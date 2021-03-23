Dealings In Listed Securities (Chapter 14 Of Listing Requirements) : Dealings Outside Closed Period

Pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements, KKB Engineering Berhad ('the Company') wishes to announce that the Company has received notification dated 22 March 2021 from the following Directors of the Company as outlined below:

1) Dato Kho Kak Beng

Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Consideration (RM) No. of shares acquired 18 March 2021 Indirect Interest - Acquisition of shares through open market by Kho Kak Beng Holding Company Sdn. Bhd. RM44,748.00 30,000 (0.012%)

2) Mr. Kho Pok Tong

Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Consideration (RM) No. of shares acquired 18 March 2021 Indirect Interest - Acquisition of shares through open market by Kho Kak Beng Holding Company Sdn. Bhd. RM44,748.00 30,000 (0.012%) 19 March 2021 Direct Interest - Acquisition of shares RM447.00 300 (0.00%)

3) Madam Kho Poh Lin

Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Consideration (RM) No. of shares acquired 17 March 2021 Indirect Interest - Acquisition of shares by spouse, Ting Ing Thai RM42,000.00 28,000 (0.011%) 18 March 2021 Indirect Interest - Acquisition of shares through open market by Kho Kak Beng Holding Company Sdn. Bhd. RM44,748.00 30,000 (0.012%)

This announcement is dated 22 March 2021.