33%2 067