Kitwave Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in wholesale business. The Company delivers its wholesale business throughout the United Kingdom, specializing in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to approximately 39,000, independent, customers. The Company's divisions include Ambient, Frozen & Chilled and Food service. The Ambient division provides delivery of wholesale of ambient food, drink and tobacco products. The Frozen & Chilled division provides delivered wholesale of frozen and chilled food products. The Foodservice division provides delivered wholesale of alcohol, frozen and chilled food to trade customers. The Company's products include Branded Lines, Branded Drinks, Crisps and Snacks, Kids Sweets, Bottled Waters, Weigh Outs, Beers and Wines, Frozen and Tobacco. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 520 delivery vehicles and 30 depots.