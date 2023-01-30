Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kitron ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIT   NO0003079709

KITRON ASA

(KIT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:43:08 2023-01-30 am EST
26.15 NOK   +0.58%
03:35aEasy Aerial signs production agreement with Kitron
GL
03:35aEasy Aerial signs production agreement with Kitron
GL
01/27Kitron Books NOK260 Million Electronics Order from Kongsberg Gruppen Unit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Easy Aerial signs production agreement with Kitron

01/30/2023 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(2023-01-30) Kitron has entered into a production agreement with Easy Aerial Inc, a rapidly growing US company that develops autonomous UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) solutions.

The multi-year, multimillion-dollar manufacturing partnership will be supported at Kitron’s Windber, Pennsylvania, facility.

“Easy Aerial continues to expand its operations through collaborations with strategic partners. We are delighted to have signed an agreement with Kitron, which has a leading position in electronic manufacturing services, has the capacity to produce large volumes and offers advanced front-end services,” says Ivan Stamatovski, CTO of Easy Aerial.

“We are very happy that Easy Aerial has chosen Kitron as a manufacturing partner to support its growth. Kitron has a long history within the defense and homeland security market, and the drone segment provides exciting growth opportunities, not least in the US, where our Windber facility is well-positioned to meet that demand. Signing a long-term partnership agreement with Easy Aerial, a market leader in UAV solutions, is great recognition," says Gary Tarallo, Managing Director of Kitron, US Operations.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Easy Aerial has a team of over 100 engineers, designers and aerospace experts. The company develops military-grade autonomous UAV solutions for security, mapping and inspection applications. Easy Aerial, in addition to servicing many commercial verticals, completely services DoD and governmental customers by sustaining USA-based production, and maintaining NDAA compliance with associated certifications (ISO, AS, CMMx) as to fit federal operational requirements.

“Since its founding, Easy Aerial has rapidly grown in both size and scope. Today, its mission includes using drones to save lives , and protect both assets and infrastructure. Easy Aerial’s solutions are also capable of providing situational awareness to emergency first responders, monitoring crowds, and assisting with security management among several additional commercial uses,” says Ido Gur, CEO of Easy Aerial.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50
Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing director, Kitron Norway, tel.: 47 913 92 360
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

 www.kitron.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about KITRON ASA
03:35aEasy Aerial signs production agreement with Kitron
GL
03:35aEasy Aerial signs production agreement with Kitron
GL
01/27Kitron Books NOK260 Million Electronics Order from Kongsberg Gruppen Unit
MT
01/27KONGSBERG awards electronics order for Naval Strike Missile and Joint Strike Missile ..
GL
01/27KONGSBERG awards electronics order for Naval Strike Missile and Joint Strike Missile ..
AQ
01/26Kitron ASA Receives Orders from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace
CI
2022Kitron Seeks Acquisitions
CI
2022Transcript : Kitron ASA - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
2022Kitron targets NOK 10 billion in revenues
GL
2022Kitron targets NOK 10 billion in revenues
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 527 M 660 M 660 M
Net income 2022 301 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 536 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 5 140 M 520 M 520 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 786
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart KITRON ASA
Duration : Period :
Kitron ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KITRON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,00 NOK
Average target price 27,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Peter Nilsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Cathrin Nylander Chief Financial Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Stian Haugen Chief Technology Officer
Kristoffer Asklöv Chief Operating Officer- & Director-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KITRON ASA-7.31%520
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.30%46 804
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.80%42 697
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.08%32 612
JABIL INC.13.20%10 289
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.03%8 192