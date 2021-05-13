News Release (6409 TSE 1)

May 13, 2021 Company KITO CORPORATION President and CEO Yoshio Kito Identification Code 6409 (TSE 1) Contact Masafumi Kokubo Executive Officer Corporate Planning Division TEL: +81-(0)3-5908-0161

Kito Announces Partners with Fall Safe of Portugal

Tokyo, May 13, 2021 - Industrial hoist and crane maker Kito Corporation (head office: Yamanashi;

president: Yoshio Kito) announces starting business and capital alliance with Fall Safe of Portugal. Fall Safe produces and sells personal protective equipment to keep workers at height safe and prevent injuries from falls. Its products and services, including full safety harnesses, protective clothing and safety training for workers, are available in 30 nations in Europe, South America, Africa, Oceania and Southeast Asia. The Kito Group enjoys a large share of Japanese and North American markets for hoists and crane products, and expects this alliance to complement its operations worldwide, enhancing both regional and product strategies.

1. Purpose of the acquisition

Since its founding in 1932 Kito has supplied hoists and cranes well known for their quality, safety and durability, contributing to the safety of workplaces and workers who handle heavy objects. Fall Safe products to ensure the safety of workers at height are compatible with the Kito brand and its products. With many Kito dealers worldwide already carrying personal protection equipment, the partnership will complement and enhance global sales of Kito-brand products. As a safety-solution provider for workplaces and workers at height for building infrastructure, wind energy, entertainment and the like, the Kito Group is making strategic moves to differentiate itself from competitors. Its sales of Fall Safe equipment will start with the US and South American markets, expanding worldwide.

2. Profile of Fall Safe 1. Name Fall Safe On Line Lda 2. Location Vila do Conde, Portugal 3. Representative Jan Ake Roland Ekman 4. Business Services and products, particularly full safety harnesses, to help prevent worker injuries due to falls. 5. Established 2003 6. Scale of operations Sales: EUR 1.9 million (EUR1=JPY 130.0) (JPY 247 million, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020) Total assets: EUR 2.27 million (JPY 295 million, as of Dec 31, 2020)

3. Outlook

Kito will report the actual effect of this alliance on its consolidated financial results as necessary at an appropriate time.