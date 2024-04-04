GUIDE FOR ONLINE PARTICIPATION KITRON ASA 25 APRIL 2024

Kitron ASA will hold its annual general meeting on April 25th 2024 at 10:00 am CEST as a digital meeting, where you get the opportunity to participate online with your PC, phone or tablet. Below is a description of how to participate online.

We also point out that you also can vote in advance or give a proxy before the meeting. See the notice for further details on advance voting and how to authorize a proxy. If you vote in advance or give a proxy, you can still log on to the general meeting to follow and ask questions, but you will not have the opportunity to vote on the items.

By participating online, shareholders will receive a live webcast from the general meeting, the opportunity to ask written questions, and vote on each of the items. Secure identification of shareholders is done by using the unique reference number and PIN code assigned to each shareholder by the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext VPS) in relation to this General Meeting.

There is a statutory requirement for registration. Shareholders must be logged in before the general meeting starts. Log ins after meeting has started will receive access, but with no voting rights.

Shareholder who does not find their reference number and PIN code for access, or have other technical questions is welcome to call DNB Registrars Department on phone + 47 23 26 80 20 (between 08:00-15:30)

HOW TO ACCESS THE ONLINE GENERAL MEETING

To be able to participate online, you must go to the following website: https://dnb.lumiagm.com

either on your smartphone, tablet, or PC. All major known browsers, such as Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox etc. are supported.

enter Meeting ID: 145-783-035 and click Join:

Alternatively put direct link in your browser https://dnb.lumiagm.com/145783035

As the company has decided to allow for guest log ins you will be prompted to decide between

If you choose Guests, you will be asked to state your name and e-mail. You will not have voting rights or the right to speak in the meeting.

If you are a shareholder, choose Shareholder Ref.nr & PIN. You must then identify yourself with.

Ref. number from VPS for the general meeting PIN code from VPS for general meeting

Once you have logged in, you will be taken to the information page for the general meeting. Here you will find information from the company, and how this works technically. Note that you must have internet access throughout the meeting. If you for some reason log off, just log in again following steps above.