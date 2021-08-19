Log in
    KKB   MYL9466OO003

KKB ENGINEERING BERHAD

(KKB)
KKB Engineering Berhad : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/06/2021

08/19/2021 | 03:24am EDT
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2021
Quarter 2 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended 30 Jun 2021
The figures have not been audited
Remarks : 
Quarterly report on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 June 2021

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30 Jun 2021
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
30 Jun 2021
30 Jun 2020
30 Jun 2021
30 Jun 2020
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1 Revenue
81,045
89,201
180,769
197,382
2 Profit/(loss) before tax
4,638
9,951
17,791
22,304
3 Profit/(loss) for the period
3,544
6,770
15,293
16,019
4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
2,472
4,364
11,995
11,183
5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
0.96
1.69
4.65
4.34
6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00


AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
1.3600
1.3100

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit
Malaysia Ringgit Sen
United States Dollar Cent
United Kingdom Pound Pence
Announcement Info
Company Name KKB ENGINEERING BERHAD
Stock Name KKB
Date Announced 18 Aug 2021
Category Financial Results
Reference Number FRA-11082021-00002

Attachments

  1. KKB_2Q_2021_Results.pdf (Size: 606,946 bytes)

Disclaimer

KKB Engineering Bhd published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 07:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 408 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
Net income 2020 17,7 M 4,17 M 4,17 M
Net cash 2020 129 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 2,29%
Capitalization 348 M 82,1 M 82,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 062
Free-Float 16,7%
Managers and Directors
Kak Beng Kho Chairman & Group Managing Director
Bibiana Diwek Dayus Group Chief Financial Officer
Arjunan Subramaniam Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nai Pek Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Sa'diah binti Zainuddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KKB ENGINEERING BERHAD-22.86%82
VINCI12.75%60 777
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED26.73%30 948
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.23%30 085
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.62%21 358
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.66%18 584