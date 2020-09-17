Kiu Hung International : CAPITAL REORGANISATION BECOMING EFFECTIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

僑 雄 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

CAPITAL REORGANISATION BECOMING EFFECTIVE

References are made to the circular of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 18 March 2020 (the ''Circular'') in respect of, among others matters, (i) the proposed Change of Domicile and the proposed Capital Reorganisation; (ii) the announcement on the poll results of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the ''EGM'') held on 9 April 2020; (iii) the announcement of the Company in relation to the Change of Domicile, principal share registrar and registered office, the Memorandum of Continuance and the New Bye-Laws becoming effective; and (iv) the amendments to expected timetable for implementation dated 7 May 2020 and 18 August 2020 (the aforesaid announcements shall be collectively referred to as the ''Announcements'' and each an ''Announcement'') in relation to the Corporate Actions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

CAPITAL REORGANISATION

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent to the Capital Reorganisation have been fulfilled and the Capital Reorganisation has become effective on 17 September 2020.

Free exchange of share certificates

Shareholders may, on or after Thursday, 17 September 2020 and until Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (both days inclusive) submit their existing certificates for the Existing Shares to the Hong Kong branch registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited of Level 54, 54th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for exchange, at the expense of the Company for certificates for the New Shares. Thereafter, share certificates for the Existing Shares will be accepted for exchange only on payment of a fee of HK$2.50 (or such higher amount as may from time to time be specified by the Stock Exchange) for each share certificate issued for the New Shares or each existing share certificate for the Existing Shares submitted for cancellation, whichever the number of certificates issued or cancelled is higher. After 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 October 2020, existing share certificates for the Existing Shares will not be accepted for delivery, trading, settlement and registration purposes.