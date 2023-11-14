FY2023
3rd Quarter Results Presentation
KITZ CORPORATION
November 2023
The forecast data presented herein reflects assumed results based on conditions that are subject to change. KITZ Corporation does not make representations as to, or warrant, in whole or in part, the attainment or realization of any of the forecasted results presented in this document. Numerical figures presented herein are rounded down.
｜3
Summary of FY2023 Q1-Q3 Results
Sales
YoY : +4.3%
123.3 Billion
vs. Plan : -0.9%
Operating Income
10.7 Billion
YoY : +25.5%
vs. Plan : +9.9%
- Increased YoY due to higher sales in Valve Manufacturing Business and Others despite decreases in sales in Brass Bar Manufacturing Business
- Valve Manufacturing Business increased YoY on the back of the effect of FY2022 & 2023's price revisions in the domestic market, strong performance in Semiconductor Equipment, and sales increase in the Americas, etc.
- Brass Bar Manufacturing Business decreased YoY due to a decrease in sales volume, despite raw material prices, which affect sales prices, being similar to Q3 FY2022
Net Income Attributable
¥8.5 Billion
to Owners of the Parent
YoY：+31.4%
vs. Plan：+12.1%
- Increase by 31.4% YoY with gains on sales of investment securities resulting from the sale of cross-shareholdings, etc.
- Increased YoY due to profit growth in all the segments: Valve Manufacturing Business, Brass Bar Manufacturing Business, and Others
- Valve Manufacturing Business increased YoY due to profit growth from sales growth
- Brass Bar Manufacturing Business increased YoY due to a reduction of material losses, etc., despite a decrease in sales volume
｜4
FY2023 Q1-Q3 Results
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
YoY Change
vs. Plan
Results
Plan
Results
Sales
118,259
124,533
123,358
5,099
4.3%
(1,174)
(0.9)%
Valve Manufacturing
92,125
100,674
100,355
8,229
8.9%
(319)
(0.3)%
Brass Bar Manufacturing
24,571
22,040
21,134
(3,437)
(14.0)%
(905)
(4.1)%
Operating Income
8,525
9,736
10,702
2,176
25.5%
966
9.9%
%
7.2%
7.8%
8.7%
Valve Manufacturing
11,338
12,697
13,480
2,142
18.9%
783
6.2%
Brass Bar Manufacturing
108
244
301
193
179.3%
57
23.5%
Ordinary Income
9,465
10,276
11,528
2,063
21.8%
1,252
12.2%
%
8.0%
8.3%
9.3%
Net Income Attributable to
6,488
7,608
8,527
Owners of the Parent
2,039
31.4%
919
12.1%
%
5.5%
6.1%
6.9%
Yen / US Dollar
129.48
134
139.56
Yen / Euro
136.6
146
151.16
*Note : Total Sales and Operating Income
Electrolytic Copper, Yen/ton
1,196,667
1,240,000
1,239,889
include other segment and adjustment.
｜5
Quarterly Results (Consolidated)
(Millions of Yen)
Sales/OP
OP Margin
OP(Right)
45,000
Sales(Left)
4500
12.0%
9.8%
40,000
4000
10.0%
35,000
3500
7.4%
7.2%
7.1%
8.9%
7.3%
30,000
3000
8.0%
6.1%
25,000
2500
6.0%
20,000
2000
15,000
1500
4.0%
10,000
1000
2.0%
5,000
500
0
0
0.0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Sales
36,750
40,182
41,327
41,654
39,241
42,032
42,084
Operating Income
2,721
2,878
2,926
2,525
3,496
3,076
4,129
Ordinary Income
2,832
3,300
3,331
2,580
3,776
3,461
4,290
Net Income
1,866
2,280
2,341
2,061
3,376
2,108
3,042
OP Margin
7.4%
7.2%
7.1%
6.1%
8.9%
7.3%
9.8%
｜6
Quarterly Results (Valve Manufacturing)
(Millions of Yen)
Sales/OP
Sales(Left)
35,000 OP(Right)
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
FY2022FY2023
5000
4000
3000
2000
1000
0
OP Margin
16.0%
13.2%
14.0%
14.3%
14.0%
12.0%
12.0%
11.7% 12.1%
11.0%
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
0.0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
FY2022FY2023
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Sales
28,773
30,936
32,416
33,063
32,043
33,687
34,624
Operating Income
3,803
3,626
3,908
3,641
4,488
4,042
4,949
OP Margin
13.2%
11.7%
12.1%
11.0%
14.0%
12.0%
14.3%
｜7
Valve Manufacturing Business Results
- by Market -
- Profit in Building & Facilities stayed solid despite slightly weak sales YoY. Water treatment performed well.
