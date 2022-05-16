Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. KITO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6409   JP3240800007

KITO CORPORATION

(6409)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/16 02:00:00 am EDT
1680.00 JPY   +1.27%
03:48aKKR-backed Crosby Group to launch $438 million tender offer for Japan's Kito
RE
05/10Japan's Idemitsu posts record profit on soaring oil prices
RE
04/22KITO : Notice of Election of Candidates for Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KKR-backed Crosby Group to launch $438 million tender offer for Japan's Kito

05/16/2022 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - KKR-backed Crosby Group, a U.S. lifting and rigging company, will launch a tender offer for all of Japanese hoists and cranes maker Kito Corp for 56.48 billion yen ($438 million), the companies said on Monday.

The Crosby Group will offer 2,725 yen for each Kito share, they said, representing a 62% premium over its closing price of 1,680 yen on Monday.

($1 = 128.9800 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KITO CORPORATION 1.27% 1680 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
KKR & CO. INC. 6.77% 51.57 Delayed Quote.-30.78%
All news about KITO CORPORATION
03:48aKKR-backed Crosby Group to launch $438 million tender offer for Japan's Kito
RE
05/10Japan's Idemitsu posts record profit on soaring oil prices
RE
04/22KITO : Notice of Election of Candidates for Board of Directors
PU
04/22KITO Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
03/30KITO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24KITO : Corporate Governance Report 20220324
PU
02/07KITO : (Presentation Slides) Financial Results for the Quarter ended Dec 31, 2021
PU
02/07KITO Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
02/07KITO Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Mar..
CI
2021KITO : Corporate Governance Report 20211223
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 805 M 401 M 401 M
Net income 2021 2 344 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net Debt 2021 6 143 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 34 136 M 264 M 264 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 262
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart KITO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KITO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KITO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoshio Kito President, CEO & Representative Director
Shigeki Osozawa CFO, MD & GM-Corporate Administration
Kazumitsu Ishikawa Executive Officer, GM-Research & Development
Keizo Tannawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Katsumi Nakamura Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KITO CORPORATION-16.47%264
CATERPILLAR INC.-1.17%108 984
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-29.82%19 905
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.27%7 008
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-15.69%5 828
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.0.00%3 187