Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2022

(2022-04-27) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2022.



95 866 315 shares, amounting to 48.66 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 6 April 2022.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises the following shareholder and employee elected members:

Shareholder elected members:

Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairman, re-elected)

Gro Brækken (re-elected)

Espen Gundersen (re-elected)

Maalfrid Brath (re-elected)

Petra Grandinson (re-elected)

Christian Jebsen (re-elected)

Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (elected)

Employee elected members:

Bjørn Gottschlich

Tanja Rørheim

Jarle Larsen

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend of NOK 0.25 per share for shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 29 April 2022 based on normal T+2 settlement. Kitron's shares will be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the right to receive dividend 28 April 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about 16 May 2022.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

