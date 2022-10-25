Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kitron ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIT   NO0003079709

KITRON ASA

(KIT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-10-25 am EDT
19.90 NOK   +1.02%
11:13aKitron : Allocation of options
GL
11:13aKitron : Allocation of options
GL
10/17Kitron to host Capital Markets Day
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kitron: Allocation of options

10/25/2022 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(2022-10-25)  On 25 October 2022, the board of directors of Kitron ASA (the "Company" or "Kitron") resolved to issue 1,250,000 options under Subprogram D (2022- 2025).

In addition, the board of directors has re-allocated already issued options, whereof 10,000 options are re-allocated from Subprogram B (2020-2023), and 265,000 options are re- allocated from Subprogram C (2021-2024).

The options are issued in accordance with Kitron's long term incentive program 2019-2022 and the board of directors' guidelines for remuneration of senior executives, as approved by Kitron's annual general meeting held 21 April 2021. The share option program and properties of the options are described in note 19 and 27 in Kitron's annual financial statements for 2021.

A total of 1,075,000 options are allocated to primary insiders as follows:

* CEO and President Peter Nilsson received 225,000 options from Subprogram D. After the allocation Peter Nilsson holds 905,000 options and 2,471,102 shares in Kitron.

* CFO Cathrin Nylander received 75,000 options from Subprogram D. After the allocation Cathrin Nylander holds 295,000 options and 1,035,249 shares in Kitron.

* COO Kristoffer Asklöv received 100,000 options from Subprogram D. After the allocation Kristoffer Asklöv holds 300,000 options and 101,561 shares in Kitron.

* CTO Stian Haugen received 75,000 options from Subprogram D. After the allocation Stian Haugen holds 295,000 options and 51,561 shares in Kitron.

* MD Norway Hans Petter Thomassen received 75,000 options from Subprogram D. After the allocation Hans Petter Thomassen holds 295,000 options and 470,062 shares in Kitron.

* MD Lithuania Mindaugas Sestokas received 75,000 options from Subprogram D. After the allocation Mindaugas Sestokas holds 295,000 options and 418,978 shares in Kitron.

* MD Sweden Stefan Hansson Mutas received 75,000 options from Subprogram D. After the allocation Stefan Hansson Mutas holds 295,000 options and 295,282 shares in Kitron.

* MD China Zygimantas Dirse received 75,000 options from Subprogram D. After the allocation Zygimantas Dirse holds 295,000 options and 535,122 shares in Kitron.

* CEO BB Electronics Carsten Christensen received 75,000 options from Subprogram D, 215,000 options from Subprogram C and 10,000 options from Subprogram B. After the allocation Carsten Christensen holds 300,000 options and 51,561 shares in Kitron.

Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For further information, please contact:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron
Tel.: +358-50-5879648
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

About Kitron
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 800 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


All news about KITRON ASA
11:13aKitron : Allocation of options
GL
11:13aKitron : Allocation of options
GL
10/17Kitron to host Capital Markets Day
GL
10/17Kitron to host Capital Markets Day
GL
10/17Kitron to host Capital Markets Day
AQ
09/30Kitron : Ferroamp signs production agreement with Kitron
GL
09/30Kitron : Ferroamp signs production agreement with Kitron
AQ
09/30Ferroamp Signs Production Agreement with Kitron
CI
09/10Kitron ASA - New share capital registered
GL
09/10Kitron ASA - New share capital registered
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 050 M 575 M 575 M
Net income 2022 245 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 605 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 3 895 M 370 M 370 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 812
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart KITRON ASA
Duration : Period :
Kitron ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KITRON ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,70 NOK
Average target price 24,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Peter Nilsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Cathrin Nylander Chief Financial Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Stian Haugen Chief Technology Officer
Kristoffer Asklöv Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KITRON ASA-16.53%370
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.96%44 135
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-18.19%42 613
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-43.90%27 003
JABIL INC.-10.62%8 649
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD118.82%6 876