MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(381)
News 
All News

Kiu Hung International : INSIDE INFORMATION - WITHDRAWAL OF WINDING UP PETITION

03/08/2021 | 08:27am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited ྆ඪ਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

INSIDE INFORMATION

WITHDRAWAL OF WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 March 2021 regarding the winding-up petition issued against the Company on 1 March 2021 with Cheung Hoi Yan being the petitioner (the ''Petition'') and the announcement of the Company dated 2 March 2021 regarding, among other things, the settlement of the debt by the Company to the Petitioner (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') announces that on 2 March 2021, the Company has settled the debt claimed under the Petition in full. In the circumstances, the parties have come to agreement that the Petition should be withdrawn, with costs be to the Petitioner (to be taxed if not agreed).

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to keep its shareholders and investors informed of any significant development in relation to the Petition as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Zhang Qijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qijun, Mr. Chen Jian and Mr. Liu Mingqing and six independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Wang Xiao Ning, Mr. Cheng Ho On, Mr. Kong Chun Wing, Mr. Lai Chi Yin,

Samuel, Ms. Chen Yuxin and Mr. Hou Yunde.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
