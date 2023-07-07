Growth Strategies
Business Segments
The KITZ Group operates Valve Manufacturing Business that involves the manufacturing and sale of joints, purifiers, and industrial filters with a focus on valves as a type of fluid control device; Brass Bar Manufacturing Business that involves the manufacturing and sale of brass bars used as faucet fittings, gas equipment, and materials for home appliance components; and other businesses including the operation of hotels.
Moving forward, the KITZ Group will continue to pursue further growth as an all-round fluid control device manufacturer with a focus on valves.
- Overview of KITZ Group's Business Promotion Structure
Valve Manufacturing Business
Sales by segments 78.3%
Strengths
Providing a Wide Range of Products as an All- Round Valve Manufacturer
With a large number of valve manufacturers specializing in limited markets and fields and narrowing down the manufacturing and sale of valves to particular materials and shapes, the KITZ Group maintains a lineup of valves featuring an array of shapes in various materials including bronze, brass, stainless steel, cast iron, and cast steel. As an all-round valve
What Are Valves?
Valves are a general term for fluid control devices that have the function of flowing and stopping fluids (water, air, oil, gas, etc.) in pipes and controlling the flow.
The origin of valves dates back to woodcocks that were excavated from ancient Egyptian ruins dating from around 1000 BC. Around the mid-1800s, when boilers for spinning were imported, metal valves were used for the first time in Japan. At the
Value Creation Story
Valve Manufacturing Business
Domestic
Manufacturing and Sales Company
Shimizu Alloy Mfg. Co., Ltd.
KITZ SCT Corporation
KITZ Micro Filter Corporation
Business Partners
Sales Company
Maintenance
Toyo Valve Co., Ltd.
KITZ Engineering Service
Co., Ltd.
KITZ (Manufacturing and Sales)
Manufacturing Company
KITZ (Thailand) Ltd.
KITZ Corporation of Taiwan
KITZ Corporation of Kunshan
Overseas
Sales Company
KITZ Corporation of America
KITZ SCT America Corporation
KITZ Corporation of Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
KITZ Valve & Actuation Singapore Pte.
Ltd.
KITZ Valve & Actuation (Thailand) Co.,
Ltd.
KITZ Valve & Actuation (Malaysia) Sdn.
Bhd.
KITZ Valve & Actuation Vietnam Co., Ltd.
KITZ Corporation of Shanghai
KITZ Hong Kong Company Limited
KITZ Corporation of Korea
Manufacturing and Sales Company
KITZ Corporation of Europe, S.A.
Perrin GmbH
Metalúrgica Golden Art's Ltda.
manufacturer, we offer products that span numerous fields covering every area from our daily lives to industry.
KITZ Brand as a Mark of High Quality
The KITZ Group maintains casting equipment designed for the main materials of valves. We manufacture our products on the basis of an integrated production system that covers everything from material selection to casting, machining, assembly and inspection. By developing a quality assurance system that extends back to the materials we use, we have established the position of KITZ as a brand that stands for reliability.
High Market Share-
In the domestic market, we have established a strong sales network that can quickly respond to customer feedback through a network of distributors that covers all of Japan. We thus maintain a particularly high market share in bronze, brass, and stainless steel valves.
start of the Meiji era, when water service and town gas service commenced, valve manufacture began in Japan.
Today, valves are connected with diverse pipes in a wide range of fields from those close to our daily life, such as water and sewage, hot-water supply, gas, and air conditioning, to the production processes in industrial fields, such as oil, chemical and pharmaceutical products and food. Valves play an extremely important role. Although we are rarely aware of their existence in our daily life, valves strongly support our life behind the scenes.
Growth Strategies
Sustainability
Data Section
Brass Bar Manufacturing Business Others
Manufacturing and Sales Company
KITZ Metal Works Corporation
Hokutoh Giken Kogyo
Corporation
Hotel Beniya Co., Ltd.
KITZ Corporation of Jiangsu Kunshan
KITZ Corporation of Lianyungang
KITZ SCT Corporation of Kunshan
KITZ Corporation of Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Micro Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd.
Cephas Pipelines Corp.
Filcore Co., Ltd.
Supply of Products
Supply of Parts and Materials
Brass Bar Manufacturing Business
Sales by segments 20.3%
Strengths
Development of New Materials based on Alloy Technologies Cultivated over Many Years
Our business began with the manufacturing of brass bars, which is a main material of valves. Today, we respond to market needs by actively developing and selling new materials that are friendly toward people and the environment, including dezincified corrosion-resistant brass bars and lead-free brass bars.
Others
Sales by segments 1.4%
Strengths
Operating One of the Largest Hotels in the Kamisuwa Onsen Hot Springs District
Our business is service-related operations, focusing on Hotel Beniya, located in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture. In addition to the hotel business, we also operate two service areas: the Suwako service area located along the Chuo Expressway (outbound) and the Tobu Yu-no-maru service area located along the Joshin-etsu Expressway (inbound).
17
18
Business Summary and Strategy-Valve Manufacturing Business
Message from Unit General Manager, Flow Control Business Unit
We will accelerate initiatives targeting growth markets and aim to transform our business portfolio.
Yukinari Koide
Executive Officer, General Manager, Flow Control Business Unit
and Hydrogen & Clean Energy as target markets, while the Building System Department, Industrial Department, and Fine Chemical Department have executed business strategies for each target market. Additionally, in January 2023, we established the Hydrogen Division and Environmental Solutions Division under the direct control of executive officers. We are preparing to expand our Hydrogen & Clean Energy business in line with the future expansion of the demand, while in Water Treatment, we will leverage the KITZ Group's water-related technologies, products, and services to provide customers with solutions under our slogan, "Design Future with Water." We will accelerate initiatives aimed at each growth market while specifying and managing resource allocations in an effort to transform our business portfolio.
Initiatives in the Field of Hydrogen
are new needs to deal with the aging of experienced engineers and technicians, the decline in the working population, and the spread of infectious disease. As a solution, it is necessary to prevent equipment failures in a way that does not rely on human intervention. Using technologies based on unique sensing algorithms, AI and IoT, KITZ has launched KISMOS (KITZ SMART MONITORING SYSTEM), a monitoring service that detects signs of abnormalities in valves for batch production processes in plants and factories. This will provide a system for providing total support to customers from the selection of valves to planned maintenance. Going forward, KITZ will fully take on the challenge of solutions-oriented businesses.
Value Creation Story
Growth
Business Results in the Fiscal Year Under Review (FY2022)
In FY2022, we saw a recovery in economic activity with global progress on the COVID-19 pandemic response. However, due to China's zero-COVID policy, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and other factors, difficult conditions continued, including
- Net Sales & Operating Income in Valve Manufacturing Business Segment
Net Sales
Operating Income
(Millions of yen)
125,189
(Millions of yen)
125,000
25,000
109,969
106,754
103,114
98,162
95,335
100,000
20,000
14,938
14,980
75,000
12,798
15,000
10,627
12,088
50,000
9,306
10,000
25,000
5,000
0
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
FY
- For the fiscal year ended December 2020, which is an irregular nine-month period due to the change in the fiscal year end, reference figures (unaudited) calculated as if the previous fiscal year ran from January to December 2020 are shown.
- The operating income of Valve Manufacturing Business shows the figures before the elimination of corporate expenses, etc.
supply chain disruptions, soaring energy resources and raw material prices, and the depreciation of the yen. Under these circumstances, we managed to achieve net sales that exceeded our plan in Valve Manufacturing Business, on the back of favorable conditions for semiconductor manufacturing equipment continued in Japan and overseas, price revisions in response to sharply rising raw material prices, increased sales in the Americas and ASEAN regions, and the impact of foreign exchange rates.
On the profit front, the effects of the price revisions offset soaring raw material prices. Favorable conditions for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and increased sales from domestic and overseas markets due to the economic recovery also led to increased profit.
As a result, net sales in Valve Manufacturing Business segment rose by ¥18,434 million year on year to ¥125,189 million. Operating income also increased by ¥2,892 million year on year to ¥14,980 million. This performance represents record highs for both net sales and operating income.
Toward Achieving the Long-term Management Vision
The Long-term Management Vision states a policy of aiming for expanded sales and profit by pursuing core businesses in greater depth and investing resources in growth markets. The first Medium-term Management Plan categorizes the businesses in which the KITZ Group excels as core businesses, namely Building & Facilities, Petrochemicals, Water Treatment, and Machinery & Equipment. We will further enhance the infrastructure of these businesses and lay solid foundations while investing resources in growth markets toward achieving "digitalization" and "decarbonization," two keywords to solve social issues. Specifically, we have categorized Semiconductor Equipment, Semiconductor Materials (Filters), Fine Chemicals
KITZ began selling valves for hydrogen stations that supply hydrogen gas as fuel for fuel cell vehicles and other uses in July 2012, and in April 2020, entered the packaged unit-type hydrogen station business. In recognition of the development of technologies to reduce the costs of hydrogen stations as part of the ultrahigh pressure hydrogen infrastructure widespread adoption and technological development project operated by NEDO*1, and for the technological development of large valves for liquefied hydrogen as part of a project to develop technologies to build a hydrogen society, KITZ was selected by METI*2 as a "Zero-Emission Challenge Company."
