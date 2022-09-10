Advanced search
    KIT   NO0003079709

KITRON ASA

(KIT)
2022-09-09
19.32 NOK   +2.55%
Kitron ASA - New share capital registered
GL
08/30KITRON : KIT - Issue of shares under share incentive program
AQ
08/30KITRON : KIT – Issue of shares under share incentive program
GL
Kitron ASA - New share capital registered

09/10/2022
(2022-09-10) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Kitron ASA on 30 August 2022 regarding issuance of 676,664 new shares under the Company's share incentive program.

The share capital increase in connection with the share incentive program has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today.

Registered share capital in Kitron ASA following the registration is NOK 19,769,105.30 divided on 197,691,053 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share gives one vote at the company's general meeting.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


Primary Logo


Financials
Sales 2022 6 000 M 605 M 605 M
Net income 2022 248 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net Debt 2022 1 594 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 3 819 M 385 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 812
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
Lars Peter Nilsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Cathrin Nylander Chief Financial Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Stian Haugen Chief Technology Officer
Kristoffer Asklöv Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KITRON ASA-18.14%385
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.88%48 087
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-13.22%45 147
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-26.34%37 074
JABIL INC.-13.67%8 354
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.83%7 718