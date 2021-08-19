KKB Engineering Berhad : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/06/2021
Financial Year End
31 Dec 2021
Quarter
2 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended
30 Jun 2021
The figures
have not been audited
Remarks :
Quarterly report on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 June 2021
Currency:
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30 Jun 2021
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
30 Jun 2021
30 Jun 2020
30 Jun 2021
30 Jun 2020
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1
Revenue
81,045
89,201
180,769
197,382
2
Profit/(loss) before tax
4,638
9,951
17,791
22,304
3
Profit/(loss) for the period
3,544
6,770
15,293
16,019
4
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
2,472
4,364
11,995
11,183
5
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
0.96
1.69
4.65
4.34
6
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
1.3600
1.3100
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:
Country
Base Unit
Subunit
Malaysia
Ringgit
Sen
United States
Dollar
Cent
United Kingdom
Pound
Pence
Announcement Info
Company Name
KKB ENGINEERING BERHAD
Stock Name
KKB
Date Announced
18 Aug 2021
Category
Financial Results
Reference Number
FRA-11082021-00002
Attachments
KKB_2Q_2021_Results.pdf (Size: 606,946 bytes)
All news about KKB ENGINEERING BERHAD
Sales 2020
408 M
96,2 M
96,2 M
Net income 2020
17,7 M
4,17 M
4,17 M
Net cash 2020
129 M
30,4 M
30,4 M
P/E ratio 2020
25,5x
Yield 2020
2,29%
Capitalization
348 M
82,1 M
82,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,50x
EV / Sales 2020
0,79x
Nbr of Employees
1 062
Free-Float
16,7%
Chart KKB ENGINEERING BERHAD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KKB ENGINEERING BERHAD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
1,35 MYR
Average target price
2,00 MYR
Spread / Average Target
48,1%