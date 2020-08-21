KK Culture : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KK CULTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

K K 文 化 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 550)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RESPECT OF THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcements of KK Culture Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 March 2019 (the "Announcement") and 14 August 2020 (the "Supplemental Announcement") in relation to, among other things, (i) the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Fullmoon Global Limited (the "Disposal") and (ii) the supplemental agreement to the agreement relating to the Disposal, respectively. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Supplemental Announcement.

The Board would like to supplement the following information in relation to the Supplemental Agreement.

REASONS FOR DELAY IN SETTLING THE CONSIDERATION

The Board would like to supplement that due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19") in the PRC, there have been various extent of interruption in, among other things, the negotiations entered into between Hong Kong Made and Guangzhou Shengyu in respect of the extension of the term of the Hong Kong Made Contract for additional three years to 30 June 2023 (the "Condition"). Further, the delay in fulfillment of the Condition was mainly due to the prolonged time taken by Guangzhou Shenyu to review, approve and finalise the revised terms of the Hong Kong Made Contract. These procedures have taken longer time to process than originally expected and therefore missed the original Second Tranche Consideration Shares Issue Date, which was 6 June 2020.