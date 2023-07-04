Kitwave Group PLC - North Shields, England-based food wholesaler - Chief Financial Officer David Brind sells 500,000 shares for 324.5 pence each on Tuesday for total GBP1.6 million. Alix Maxted, wife of Kitwave Chief Operating Officer Ben Maxted, sells 150,000 shares for 324.5p each for total GBP486,750. Tina Hope, wife of Director John Hope, sells 100,000 Kitwave shares for 324.5p each for total GBP324,500. Norma Mackay, wife of Director Jay Mackay, sells 80,000 Kitwave shares for 324.5p each for total GBP259,600. Olga Young, wife of Director Chris Young, sells 200,000 Kitwave shares for 324.5p each for total GBP649,000. Total aggregate value of transactions is GBP3.3 million.
Current stock price: 318.00 pence, up 1.6%
12-month change: More than doubled
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter
