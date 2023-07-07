We will aim to achieve our Long- term Management Vision with proactive management and the united efforts of all employees.

Achieving Record Net Sales under the Difficult Environment of the Fiscal Year under Review (FY2022)

It has now been two years since I was appointed President and CEO of KITZ Corporation. Over this time, various events that have shaken the global economy have played out, including the global COVID-19 pandemic and intensifying conflict between the U.S. and China.

Under these circumstances, our business environment also underwent rapid change, requiring us to respond with urgency.

In FY2022, geopolitical risks became prominent with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With disrupted supply chains, growing inflation due to soaring prices of energy resources and raw materials, and the depreciation of the yen, it was a year in which the future was even more uncertain.

Over this period, embracing "quick and decisive" as our slogan, we have aimed for management that overcomes these difficulties. In our mainstay Valve Manufacturing Business, we saw strong domestic and overseas performance for semiconductor manufacturing equipment against a backdrop of growing semiconductor demand, with higher sales volumes in the Americas and ASEAN regions also helped by the weakening yen. We also managed to cover the sharp rise in raw material prices with price revisions early on. I believe this was possible due to the brand power that KITZ holds, as