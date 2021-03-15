Kiu Hung International : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited 僑雄國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00381)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 at which the Board will, among other matters, consider and approve the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020, and its publication on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company.

By order of the Board

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Zhang Qijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Qijun, Mr. Chen Jian and Mr. Liu Mingqing and six independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Wang Xiao Ning, Mr. Cheng Ho On, Mr. Kong Chun Wing, Mr. Lai Chi Yin, Samuel, Ms. Chen Yuxin and Mr. Hou Yunde.

