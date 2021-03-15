Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited    381   BMG5278S1052

KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(381)
Kiu Hung International : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

03/15/2021 | 12:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited 僑雄國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00381)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 at which the Board will, among other matters, consider and approve the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020, and its publication on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company.

By order of the Board

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Zhang Qijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qijun, Mr. Chen Jian and Mr. Liu Mingqing and six independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Wang Xiao Ning, Mr. Cheng Ho On, Mr. Kong Chun Wing, Mr. Lai Chi Yin, Samuel, Ms. Chen Yuxin and Mr. Hou Yunde.

Disclaimer

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 04:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 200 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net income 2019 -302 M -38,9 M -38,9 M
Net Debt 2019 298 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,51x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 170 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 362
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qi Jun Zhang Chairman
Hung Tan Hui Director-Operations & Sales
Xiao Ning Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Ho On Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Wing Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED61.59%22
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-7.87%66 283
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-18.07%18 663
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-10.05%16 181
HASBRO, INC.1.44%13 033
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)14.19%11 388
