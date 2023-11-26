Kiwi Property Group Limited is a New Zealand-based property company. The Companyâs principal activity is to invest in New Zealand real estate. The Company owns and manages a real estate portfolio, comprising New Zealandâs mixed-use, retail and office buildings. It is engaged in providing investors with a reliable investment in New Zealand property through the ownership and active management of a diversified portfolio. The Company operates through three segments: Mixed-use, Office, and Other. The Companyâs Mixed-use properties include Sylvia Park Precinct, Sylvia Park Lifestyle, LynnMall, and The Base. Its Office portfolio includes Vero Centre, ASB North Wharf, The Aurora Centre, and 44 The Terrace. Its Other portfolio includes Westgate Lifestyle, The Plaza, other properties, and development land. Its subsidiaries include Kiwi Property Centre Place Limited, Kiwi Property Holdings Limited, Kiwi Property Holdings No. 2 Limited, Kiwi Property Holdings No. 3 Limited, and more.