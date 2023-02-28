KITZ : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year December 2022

(Note) Diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 is not shown in the above table, as there are no residual shares.

(Reference) Gain from investments in subsidiaries and affiliates accounted for by the equity method: FY Dec. 2022: - FY Dec. 2021: - (Note) The Company changed the fiscal year-end from March to December from FY2020. Accordingly, year-over-year change figures are not presented above.

(Figures of less than one million yen are rounded down to the nearest decimal)

Furthermore, the shares held within the BIP trust accounts are included in treasury stocks that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares for the period. (FY December 2022: 444,618 shares, FY December 2021: 477,535 shares)

Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation): None

1. Overview of results of operations

Overview of results of operations for the current period

In the global economy for the current consolidated fiscal year, there was a recovery of economic activities because measures, such as vaccinations for COVID-19, resulted in a lifting of the behavioral and immigration restrictions. Meanwhile, the uncertainty about the prospects was unchanged because the geopolitical risk caused by the zero-COVID policy of China and the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to confusion in the supply chain and deteriorated inflation due to increased prices of energy resources and raw materials. The Japanese economy started to show a recovery trend because a rise in vaccinations for COVID- 19 resulted in mitigation of behavioral restrictions, including complete lifting of the quasi-emergency coronavirus measures. But the situation remained severe because of the resumption of the spread of the variant, sharply increased prices for energy resources and raw materials which are associated with geopolitical risks, and a rapid depreciation of the Japanese yen arising from global rate hikes for controlling inflation.

Under such situations, for the current consolidated fiscal year, there were the effects of price revisions, which were made in the previous and current periods, and continued strength of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the domestic market in the valve manufacturing business. Also, at overseas markets in the business, there were the effects of the exchange rate and revenue growth for the Americas and ASEAN. The brass bar manufacturing business recorded revenue growth due to higher sale prices accompanying rising raw-material prices and an increase in sales volumes. As a result, total net sales were up 17.8% YoY to ¥159,914 million.

Operating income was up 22.9% YoY to ¥11,051 million because of continued solidity for semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the valve manufacturing business and profit growth resulting from revenue growth in the Japanese and overseas markets arising from the economic recovery. Ordinary income was 34.2% YoY to ¥12,045 million because of exchange gains arising from the yen depreciation, and net income attributable to owners of the parent was up 72.6% YoY to ¥8,549 million.

The company applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the current consolidated fiscal year. Compared with the conventional method, net sales decreased ¥1,025 million; cost of sales decreased ¥408 million; selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased ¥311 million; and operating income decreased ¥305 million for the current consolidated fiscal year. Ordinary income and net income before income taxes increased ¥0 million, respectively. The initial balance of retained earnings decreased ¥3 million for the current fiscal year.

Each segment results are as follows:

- Valve manufacturing business

External sales in the valve manufacturing business were up 17.3% YoY to ¥125,189 million mainly due to revenue growth for semiconductor manufacturing equipment in Japan and overseas, the contribution from the effect of price revisions in the Japanese market, and the effect of the exchange rate and revenue growth for the Americas and ASEAN in overseas markets.

Operating income was up 23.9% YoY to ¥14,980 million mainly due to increased raw material prices covered by effect of price revisions and effect of revenue growth.

- Brass bar manufacturing business

External sales in the brass bar manufacturing business were up 18.8% YoY to ¥32,513 million due to increased sale unit prices accompanying the rising market prices of raw materials, which affected the market prices of products, and growth in sales volume.

Operating income was down 66.6% YoY to ¥222 million due to decreased sale unit prices accompanying rapidly decreasing market prices of raw materials during the period and increased cost of energy.

- Others

External sales in Others were up 32.6% YoY to ¥2,212 million mainly due to increased guests in the hotel business resulting from the mitigation of behavioral restrictions, including complete lifting of the quasi-emergency coronavirus measures. Operating income totaled ¥68 million (vs. an operating loss of ¥243 million in the previous year) mainly due to increased sales.

