KKB ENGINEERING BERHAD

(KKB)
Dealings In Listed Securities (Chapter 14 Of Listing Requirements) : Dealings Outside Closed Period

03/23/2021 | 12:09am EDT
Pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements, KKB Engineering Berhad ('the Company') wishes to announce that the Company has received notification dated 22 March 2021 from the following Directors of the Company as outlined below:

1) Dato Kho Kak Beng

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Consideration (RM)

No. of shares acquired

18 March 2021

Indirect Interest

- Acquisition of shares through open market by Kho Kak Beng Holding Company Sdn. Bhd.

RM44,748.00

30,000 (0.012%)

2) Mr. Kho Pok Tong

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Consideration (RM)

No. of shares acquired

18 March 2021

Indirect Interest

- Acquisition of shares through open market by Kho Kak Beng Holding Company Sdn. Bhd.

RM44,748.00

30,000 (0.012%)

19 March 2021

Direct Interest

- Acquisition of shares

RM447.00

300 (0.00%)

3) Madam Kho Poh Lin

Date of Dealing

Nature of Dealing

Consideration (RM)

No. of shares acquired

17 March 2021

Indirect Interest

- Acquisition of shares by spouse, Ting Ing Thai

RM42,000.00

28,000 (0.011%)

18 March 2021

Indirect Interest

- Acquisition of shares through open market by Kho Kak Beng Holding Company Sdn. Bhd.

RM44,748.00

30,000 (0.012%)

This announcement is dated 22 March 2021.

Disclaimer

KKB Engineering Bhd published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 04:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
