KKB Engineering Berhad : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/06/2021

Remarks :

Quarterly report on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 June 2021

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 Jun 2021

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD CUMULATIVE PERIOD CURRENT YEAR QUARTER PRECEDING YEAR

CORRESPONDING

QUARTER CURRENT YEAR TO DATE PRECEDING YEAR

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2020 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 1 Revenue 81,045 89,201 180,769 197,382 2 Profit/(loss) before tax 4,638 9,951 17,791 22,304 3 Profit/(loss) for the period 3,544 6,770 15,293 16,019 4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 2,472 4,364 11,995 11,183 5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit) 0.96 1.69 4.65 4.34 6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00



AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END 7

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$) 1.3600 1.3100