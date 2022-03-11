11.03.2022: IBERCACAO: Order confirmation

Press Release
Paris, 11th March 2022 - KKO INTERNATIONAL (FR0013374667 - ALKKO - PEA-PME)
KKO INTERNATIONAL, a major player in the production of cocoa beans and now present in processing, announces the conclusion of a significant order in cocoa mass, for the year 2022, by IBERCACAO, a company whose head office is located in the province of Toledo in Spain.
This order will be shipped from Abidjan (Ivory Coast) to the port of Valencia (Spain).
The order covers a total volume to date of 1,000 tons and could be supplemented by additional volumes of up to 1,500 tons. We are pleased today to see our first containers arrive in Spain for our client
IBERCACAO.
With this first success in the context of the company's transformation and processing activities, we are already in negotiations with new customers to supply "fine mass" and couverture chocolate, products with increased added value.
We hope to materialize and communicate soon on future customers and orders.
About KKO INTERNATIONAL
KKO INTERNATIONAL has built a fully traceable Tree-To-Bar model in Ivory Coast. It operates one of the largest cocoa plantations in the world where it combines the innovative practices of sustainable agriculture and an ecologically and socially responsible mode of operation. It processes its beans through its chocolate processing plant, which makes it a unique economic model in the sector.
Alternext Paris
Isin : FR0013374667 - ALKKO Eligible for PEA-PME
KKO INTERNATIONAL
info@kko-international.com
kko-international.comI Follow us on Twitter and Instagram : @kko_int
