11.03.2022: IBERCACAO: Order confirmation

Paris, 11th March 2022 - KKO INTERNATIONAL (FR0013374667 - ALKKO - PEA-PME)

KKO INTERNATIONAL, a major player in the production of cocoa beans and now present in processing, announces the conclusion of a significant order in cocoa mass, for the year 2022, by IBERCACAO, a company whose head office is located in the province of Toledo in Spain.

This order will be shipped from Abidjan (Ivory Coast) to the port of Valencia (Spain).

The order covers a total volume to date of 1,000 tons and could be supplemented by additional volumes of up to 1,500 tons. We are pleased today to see our first containers arrive in Spain for our client

IBERCACAO.

