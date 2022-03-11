Log in
11.03.2022: IBERCACAO: Order confirmation

03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
Press Release

Regulated Information

Order confirmation

Paris, 11th March 2022 - KKO INTERNATIONAL (FR0013374667 - ALKKO - PEA-PME)

KKO INTERNATIONAL, a major player in the production of cocoa beans and now present in processing, announces the conclusion of a significant order in cocoa mass, for the year 2022, by IBERCACAO, a company whose head office is located in the province of Toledo in Spain.

This order will be shipped from Abidjan (Ivory Coast) to the port of Valencia (Spain).

The order covers a total volume to date of 1,000 tons and could be supplemented by additional volumes of up to 1,500 tons. We are pleased today to see our first containers arrive in Spain for our client

IBERCACAO.

p. 1

With this first success in the context of the company's transformation and processing activities, we are already in negotiations with new customers to supply "fine mass" and couverture chocolate, products with increased added value.

We hope to materialize and communicate soon on future customers and orders.

About KKO INTERNATIONAL

KKO INTERNATIONAL has built a fully traceable Tree-To-Bar model in Ivory Coast. It operates one of the largest cocoa plantations in the world where it combines the innovative practices of sustainable agriculture and an ecologically and socially responsible mode of operation. It processes its beans through its chocolate processing plant, which makes it a unique economic model in the sector.

Alternext Paris

Isin : FR0013374667 - ALKKO Eligible for PEA-PME

KKO INTERNATIONAL

info@kko-international.com

kko-international.comI Follow us on Twitter and Instagram : @kko_int

p. 2

Disclaimer

KKO International SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