- Favorable sales continued in the Americas for Petrochemicals.
- Semiconductor Equipment increased YoY due to strong orders in FY2022. Semiconductor Materials (Filters) slightly increased YoY.
- Fine Chemicals remained strong due to domestic pharmaceutical projects. In Hydrogen & Clean Energy, orders for package units continued favorably, but full-year sales may see only a minor increase as sales will be recorded in the following FY.
(Billions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Q1-Q3
YoY Change
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1-Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Total
Total
Building & Facilities
7.0
7.3
7.6
21.9
7.1
6.8
6.7
7.5
21.0
(0.9)
(4.3)%
Core
Petrochemicals
6.3
6.9
7.8
21.0
7.1
7.0
8.3
8.1
23.4
2.4
11.3%
Water Treatment
1.6
2.2
2.6
6.4
2.7
2.1
2.0
2.5
6.7
0.3
3.9%
Machinery & Equipment
2.8
2.8
2.7
8.3
2.7
2.5
2.4
2.6
7.5
(0.8)
(9.8)%
Core Total
17.7
19.2
20.7
57.6
19.6
18.4
19.4
20.7
58.5
0.9
1.5%
Semiconductor Equipment
4.7
5.1
5.4
15.2
6.2
6.1
6.2
6.4
18.8
3.6
23.4%
Semiconductor Materials
1.0
1.1
1.2
3.3
1.2
1.1
1.2
1.2
3.4
0.1
4.4%
Growth
(Filters)
Fine Chemicals
0.3
0.6
0.7
1.6
0.9
1.1
1.0
0.8
2.9
1.3
80.4%
Hydrogen & Clean Energy
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.7
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.6
(0.1)
(12.9)%
Growth Total
6.3
7.0
7.5
20.8
8.5
8.5
8.6
8.6
25.7
4.9
23.5%
Others
4.6
4.7
4.5
13.8
4.6
5.1
5.7
5.3
16.1
2.3
16.7%
Total
28.8
30.9
32.7
92.1
32.8
32.0
33.7
34.6
100.3
7.9
8.6%
Note : Since figures are shown in units of billion yen, totals may not align to the calculation.
｜8
Valve Manufacturing Business Results
- by Area -
- Sales ratios: Domestic 59% / Overseas 41%.
Both domestic and overseas sales increased by 10% and 8% YoY, respectively.
- In the Americas, strong sales continued in the industrial field, such as Petrochemicals.
- Sales in ASEAN and South Korea decreased by 10% YoY due to ongoing difficult market conditions for both industrial and general purpose products.
- Sales in China increased by 16% YoY due to higher industrial product sales despite the real estate recession.
- Sales in India continue to grow due to the strong performance of Micro Pneumatics, a KITZ Group company, expanding into petrochemical plant projects.
(Billions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
YoY Change
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1-Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1-Q3
Total
Total
Japan
17.3
18.1
18.4
53.8
19.0
19.1
19.8
20.0
59.1
53
10%
Overseas Total
11.4
12.8
13.9
38.3
14.1
12.8
13.8
14.5
41.2
30
8%
ASEAN, Korea,
4.2
5.0
5.3
14.7
4.8
4.3
4.3
4.5
13.2
(14)
(10)%
and others
China
2.3
2.4
2.8
7.6
3.2
2.3
2.8
3.6
8.8
13
16%
India
0.2
0.3
0.3
0.9
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.5
1.4
5
60%
Asia Total
6.8
7.7
8.5
23.2
8.5
7.1
7.7
8.7
23.5
4
2%
Americas
3.6
3.9
4.6
12.2
4.7
4.5
4.7
4.5
13.9
17
14%
(North and South America)
Europe, etc.
0.8
1.0
1.0
2.9
1.1
1.1
1.3
1.2
3.8
9
31%
Note : Since figures are shown in units of billion yen, totals may not align to the calculation.
｜9
Valve Manufacturing Business Results
- Operating Profit Analysis by Factors-
(Millions of Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
Q1-Q3
YoY Change
vs. Plan
Results
Plan
Results
Sales
92,125
100,674
100,355
8,229
8.9%
(319)
(0.3)%
Operating
11,338
12,697
13,480
2,142
18.9%
783
6.2%
Income
(Millions of Yen)
18,000
16,000
14,000
12,000
Cost
Material
Parts &
Cost
10,000
Reduction
Energy Cost
SG&A
Forex
Sales Volume
+280
+620
8,000
-1,280
-760
+210
Product Mix
13,480
6,000
+3,060
11,338
4,000
2,000
0
FY2022 Q1-Q3
FY2023 Q1-Q3