In addition, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. proposed and was selected for its hydrogen-powered aircraft core technology development project as a "next-generation aircraft development project" as part of NEDO's Green Innovation Fund, and in November 2021, KITZ was selected by Kawasaki Heavy Industries as a project participant and subcontracted again for the development of valve technologies under hydrogen aircraft engine combustor and system technology development and liquefied hydrogen fuel storage tank development. We will pursue efforts in the field of hydrogen, one of our growth markets, including our aim of contributing to the realization of next-generation aircraft through the development of these technologies.
*1 NEDO: New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization
*2 METI: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Launch of a Monitoring Service
Domestically, there are many plants that were constructed during Japan's high economic growth periods and are still operating today. Due to their many years of operation, there is a heightened risk of trouble and accidents from deteriorating facilities, which increases the importance of regular inspec- tions, upkeep, and other maintenance tasks for securing safe operations. However, in the field of maintenance work, there
Valves equipped with sensors and other devices
As a Leading Company in the Valve Industry
As a leading company in the valve industry, KITZ has cultivated advanced technology and a wealth of experience over the course of many years. KITZ utilizes these to meet the diverse needs of customers. KITZ introduced the Valve Meister System for certifying employees who have reached a certain level of skills and knowledge regarding automated valves and metal materials for valves as Valve Meisters. Our Valve Meisters respond to requests for customer consultations and propose specific solutions. KITZ has also offered training programs (group training and online training) for trading companies that handle valves as well as construction companies, customers and plant-related companies to learn the basics of valve technologies. Through practical training in areas such as valve assembly and disassembly, piping, and automatic valve flow tests, along with lectures from veteran engineers with a wealth of practical experience, we will help improve knowledge and skills across the industry.
Strategies
Sustainability
Data Section
19
20
To meet the world's water infrastructure demands
Working Toward Solving Water-Related Issues
We work actively on the development of environmentally friendly technologies, such as surface treatment technology to prevent the elution of nickel and lead from valves, and lead-free copper alloy materials, and meet the international standards for water quality. Moreover, our lineup includes equipment that breaks down organic substances dissolved into water by way of ozone, UV light, or photocatalysis, purification devices designed to handle every kind of water source
Value Creation Story
Supporting the Stable Supply of Water
Water is the source of life and essential for sustaining all lives on the earth, flora and fauna alike. The KITZ Group helps to make people's daily lives more comfortable by supporting the stable supply of clean and safe water through its safety-conscious products and services.
Evolution of Water Treatment Technology
The KITZ Group is steadily evolving technologies that meet the world's water infrastructure demands, including water purification technologies that use membranes to clean water, desalination technologies to purify and desalinate water that is not suitable for consumption, such as seawater, and technologies catering to the need for pure water and ultrapure water against the backdrop of an expanding semiconductor market.
and household water purifiers.
The world faces serious issues related to water resources and shortages. The KITZ Group is marshalling its combined strengths to ensure that all people have access to clean and safe water and is seeking new solutions for various water- related problems by harnessing the Group's combined capabilities, utilizing every group member's experience, know-how, technologies, products and services.
Growth Strategies
Water purification
Water meter units
Bronze and brass valves
Valves for water heaters
Tap water filters for
Water conditioners for
devices
Use membrane filter water purification systems to produce safe, delicious-tasting water.
An integrated unit comprised of a water supply meter and joint fittings
Utilized by many customers in all manner of fields, including the air conditioning and sanitation of building facilities such as office buildings and hotels, plant production facilities, and machine tools and devices.
Designed for
home use
commercial applications
easy installation
Hollow fiber
Groundbreaking water treatment
on compact,
membranes purify
devices that use a combination
space-saving
tap water. Used for
of ozone, UV light, and
type for water
water sources and
photocatalysis, together with
heaters.
purification
advanced oxidation treatment
systems.
