Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited    381   KYG5283T1067

KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(381)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kiu Hung International : CAPITAL REORGANISATION BECOMING EFFECTIVE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 07:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

僑 雄 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

CAPITAL REORGANISATION BECOMING EFFECTIVE

References are made to the circular of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 18 March 2020 (the ''Circular'') in respect of, among others matters, (i) the proposed Change of Domicile and the proposed Capital Reorganisation; (ii) the announcement on the poll results of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the ''EGM'') held on 9 April 2020; (iii) the announcement of the Company in relation to the Change of Domicile, principal share registrar and registered office, the Memorandum of Continuance and the New Bye-Laws becoming effective; and (iv) the amendments to expected timetable for implementation dated 7 May 2020 and 18 August 2020 (the aforesaid announcements shall be collectively referred to as the ''Announcements'' and each an ''Announcement'') in relation to the Corporate Actions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

CAPITAL REORGANISATION

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent to the Capital Reorganisation have been fulfilled and the Capital Reorganisation has become effective on 17 September 2020.

Free exchange of share certificates

Shareholders may, on or after Thursday, 17 September 2020 and until Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (both days inclusive) submit their existing certificates for the Existing Shares to the Hong Kong branch registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited of Level 54, 54th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong for exchange, at the expense of the Company for certificates for the New Shares. Thereafter, share certificates for the Existing Shares will be accepted for exchange only on payment of a fee of HK$2.50 (or such higher amount as may from time to time be specified by the Stock Exchange) for each share certificate issued for the New Shares or each existing share certificate for the Existing Shares submitted for cancellation, whichever the number of certificates issued or cancelled is higher. After 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 October 2020, existing share certificates for the Existing Shares will not be accepted for delivery, trading, settlement and registration purposes.

- 1 -

The new share certificates for the New Shares will be red in color so as to be distinguished from the share certificate for the Existing Shares which are yellow in color.

By order of the Board

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Zhang Qijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qijun, Mr. Chen Jian and Mr. Liu Mingqing and five independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Wang Xiao Ning, Mr. Cheng Ho On, Mr. Kong Chun Wing, Mr. Lai Chi Yin, Samuel and Ms. Chen Yuxin.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:10aKIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : Capital reorganisation becoming effective
PU
09/17KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMI : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 20
FA
08/31KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : Change of domicile, principal share registrar and regis..
PU
08/27KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : Inside information continued entry into letters of purc..
PU
08/27KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : Notice of board meeting
PU
08/18KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : Amendments to expected timetable for implementation of ..
PU
07/29KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : Inside information memorandum of understanding in relat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 200 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net income 2019 -302 M -39,0 M -39,0 M
Net Debt 2019 298 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,05x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 038 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2018 11,5x
EV / Sales 2019 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 362
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Qi Jun Zhang Chairman
Hung Tan Hui Director-Operations & Sales
Xiao Ning Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Ho On Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.50%263
NINTENDO CO., LTD.36.07%67 969
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.28.29%17 086
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.4.22%14 475
NETMARBLE CORPORATION97.51%12 729
HASBRO, INC.-25.66%10 758
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group