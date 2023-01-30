Easy Aerial signs production agreement with Kitron

(2023-01-30) Kitron has entered into a production agreement with Easy Aerial Inc, a rapidly growing US company that develops autonomous UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) solutions.



The multi-year, multimillion-dollar manufacturing partnership will be supported at Kitron’s Windber, Pennsylvania, facility.

“Easy Aerial continues to expand its operations through collaborations with strategic partners. We are delighted to have signed an agreement with Kitron, which has a leading position in electronic manufacturing services, has the capacity to produce large volumes and offers advanced front-end services,” says Ivan Stamatovski, CTO of Easy Aerial.



“We are very happy that Easy Aerial has chosen Kitron as a manufacturing partner to support its growth. Kitron has a long history within the defense and homeland security market, and the drone segment provides exciting growth opportunities, not least in the US, where our Windber facility is well-positioned to meet that demand. Signing a long-term partnership agreement with Easy Aerial, a market leader in UAV solutions, is great recognition," says Gary Tarallo, Managing Director of Kitron, US Operations.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Easy Aerial has a team of over 100 engineers, designers and aerospace experts. The company develops military-grade autonomous UAV solutions for security, mapping and inspection applications. Easy Aerial, in addition to servicing many commercial verticals, completely services DoD and governmental customers by sustaining USA-based production, and maintaining NDAA compliance with associated certifications (ISO, AS, CMMx) as to fit federal operational requirements.

“Since its founding, Easy Aerial has rapidly grown in both size and scope. Today, its mission includes using drones to save lives , and protect both assets and infrastructure. Easy Aerial’s solutions are also capable of providing situational awareness to emergency first responders, monitoring crowds, and assisting with security management among several additional commercial uses,” says Ido Gur, CEO of Easy Aerial.

For further information, please contact:



Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50

Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing director, Kitron Norway, tel.: 47 913 92 360

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com



Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.



www.kitron.com