Sustainability
Water source
Oﬃce buildings and
Hotels, Hospitals
Apartment houses
Water supply and
Water puriﬁcation
distribution
facilities
plants
Pumps
Water distribution lines
Drainage systems
Pools and hot springs
Houses
Sewage plants
Data Section
Resilient seated gate valves
Widely used for water supply and distribution pipelines.
21
Products for water distribution systems
A broad choice of products including shutoff valves, metal fittings, and snap taps for branching tap water
pipes
Valves for water
Valves for sewage plants
supply systems
Gate valves, ball-check
Made of special chemical
valves, and other valves
ingredients to minimize or
that are essential for
eliminate lead elution into
treatment of sewage
tap water for protection of
water
human health.
22
Providing Valuable Energy Resources
That Keep Industry Running in an Endless Stream
For a Clean Energy Society
With the decarbonization of energy picking up speed in
the race to carbon neutrality, there is increased interest in liquefied natural gas (LNG), which produces fewer CO2 emissions during combustion than coal or oil and it can help curb global warming, as well as hydrogen, regarded as the mainstay of
Value Creation Story
Ensuring the Stable Supply of Energy
The KITZ Group provides a wide scope of products that play a key role in providing essential energy resources that keep industry running to oil refineries, petrochemical plants, chemical plants and innumerable other industrial processes through oil and gas pipelines, loading/off-loading terminals and other modes of transportation.
Controlling the Flow of Fluids in Extreme Harsh Environments
At energy plants, valves must be able to withstand severe conditions like extremely high temperatures and pressure with no possibility of failure. Before introducing any new product, the KITZ Group repeats stringent laboratory tests, analyses and evaluations based on actual on-site service environments. Only those products that have passed such verification procedures are added to our product lineup.
next-generation energy. Particularly with regard to hydrogen, we have begun to develop large-sized valves for the high volume transportation of liquid hydrogen and aim to have the KITZ Group's valves supplied throughout the supply chain for hydrogen.
We are focused on developing eco-friendly products to deliver clean, renewable energy to people all over the world with the aim of contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society.
High-pressure ball valves for hydrogen stations
Growth Strategies
Metal seated ball valves
Stainless steel valves
Automated valves
Offer high
Suited for use under high temperature, high
Automated
durability and are
pressure conditions in various types of
operation valves
also capable of
plants.
equipped with
handling high
actuators
temperature and
corrosive fluids.
Fully-welded type pipeline ball valves
Safety design ball valves guarantee leak-free control of fluid flow in pipelines.
Ultrahigh-pressure ball valves with excellent seal performance and durability, developed for use in hydrogen refueling stations
Valves for high-purity gas service
Clean stainless steel diaphragm valves or bellows seal valves for semiconductor manufacturing
Sustainability
Crude oil and natural gas excavation locations
Oil reﬁneries and petrochemical plants
LNG terminal and
Thermal power plants
Semiconductor
transportation facilities
manufacturing
Hydrogen stations
facilities
Data Section
Three-piece trunnion mounted ball valves
From the oil refining to petrochemical industries, industrial floating and trunnion mounted ball valves are used in a wide range of chemistry, fine chemicals, and energy-
23 related fields.
Crude oil
Liquefied natural gas
Carbon steel
Actuated compact ball
valves
valves
Widely used in
Cater to automation
chemical plants
needs for small-
and petrochemical
diameter piping on
industry due to
industrial production
their superior
process lines.
corrosion resistance.
Cyrogenic and low temperature service control valves
Valves for LNG designed for control of flow rate of industrial low temperature fluids, under technical collaboration with Valtek Inc. USA (currently Flowserve Corp.)
Cyrogenic and low temperature service shut-off valves
Designed for handling ethylene and industrial low-temperature gas fluids in LNG produc- tion, intake, satellite terminals, and various other applications.
Microfiltration Filters
Micro-pore,low-leachinghollow-fiber membrane filters make significant contributions in the semiconductor and medical fields.
24
Research and Development System Creating High Added Value
In order to meet the diverse needs of the times, we take immense pride in producing fluid control devices delivering safety, durability and reliability.
Earning the Trust of Users Globally with World-Class Valve Technologies
gone a step ahead of the needs of emerging markets and developed high value-added products, advancing from
R&D Concept
The KITZ Group's engineering section is actively and boldly engaged in research and development to realize KITZ' Statement of Corporate Mission: "We strive to build a robust global environment and sustainable future by supporting societal infrastructure through our advancements in fluid control technologies and materials."
