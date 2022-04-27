Log in
04/27 05:46:44 am EDT
18.90 NOK   -4.55%
Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2022

04/27/2022 | 05:21am EDT
(2022-04-27) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2022.

95 866 315 shares, amounting to 48.66 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.
All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 6 April 2022.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises the following shareholder and employee elected members:

Shareholder elected members:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairman, re-elected)
Gro Brækken (re-elected)
Espen Gundersen (re-elected)
Maalfrid Brath (re-elected)
Petra Grandinson (re-elected)
Christian Jebsen (re-elected)
Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (elected)

Employee elected members:
Bjørn Gottschlich
Tanja Rørheim
Jarle Larsen

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend of NOK 0.25 per share for shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 29 April 2022 based on normal T+2 settlement. Kitron's shares will be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the right to receive dividend 28 April 2022. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about 16 May 2022.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, China and the United States. Included the acquisition of BB Electronics in January 2022, Kitron has about 2 500 employees, and pro forma revenues were about NOK 5 billion in 2021.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


