are new needs to deal with the aging of experienced engineers and technicians, the decline in the working population, and the spread of infectious disease. As a solution, it is necessary to prevent equipment failures in a way that does not rely on human intervention. Using technologies based on unique sensing algorithms, AI and IoT, KITZ has launched KISMOS (KITZ SMART MONITORING SYSTEM), a monitoring service that detects signs of abnormalities in valves for batch production processes in plants and factories. This will provide a system for providing total support to customers from the selection of valves to planned maintenance. Going forward, KITZ will fully take on the challenge of solutions-oriented businesses.

and Hydrogen & Clean Energy as target markets, while the Building System Department, Industrial Department, and Fine Chemical Department have executed business strategies for each target market. Additionally, in January 2023, we established the Hydrogen Division and Environmental Solutions Division under the direct control of executive officers. We are preparing to expand our Hydrogen & Clean Energy business in line with the future expansion of the demand, while in Water Treatment, we will leverage the KITZ Group's water-related technologies, products, and services to provide customers with solutions under our slogan, "Design Future with Water." We will accelerate initiatives aimed at each growth market while specifying and managing resource allocations in an effort to transform our business portfolio.

Business Results in the Fiscal Year Under Review (FY2022) In FY2022, we saw a recovery in economic activity with global progress on the COVID-19 pandemic response. However, due to China's zero-COVID policy, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and other factors, difficult conditions continued, including Net Sales & Operating Income in Valve Manufacturing Business Segment Net Sales Operating Income (Millions of yen) 125,189 (Millions of yen) 125,000 25,000 109,969 106,754 103,114 98,162 95,335 100,000 20,000 14,938 14,980 75,000 12,798 15,000 10,627 12,088 50,000 9,306 10,000 25,000 5,000 0 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 FY For the fiscal year ended December 2020, which is an irregular nine-month period due to the change in the fiscal year end, reference figures (unaudited) calculated as if the previous fiscal year ran from January to December 2020 are shown.

nine-month period due to the change in the fiscal year end, reference figures (unaudited) calculated as if the previous fiscal year ran from January to December 2020 are shown. The operating income of Valve Manufacturing Business shows the figures before the elimination of corporate expenses, etc.

supply chain disruptions, soaring energy resources and raw material prices, and the depreciation of the yen. Under these circumstances, we managed to achieve net sales that exceeded our plan in Valve Manufacturing Business, on the back of favorable conditions for semiconductor manufacturing equipment continued in Japan and overseas, price revisions in response to sharply rising raw material prices, increased sales in the Americas and ASEAN regions, and the impact of foreign exchange rates. On the profit front, the effects of the price revisions offset soaring raw material prices. Favorable conditions for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and increased sales from domestic and overseas markets due to the economic recovery also led to increased profit. As a result, net sales in Valve Manufacturing Business segment rose by ¥18,434 million year on year to ¥125,189 million. Operating income also increased by ¥2,892 million year on year to ¥14,980 million. This performance represents record highs for both net sales and operating income. Toward Achieving the Long-term Management Vision The Long-term Management Vision states a policy of aiming for expanded sales and profit by pursuing core businesses in greater depth and investing resources in growth markets. The first Medium-term Management Plan categorizes the businesses in which the KITZ Group excels as core businesses, namely Building & Facilities, Petrochemicals, Water Treatment, and Machinery & Equipment. We will further enhance the infrastructure of these businesses and lay solid foundations while investing resources in growth markets toward achieving "digitalization" and "decarbonization," two keywords to solve social issues. Specifically, we have categorized Semiconductor Equipment, Semiconductor Materials (Filters), Fine Chemicals

KITZ began selling valves for hydrogen stations that supply hydrogen gas as fuel for fuel cell vehicles and other uses in July 2012, and in April 2020, entered the packaged unit-type hydrogen station business. In recognition of the development of technologies to reduce the costs of hydrogen stations as part of the ultrahigh pressure hydrogen infrastructure widespread adoption and technological development project operated by NEDO*1, and for the technological development of large valves for liquefied hydrogen as part of a project to develop technologies to build a hydrogen society, KITZ was selected by METI*2 as a "Zero-Emission Challenge Company." In addition, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. proposed and was selected for its hydrogen-powered aircraft core technology development project as a "next-generation aircraft development project" as part of NEDO's Green Innovation Fund, and in November 2021, KITZ was selected by Kawasaki Heavy Industries as a project participant and subcontracted again for the development of valve technologies under hydrogen aircraft engine combustor and system technology development and liquefied hydrogen fuel storage tank development. We will pursue efforts in the field of hydrogen, one of our growth markets, including our aim of contributing to the realization of next-generation aircraft through the development of these technologies. *1 NEDO: New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization *2 METI: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Launch of a Monitoring Service Domestically, there are many plants that were constructed during Japan's high economic growth periods and are still operating today. Due to their many years of operation, there is a heightened risk of trouble and accidents from deteriorating facilities, which increases the importance of regular inspec- tions, upkeep, and other maintenance tasks for securing safe operations. However, in the field of maintenance work, there

Valves equipped with sensors and other devices As a Leading Company in the Valve Industry As a leading company in the valve industry, KITZ has cultivated advanced technology and a wealth of experience over the course of many years. KITZ utilizes these to meet the diverse needs of customers. KITZ introduced the Valve Meister System for certifying employees who have reached a certain level of skills and knowledge regarding automated valves and metal materials for valves as Valve Meisters. Our Valve Meisters respond to requests for customer consultations and propose specific solutions. KITZ has also offered training programs (group training and online training) for trading companies that handle valves as well as construction companies, customers and plant-related companies to learn the basics of valve technologies. Through practical training in areas such as valve assembly and disassembly, piping, and automatic valve flow tests, along with lectures from veteran engineers with a wealth of practical experience, we will help improve knowledge and skills across the industry.