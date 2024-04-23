Dear Business Partners,
Please be informed that we will be closed for our spring holiday on April 29, and May 3 to May 6.
For those who inquire and apply for our service during the period above, we will give you a reply after May 7.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and appreciate your understanding.
Kind regards,
KITZ Corporation