- Core technologies
We integrate process technologies in the field of sealing, material, and process engineering that serves as the core of our R&D operations.
- Providing solutions
We focus on resolving customer problems and provide products and services that please our customers.
To Provide Next-generation Solutions
As part of KITZ's 70th anniversary project, the KITZ Group Innovation Center was constructed on the grounds of the Chino Plant.
On the second floor, which has an office area for development and design sections, there is ample meeting space. Thanks to the adoption of activity-based working (ABW)*, the space encourages the free and flexible exchange of ideas and knowledge.
In addition, on the third floor, we have set up an "innova- tion studio" for putting original design ideas that create new value into practice. This will be the starting point for the speedy provision of innovative products and services that will satisfy customers.
*ABW: A working style where people choose their work location based on the nature of the work at the time
The Product Development Department at KITZ is engaged in research and development to provide value to customers in a wide range of fields, including building utilities, petrochemi- cals, clean energy, water treatment, and semiconductors.
To maximize the synergy of the Group, engineers from Japan, Europe, the Americas, ASEAN, and China collaborate to promote product development and design, utilizing networks such as groupware, and have established a technology structure for design at the optimum sites worldwide. We also develop products with materials and specifications that are compatible with the markets and regulations in each country, and strive to improve efficiency through the active introduction of DX, such as promoting product development according to market needs through centrally managing product draw- ings, design drawings and component tables through the use of PLM*.
In response to the diverse needs of today's world, each and every engineer, by raising the level of his or her skills and continuing to take up the daily challenge of value creation, is
manually operated shut-off valves to automated control valves, and from single valves to complex modular products.
What makes it possible is sealing technology and materials development. Sealing technology has been developed in a wide range of fields from low pressure to ultra-high pressure, from extremely low temperature to high temperature, with up to more than 90,000 products created. The Company has also, based on its know-how cultivated over the long period of its history, developed optimum metal materials and introduced new products through high-level casting technology. These technologies are still evolving.
- Sealing technologies, the core of valves
Offering eco- and human-friendly
Achieving carbon neutrality and
products and services
hydrogen society
Support for
Stopping fluid
ISO-compliant low
emissions
Shaft seal
n Speed and global network
We develop new products rapidly by utilizing the
worldwide group network to respond to the diverse needs
of customers.
creating fluid control devices that are outstandingly safe, durable and reliable.
* PLM: Product Lifecycle Management
Sealing Technology and Materials Development Supporting Lifelines in a Wide Range of Fields
KITZ Corporation started operations from manufacturing general-purpose valves. Over the years, KITZ has continually
Reducing
Seat seal
Narrowing fluid
operating torque
Temperature
Pressure
Fluid properties
Maintenance free
Flowing fluid
Automation and labor savings in
The challenge to zero emissions
plant and factory operations
Value Creation Story
Growth Strategies
Sustainability
● Valve Research and Development Process
Product
Product
3D-CAD
planning
development
Material
and process
engineering
Assessment
❶
of prototype
❷
Structural
3D prototype
analysis
verification
Process
design
Mass
Evaluation
Mass
Launch of
production
of mass
production
product
trial
production
❸
❹
❺
Casting
Mold design/
Reliability
analysis
production
test
- Reliability test
Testing and analysis are carried out under every condition of use.
Data Section
Fluid analysis
Structural analysis
❶Structural analysis
❷3D prototype verification
The optimal structure of the product is designed by using
Prototypes can be verified at an
simulated fluid analysis, stress, or other structural analysis.
early stage using 3D printer
modeling. Customers can check
those prototypes by touch.
25
- Casting analysis
Design for an optimal mold for casting is planned using solidification analysis.
CAM
- Mold design/production
The CAM* data used to design the molds is transferred to processing equipment, and molds are produced internally.
* Computer Aided Manufacturing
Cryogenic test
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is a low-temperature fluid. We conduct tests to reproduce the low temperature conditions.
Fire test
We verify whether valve functions can be maintained, even if a fire occurs and the valve seal materials are burned out completely.
Blow-off test
Significant force is applied for high temperature and high pressure fluid flow control when valves are opened and closed. We verify the durability to ensure that valves can operate properly even under the conditions of application limits.
Low emission test
The company exclusively retains the only methane gas testing facility based on the API standard in Japan and performs external leak tests with actual fluid.
26
